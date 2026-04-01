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The Changing Economics of Corporate Real Estate

The Changing Economics of Corporate Real Estate

Long leases, underused floors, and ballooning fit-out costs are quietly becoming a liability for enterprises across India. A new model is taking over, and the companies moving fastest are the ones rethinking what it means to own their workspace strategy.

By Editorial Desk | March 2026 For the better part of three decades, corporate real estate in India followed a familiar script. A company identified a city, found a building, signed a long-term lease, spent months on fit-out, and then hoped for the headcount projections that justified the whole exercise would hold up. Sometimes they did. Often enough, they did not. And the company was left managing floors it did not need; in locations it could not easily exit, at costs that compounded quietly on the balance sheet.

That model is under serious pressure. Not because of any single event, but because of the underlying assumptions it rested on, stable headcounts, predictable growth curves, long planning horizons, have all shifted at the same time. Across India, enterprises are asking a question they rarely had reason to ask before: what are we paying for, and is there a smarter way to get it?

The Real Cost of the Old Model

The sticker price of a commercial lease is only part of the story. Fit-out costs, facilities management, IT infrastructure, compliance, statutory requirements, and the operational overhead of running a building layer on top. When a finance team does a genuine total-cost-of-ownership exercise on a traditional owned or directly leased office, the number is almost always larger than the original headline figure suggested.

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Add to this the cost of inflexibility. A company that signed a five-year lease in a metro at 2022 rental rates, expecting to grow into space, may now be sitting on 40% vacancy while still paying full rent. The market moved. Businesses have evolved. The lease did not.

“What enterprises are realising now is that their real estate decisions were built for a world that no longer exists. Stable headcounts, linear growth, and single-city strategies. The companies coming to us today are not just looking for a better office. They are looking for a fundamentally different relationship with their workspace, one that moves with their business rather than constraining it.”

— Umesh Uttamchandani, Managing Director, DevX

The Managed Office Model Changes the Equation

The managed workspace model, done properly, attacks several of these problems at once. Instead of committing capital to a long-term lease and months of fit-out, an enterprise can move into a fully operational, enterprise-grade office in a fraction of the time and with a cost structure that is variable rather than fixed. The infrastructure, the IT, the compliance frameworks, the facilities management: all of it is handled.

DevX, which operates over 1.5 million square feet of premium managed workspace across 12 cities, has built its entire model around this shift. For a Fortune 500 company setting up a new location in Ahmedabad or Indore, the difference between the traditional route and the DevX route is not marginal. It is the difference between a 9-month fit-out timeline and an operational office in under 60 days. It is the difference between a large capital commitment and a predictable monthly cost that scales with actual headcount.

“CFOs are paying much closer attention to their real estate portfolios than they were three years ago. When we show them what the true cost of their current setup looks like versus a managed model, the conversation changes quickly. The savings are real, but what really lands is flexibility. Nobody wants to be locked into space they might not need in 18 months.”

— Parth Shah, Chairman, DevX

Geography Is Part of the Cost Story

The economics of corporate real estate in India are not uniform. A 200-seat office in a prime Bengaluru or Mumbai location carries a fundamentally different cost structure than an equivalent setup in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, or Jaipur. Lease rentals in Tier 2 cities can run 40 to 60 percent lower than in major metros. When combined with lower operational costs and more competitive salary benchmarks, the total cost of running a GCC or large enterprise team in a Tier 2 city can differ by crores annually.

This is the ground where DevX GCC, DevX’s global capability centre vertical, has been doing significant work. Global enterprises that once defaulted to Bengaluru or Hyderabad for their India operations are now actively evaluating Tier 2 locations. Not as a compromise, but as a deliberate strategic choice, backed by the numbers.

“The Tier 2 opportunity is not just a cost play, though the cost case is compelling on its own. It is a talent play, a retention play, and increasingly a quality-of-output play. When we help a global client set up in Ahmedabad or Indore through DevX GCC, we are not asking them to accept less. We are showing them they can get more at a cost structure that changes what is possible for their India strategy.”

— Rushit Shah, Co-founder, DevX

Design as a Financial Decision

There is one dimension of corporate real estate economics that rarely makes it into the CFO’s spreadsheet, and that is the cost of getting the workspace wrong. An office that does not work for the people inside it drives attrition. Attrition drives replacement costs, retraining costs, and lost institutional knowledge. The downstream financial impact of a poorly designed office is real, even if it does not show up in the lease line.

DevX Design and Build, DevX’s dedicated design and build vertical, operates on the premise that workspace design is not a soft consideration. It is an economic one. Every decision about layout, acoustics, collaborative space, and individual focus zones has a direct bearing on how effectively a team performs and how long they choose to stay.

“We have seen organisations save significantly on their real estate costs by moving to a managed model, and then quietly lose that saving through attrition caused by a workspace that did not support the way their people work. The economics of a great office go beyond the rent. When we design a space through DevX Design and Build, we are designing for retention and performance, not just occupancy.”

— Yash Shah, Director, DevX

The economics of corporate real estate in India are being rewritten. Long leases, heavy capital commitments, and one-size-fits-all metro strategies are giving way to something more considered. Managed models, Tier 2 locations, and thoughtfully designed workspaces that serve the people inside them are not trends. They are the new baseline for enterprises that have done the numbers honestly.

Since 2017, DevX has been building the infrastructure that makes this new model work, across 12 cities, through DevX Design and Build and DevX GCC, with 1.5 million square feet of workspace that proves a better commercial decision and a better employee experience are not in conflict. In fact, they make the same decision.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

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