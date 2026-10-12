The engineer behind the robot: Puja Chaudhury’s full-stack approach to automation

How an engineer’s work with circuit boards, open-source mobile platforms and technical writing shows what goes into building reliable automation.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/money/the-engineer-behind-the-robot-puja-chaudhurys-full-stack-approach-to-automation-8534254/ Copy

People often think of robotics as a field mainly driven by software, artificial intelligence and cloud technology. But a robot has to deal with much more once it starts working in the real world. A battery can run low, sensors can give different readings because of changes in light or the surface around them, and even small problems in mechanical parts can affect how the robot moves.

These things may not be obvious when a robot is being shown in a short demo. A machine can work well in a controlled setting but behave differently after hours of use. Parts can also wear out over time. Building a robot that keeps working properly means dealing with these small problems as part of the engineering work, not just getting the software right.

For Puja Chaudhury, that moment where code meets the physical world is the heart of engineering. Long before publishing research on advanced topics like verifying neural networks, she built her career on fundamentals that do not bend to theory. At the Vellore Institute of Technology in India, where she studied electrical and electronics engineering, she learned how power, signals, and embedded systems behave under real conditions, including noise, heat, and the limits of hardware.

Today, based in Northern California, Chaudhury brings the same hands-on mindset to modern robotics, balancing industrial software engineering with personal hardware work. In her own time, she took on an ambitious challenge: building a fully autonomous mobile robot from the ground up. Instead of using a ready-made robotics kit, she began with individual components and built the robot step by step. She designed and 3D-printed custom parts, installed DC motors, wired the motor controllers, and brought everything together with a Raspberry Pi and an Arduino. She also shared the work publicly through online code repositories, documenting the build as it evolved.

Building a robot like this is not just about motion. It is about making sure every component works together, every time. Wheel sensors have to record rotation accurately without missing signals. LiDAR, which scans the surroundings to measure distance, produces a fast, steady flow of data. If the system cannot process that information quickly enough, the robot reacts to what it used to see, not what is actually in front of it, and mistakes follow.

Chaudhury believes this is where many robotics projects succeed or fail. When hardware and software are designed separately, systems may work in a lab setting but break down in everyday environments. Her approach treats the robot as one connected system. Working within the ROS 2 robotics framework, she developed the software that allows the robot to interpret sensor data in real time, estimate its position, and navigate indoor spaces while responding to obstacles and moving targets.

She also explored a newer direction in robotics: letting people interact with machines using natural speech. Chaudhury integrated a voice-to-action pipeline that uses a large language model to help interpret requests and turn them into actions. The system listens for speech, converts it to text, identifies the user’s intent, and then translates that intent into specific movements. Timing matters throughout. If the system hesitates, a mobile robot can keep moving without up-to-date guidance, which is why she focused on keeping the process responsive from end to end.

Her focus on practical, human-centered robotics is also clear in her earlier work in assistive technology. While earning her Master of Science in Robotics at Northeastern University, Chaudhury developed an assistive feeding robotic arm to support people with severe upper-limb mobility limitations. Using an Intel RealSense depth camera, she built a vision system that tracks a user’s mouth in 3D and continuously adjusts the arm’s movement so it remains steady, responsive, and safe. The system achieved 95% tracking accuracy with end-to-end latency under ten milliseconds, providing the quick reactions needed for comfortable use near a person’s face.

Chaudhury has also focused on making technical topics more accessible to others. Since 2019, she has published educational essays that break down challenging ideas with clear explanations and visual guidance. One of her widely read articles on linear algebra for machine learning gained significant attention in academic communities and was adopted by Gujarat Technological University in India as a required resource in its official 2024–2025 Master of Engineering curriculum for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

Her efforts have been recognized by organizations working to broaden participation in technology. Chaudhury received the Global Ambassador Award from the WomenTech Network and was selected as an ambassador for Google’s Women Techmakers program. She has also been recognized as a LinkedIn Top Voice for her commentary on robotics and automation. For young engineers entering the field, Chaudhury encourages a complete view of robotics, one that values mechanical and electrical understanding alongside software skills. She believes that treating robots as software-only products often leads to systems that appear impressive in demos but struggle outside controlled settings.

As robotics expands across healthcare, manufacturing, and daily life, Chaudhury’s work reflects a clear message: dependable automation is built layer by layer. From how a motor behaves under load to how a robot interprets the world through sensors, lasting progress comes from engineers willing to work across the full stack and pay attention to the details that make machines reliable in the real world.