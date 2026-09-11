The engineer behind Wall Street’s invisible infrastructure

Santhi Kumar Terli, a senior technology leader at Citi, has architected and modernized high-frequency trading and risk-management platforms that autonomously manage billions in financial activity, enabling scalable, low-latency, and resilient automated trading at global scale.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/money/the-engineer-behind-wall-streets-invisible-infrastructure-8522096/ Copy

In a global bank, some of the most consequential decisions are made in the time it takes to blink. They are made by software: systems that price risk, hedge exposure, and provide liquidity to the market thousands of times a second. When that software works, almost no one notices. When it fails, the consequences are immediate and expensive.

Santhi Kumar Terli has spent much of his career building the kind of infrastructure that’s designed to disappear into the background. A senior vice president at Citi, he has served as a global architect for the bank’s Central Risk trading platform, which supports automated risk management and liquidity provision for institutional trading. It works with little tolerance for delay. In modern markets, a latency increase measured in microseconds isn’t a minor inconvenience. It can be the difference between protection and exposure.

“In most industries, latency is something you tolerate,” Terli says. “In automated trading, it can be the difference between a system that protects the firm and one that exposes it.”

That perspective has shaped how he thinks about engineering. What started as an interest in distributed systems evolved into a conviction that, in financial technology, architecture matters more than features. “Early on, my focus was the code,” he says. “Over time it shifted to the architecture, and then to the impact of that architecture. Once you see how a well-designed risk platform changes how confidently a firm can operate, you stop thinking of yourself as someone who writes software and start thinking of yourself as someone who builds infrastructure.”

The reason, he argues, is that small inefficiencies don’t stay small. At institutional scale, every shortcut is multiplied across an enormous volume of automated activity. A trading platform has to deliver performance, resilience, regulatory control, and stability at the same time, without treating any one of those requirements as optional. It’s the kind of problem that rewards discipline early and punishes improvisation later.

One of the clearest examples from Terli’s work was the modernization of an aging trading engine: a monolithic C++ system that had become difficult to scale and increasingly rigid to operate. The task wasn’t just to improve it. It was to do so without ever taking it offline. “You can’t shut this kind of system down and rebuild it,” he says. “The rebuild has to happen underneath a platform that is still running.”

His team executed the transition in phases, decomposing the engine into specialized components organized around business flows, regulatory functions, and interfaces. The objective was to increase scalability and operational flexibility while keeping the existing system trading throughout. It is a pattern Terli returns to often: modernization only matters if it can be delivered safely under real-world constraints.

What that architecture enabled now sits at the center of the bank’s automated trading. Terli designed and deployed an Optimizer, a systematic risk-management engine that evaluates portfolio risk in real time and autonomously generates trade-out orders to hedge or liquidate continuous risk from internal and external flows. The engine delivers fully automated risk management and supports roughly USD 500 million executions a day.

He also led the end-to-end implementation of LiquidityHub, a platform that delivers liquidity for complex business flows through Citi’s algorithmic trading systems. Integrated with quantitative pricing models that compute fair value and recommend prices based on each client’s trading profile, the platform supports approximately USD 600 million in daily notional.

Alongside those systems, Terli designed a Client Profiling engine for execution pricing, giving trading desks dynamic, tier-based pricing with granular configurations that can be adjusted in real time to optimize strategies and P&L. He oversaw a factor-based pricing engine for conditional order flow, which sends invitations based on the portfolio of incoming orders at regular intervals. He also designed a Trading State Manager that automatically disables and re-enables individual trading engines based on data-source alerts and their severity, reducing the Central Risk book’s exposure when something in the automated trading environment goes wrong.

This is also why Terli treats reliability as a design principle rather than a milestone at the end of a roadmap. “It has to be designed in from the start,” he says, describing an approach rooted in early testing, a DevOps-first engineering culture, and deployment practices adapted to the requirements of a regulated bank. The aim is to make change itself safer, so platforms can evolve without putting live trading at risk.

At a global bank, the complexity is not only technical. Building across regions introduces another set of challenges, including coordination across engineering teams, trading desks, and regulatory regimes that do not always align. Some of the most valuable work Terli describes is translation: working between engineers, traders, quantitative analysts, and compliance partners to ensure they are solving the same problem and measuring success in the same way.

That, he says, is also what separates strong financial-technology engineers from purely technical ones. “The best engineers understand the business they’re building for,” Terli says. “Knowing why a trade happens matters as much as knowing how to process it, and how fast we execute it, because the engineering touches everything downstream: risk, compliance, and the client experience.”

For someone whose systems are designed to be invisible, Terli is unusually direct about why the work matters. The platforms run quietly in the background, but they support real financial activity at a global scale. Wall Street depends on these engines running quantitative algorithms efficiently and without interruption. “That responsibility,” he says, “is what keeps me in it.”