The engineer helping build the open-source foundations of modern enterprise infrastructure

Anuj Tyagi's open-source innovations in cloud infrastructure, database automation and AI are improving enterprise reliability, scalability and modern digital systems globally.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/money/the-engineer-helping-build-the-open-source-foundations-of-modern-enterprise-infrastructure-8470236/ Copy

Every digital service that people rely on today – from online banking and video streaming to logistics networks and enterprise AI depends on an invisible layer of infrastructure. These systems are the foundation that ensures applications are fast, secure, scalable and available 24/7. If there are weaknesses in this infrastructure, organizations suffer from slow software releases, inefficiencies in operations, and higher business risk.

Open-source software is one of the key components of today’s technology as businesses keep moving to cloud-native environments. Many of the tools that drive today’s digital economy are no longer created by a single organization. Rather, they develop as a result of the work of engineers around the world who recognize a practical problem, create a solution, and share it with the rest of the technology community.

Among the engineers contributing to this ecosystem is Anuj Tyagi, a Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) specialist whose work spans cloud infrastructure, production reliability, database automation and AI systems. Throughout his career, a recurring theme has emerged: identifying operational bottlenecks inside enterprise platforms and converting those solutions into reusable open-source technologies that benefit organizations beyond his own employer.

Addressing a missing piece in database automation

One of Tyagi’s notable contributions emerged at the intersection of MongoDB and Terraform, two technologies widely adopted across enterprise IT environments.

MongoDB serves as one of the world’s leading NoSQL databases, while Terraform has become a standard tool for automating cloud infrastructure deployment. Despite their widespread use, organizations lacked a practical mechanism for managing MongoDB indexes directly through Terraform.

Although this might appear to be a narrow technical issue, its implications extend well beyond database administration.

Indexes play a central role in application performance. They influence query execution speed, system responsiveness and overall operational efficiency. When database indexes are managed manually, engineering teams often encounter inconsistent deployments, configuration drift and slower release cycles. Automating that process reduces operational overhead while improving reliability and governance across production environments.

Recognizing this gap, Tyagi developed an open-source Terraform provider for MongoDB index management. The project introduced a standardized approach for automating database index operations—capabilities that previously required manual intervention or custom scripting.

Since its release, the provider has been downloaded thousands of times, illustrating demand from engineering teams facing similar operational challenges.

The importance of this contribution extends beyond the software itself. It demonstrates an engineering approach focused not merely on solving internal problems, but on creating reusable infrastructure that others can independently evaluate, improve and integrate into their own environments.

In enterprise engineering, these public contributions often have a far greater impact than proprietary internal tools because they become shared assets for the wider technical community.

Contributions to the cloud-native ecosystem

The same philosophy is reflected throughout Tyagi’s broader involvement in open-source infrastructure.

Many of today’s foundational cloud technologies are developed under the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), one of the world’s most influential open-source organizations.

For business leaders outside software engineering, the CNCF may not be widely recognized by name. Its technologies, however, underpin much of the modern cloud economy. Projects such as Kubernetes, Prometheus and Envoy enable organizations to deploy, monitor and operate applications at massive scale across industries including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, retail and media.

Because these projects serve production environments for thousands of organizations, contributing to them carries significant technical weight.

Unlike internal corporate software, CNCF projects undergo transparent peer review by experienced maintainers and contributors from around the world. Every accepted contribution reflects publicly validated engineering work.

Tyagi contributed to Prometheus, one of the most widely adopted monitoring and observability platforms in cloud-native computing.

Observability has become indispensable in large-scale software operations. Without accurate monitoring, engineering teams struggle to detect system failures, identify performance bottlenecks or respond quickly to production incidents. Enhancements to these monitoring platforms therefore contribute directly to application reliability and customer experience.

He also contributed to Flagger, an open-source progressive delivery platform that enables organizations to deploy software gradually while continuously monitoring application health.

Rather than exposing all users to newly released software at once, progressive delivery techniques allow engineering teams to incrementally shift traffic, validate system behaviour and automatically halt deployments if unexpected issues arise.

For enterprises operating mission-critical digital services, these capabilities reduce deployment risk, improve uptime and strengthen operational resilience.

Tyagi’s work across these projects illustrates a consistent engineering philosophy: improving the reliability of infrastructure not only for individual organizations but for the broader ecosystem that depends on shared open-source technologies.

Tyagi’s work extends beyond cloud automation into another critical layer of digital infrastructure: content delivery networks (CDNs), the distributed systems responsible for delivering websites, streaming media, software updates and cloud services quickly and reliably to users around the world.

One of his notable open-source contributions was to Apache Traffic Control, a project maintained by the Apache Software Foundation (ASF). Within the technology community, the ASF is regarded as one of the world’s most respected open-source organizations, stewarding widely used enterprise projects across cloud computing, data platforms, web technologies and distributed systems.

Unlike proprietary software developed inside private companies, Apache projects evolve through an open review process. Every proposed enhancement is examined publicly by experienced maintainers before becoming part of the project’s codebase. For contributors, acceptance into an Apache project demonstrates that their work has met rigorous technical and community standards.

Apache Traffic Control occupies an important place within this ecosystem. It provides software for managing large-scale content delivery networks that support the distribution of digital content—from video streaming and software downloads to enterprise applications and cloud services. Public project documentation has highlighted deployments involving organizations such as Comcast, Cisco, Cox and Qwilt, with Traffic Control-based CDNs collectively handling billions of daily transactions and delivering petabytes of data.

Against this backdrop, Tyagi’s contribution represents more than participation in an open-source project. It reflects involvement in infrastructure designed for environments where performance, availability and scalability directly affect millions of end users.

Open source as a public record of engineering

Much of the most valuable engineering work carried out inside large technology companies remains confidential. Internal systems, architectures and operational improvements are rarely visible outside the organizations that build them.

Open-source software creates a different kind of professional record.

Every contribution is publicly accessible. Engineers from anywhere in the world can inspect the code, evaluate design decisions, suggest improvements and build upon the work. This transparency allows technical capability to be assessed on the strength of publicly reviewed contributions rather than internal job titles or proprietary projects.

For Site Reliability Engineers, whose work often focuses on resilience, automation and operational efficiency, open-source contributions provide evidence of practical problem-solving. They document a complete engineering cycle: identifying a production challenge, designing a solution, subjecting it to peer review and ultimately making it available for broader adoption.

Tyagi’s portfolio reflects this pattern repeatedly. Whether improving infrastructure automation, cloud-native observability or deployment safety, his projects are intended not only to solve immediate operational issues but also to serve as reusable resources for the wider engineering community.

Recognition beyond the workplace

Tyagi’s technical contributions have also led to invitations to present at industry conferences, where engineers exchange ideas on emerging technologies, production systems and operational best practices.

Among these engagements are presentations at HashiConf, the flagship conference for HashiCorp technologies, and CloudX, where practitioners discuss infrastructure automation, cloud-native platforms and reliability engineering. These events bring together software architects, platform engineers, DevOps professionals and infrastructure specialists from around the world.

Speaking at such forums reflects recognition that extends beyond an individual’s employer. Conference organisers typically select presenters whose work offers practical value to the broader technology community, enabling peers to learn from real-world engineering experience rather than theoretical concepts.

In Tyagi’s case, these speaking engagements complement his open-source contributions by demonstrating that the underlying ideas have relevance across organizations facing similar infrastructure challenges. Instead of remaining confined to proprietary environments, his work has entered wider technical conversations about building more reliable, automated and scalable cloud systems.

From infrastructure engineering to Artificial Intelligence

While much of Tyagi’s early work centred on cloud infrastructure and Site Reliability Engineering, his interests gradually expanded into the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.

This transition was driven not by a departure from infrastructure engineering but by the realization that modern AI systems require many of the same qualities as large-scale cloud platforms: reliability, observability, automation, security and operational resilience.

His work in AI would eventually combine academic research with production engineering, laying the foundation for contributions in responsible AI, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), large language model (LLM) security and AI infrastructure.

Those efforts would mark the next stage of his career, where the focus shifted from ensuring the reliability of cloud platforms to helping organizations build AI systems that are secure, observable and ready for enterprise deployment.