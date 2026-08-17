The engineer who wants your smartest software to keep its secrets on your device

“In legal technology, there is essentially zero tolerance for a leak or a wrong answer,” he says. “That forces you to design for auditability and privacy from the very first line of code, not to bolt it on at the end. Once you’ve worked that way, it’s hard to accept the sloppier defaults you see everywhere else.”

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As new-generation AI assistants learn to observe how we work, Mayank Ravishankara argues that the supposed trade-off between capable software and private data is a false one. He thinks the future of workplace AI should run on the device, not in the cloud.

The most useful AI of the next few years will not be the chatbot in a browser tab. It will be quieter and more embedded. An assistant that works alongside you, knows the cadence of your day, senses when your workload is edging into overload and offers help before you think to ask. An effective assistant of this kind must watch. But for a lot of today’s industry observation means taking what it finds and sending it somewhere else, to a remote server.

Mayank Ravishankara believes that default is misguided.

A software engineer and independent AI researcher based in San Francisco, Mayank has spent recent years building AI systems in one of the most privacy-sensitive areas of technology while independently studying how those systems should be designed. His conclusion challenges a prevailing assumption in the market, namely that stronger capability must come at the expense of greater surveillance.

“The industry keeps treating privacy and capability as a trade-off, where you give up one to get the other,” he says. “I don’t accept that framing. The most personal, most useful AI is exactly the kind that has no business leaving your device.”

An assistant designed not to phone home

That conviction informs Mayank’s recent invention work. He has filed provisional patent applications, with utility filings in progress, for a productivity assistant that learns how a person actually works in order to flag early signs of burnout and suggest interventions that protect focus. The distinguishing feature is not the model’s predictive ambition. It is the system architecture. The assistant is designed to keep the sensitive signals it depends on, including the raw traces of how someone spends attention throughout the day, on the user’s own device rather than continuously transmitting them to the cloud.

“If you want to build something that genuinely helps people at work, you have to understand things about them that are deeply personal,” he explains. “When you get to that level of insight, the question of where the data lives stops being a technical footnote. It becomes the whole design.”

The invention remains patent-pending, and Mayank describes it as a research direction rather than a finished commercial product. Still, the underlying principle, that the most intimate intelligence should remain local by default, is one he applies broadly when evaluating AI systems.

A privacy discipline shaped by legal technology

Mayank’s perspective has been sharpened by his day-to-day work. He is a software engineer at Everlaw, a legal technology company whose software is used by law firms and government agencies to analyze large volumes of documents during litigation and investigations. In that environment, a single mishandled record can carry serious legal consequences.

His work has often sat at the intersection of automation and control. He has built tooling for redactions and for selectively removing sensitive metadata, and designed alerting systems that help organizations understand how their data is being accessed and used. It is not headline-grabbing engineering, but it has had a lasting impact on his approach to system design.

“In legal technology, there is essentially zero tolerance for a leak or a wrong answer,” he says. “That forces you to design for auditability and privacy from the very first line of code, not to bolt it on at the end. Once you’ve worked that way, it’s hard to accept the sloppier defaults you see everywhere else.”

Why cloud-first became standard, and why the premise is weakening

For much of the last decade, cloud-based architectures were the practical choice. The most capable models were too large to run on a laptop or phone, so the data traveled to the model. Mayank argues that this premise is steadily eroding. Smaller, more efficient models are increasingly able to run on personal hardware, and modern devices have become far more powerful than many software conventions reflect.

“We built an entire generation of software around the idea that the intelligence has to be somewhere else,” he says. “That is becoming less true every year. The interesting engineering problem now is how much you can do without the data ever leaving the person it belongs to.”

He emphasizes that on-device processing is not automatically private. It must be built deliberately, and there are cases where local execution is not practical or appropriate. His position, however, is that keeping data close should be the starting assumption, and moving it off-device should require a clear and defensible justification.

Research rigor applied to a product question

Mayank brings to privacy debates the same discipline that shapes his published research, which has appeared in IEEE Access and at IEEE SoutheastCon 2026, focusing on how AI systems should be measured and trusted. He is wary of promises that cannot be verified, and he treats user consent and comfort as questions to be tested rather than presumed.

“The best products come from understanding the problem before you reach for the technology,” he says. “With privacy, the problem is not really technical. It is a question of respect, whether you treat someone’s data as theirs or as yours to borrow.”

He believes the industry will be pushed toward this standard as AI becomes more deeply integrated into workplaces, healthcare, and everyday routines. Regulation may accelerate the shift, but he expects users to be an equally strong force once they understand how much inference these systems can perform.

“People are going to ask a very reasonable question,” he says. “‘This thing understands my whole workday. Where does that understanding go?’ The companies that have a good answer are the ones that will be trusted. I’d rather build for that world now than apologize for the other one later.”

For Mayank, the goal is not to make AI less capable. It is to demonstrate that the most capable systems can also be the most respectful of the people who rely on them. In that future, the smartest workplace software may be the kind that quietly keeps its secrets exactly where it found them, on your device.