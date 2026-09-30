The hidden technology behind the AI you use every day: Parag Wadehra’s experience

SAP Architect, with almost 20 years of experience in migrating the largest corporate systems to new platforms, explains why the future of artificial intelligence depends on the systems most people never see.

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AI is transforming India’s financial sector, handling everyday banking interactions. Indeed, in its latest annual report, Bajaj Finserv confirmed that AI-powered voice bots and chat systems secured over 5,520 crore in loans in 2026. However, successful AI adoption requires invisible backend work: integrating dozens of enterprise platforms, synchronizing data, and modernizing core infrastructure.

With almost 20 years of experience, SAP architect Parag Wadhra has helped different organizations across the world get ready for enterprise AI. He has driven major digital transformations, migrating Bridgestone Americas’ integration platform across nearly 50 manufacturing sites to reduce costs, and leading Amazon Robotics’ migration from Oracle to SAP Business Technology Platform. This interview explores why modern AI relies on connected business systems, how companies prepare for adoption, and why this critical engineering remains hidden.

Parag, thank you for joining us! As we know, AI can answer a customer’s question or support a loan approval in seconds, but only when it has quick access to accurate data. Why is this still difficult for large companies?

In large companies, data is rarely kept in one system. Different systems are likely to be used for finance, production, transportation, storage, and customer support, which makes it difficult for AI technology to function correctly because it cannot work with missing, outdated, or inconsistent information. The introduction of AI tools usually requires linking already available systems and providing a reliable process of information transfer.

At Bridgestone Americas, the regional division of one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers, you identified a gap between the company’s main SAP platform and numerous external business applications. What problem did this create?

The systems supported different parts of the business, but they needed to exchange information continuously. When every application has its own separate connection, the overall environment becomes difficult and expensive to maintain. A problem in one link can also affect several business processes, so the challenge was to make data exchange more consistent without interrupting everyday operations.

Instead of building and maintaining numerous individual connections, you introduced a centralized integration approach. The solution was deployed at approximately 50 Bridgestone sites in the United States and reduced integration costs by around 30%. What produced that result?

It created a common layer through which different applications could communicate. In simple terms, instead of asking every system to “speak” directly to every other system, we gave them a shared channel. The reduction came from simplifying the overall structure. Teams no longer had to maintain so many separate connections, and data could move more reliably between manufacturing, logistics, and other business units. The project showed that architecture is not only a technical issue: when systems exchange information more efficiently, the company can also reduce support costs and respond to operational problems faster.

You now work on Amazon Robotics projects, developing enterprise software solutions and coordinating their technical implementation. How does this work prepare the company for future AI applications?

My duties include overseeing the systems that support daily business processes. They have to ensure the links among departments, quick processing of data, and continuity of performance during the company’s expansion. Improving their performance allows us to upgrade the basic components and use new digital and AI solutions.

One of the current projects involves replacing older business software with a modern cloud-based platform. Why is this more complex than a regular software update?

A major corporation cannot stop its financial, logistics or supply-chain operations whilst it implements a new platform. The set up of the old and new systems might need to be done in the transitional phase, and this means that every stage must be meticulously planned, tested, and supervised so that modernization leaves employees and supply of goods or information running smoothly.

Throughout your career, you have conducted architectural reviews and evaluated engineering work at Amazon Robotics, Intel, and International Paper. What does this evaluation involve?

It involves reviewing proposed designs, technical specifications, code quality, and the business logic behind a solution. The goal is not simply to identify mistakes, but to determine whether the approach is reliable, practical, and aligned with the company’s wider technology environment. These reviews also help teams establish common engineering standards across complex projects.

As AI becomes part of banking, shopping, logistics, and customer service in India, most users will never see this engineering work. What should they understand about the technology operating behind AI?

Every smooth AI interaction depends on many systems working together in the background. Before an assistant can answer a question or a platform can make a recommendation, information has to be collected, checked, and delivered from the right sources. The better this invisible foundation is built, the more useful, accurate, and reliable AI becomes for the people who use it every day.