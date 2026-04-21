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The Indian Woman Reshaping How Pageant Systems Work

The Indian Woman Reshaping How Pageant Systems Work

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Dr Akshata Prabhu is a Mumbai-based pageant evaluation expert and mentor. Recently, a US trade magazine publisher, Supermodels Unlimited, a well-known name in the pageant circles, named an eyeshadow shade ‘Akshata’ after her. This footnote reflects a larger trend ; professional judging standards introduced by her are steadily gaining acceptance in the world of pageantry as more pageants across the globe are adopting them.

Dr Akshata Prabhu won Ms International World in 2021, judged by a panel of experts that included Miss Universe 1992, Michelle McLean. Since then Dr Prabhu has created an increasing influence in the United States. She has appeared on billboards on Fashion Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard and was also featured in Times Square for the brand Margaritaville at Sea. In that same year, she collaborated with multiple designers at an independent New York Fashion Week Showcase, and in 2023, she curated an independent designer showcase during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. The professional Profile of Dr Prabhu has grown through measurable achievements in the last five-year period.

Dr Prabhu had secured 1st Runner-Up in Mrs India 2019. After earning the title, she co-founded The International Glamour Project, TIGP, where she is the Chief Mentor and Creative Director, a principal authority who prepares the contestants for the international competitions. Since the launch of the platform in 2019, it has attracted more than 5,000 applicants and over 1,000 participants from 11 countries across 4 seasons. Through the TIGP platform and independent mentoring, Dr Prabhu’s trainees have either won or placed in the international competitions across 8 different pageant brands. More than 15 international title recipients emerged in the last five years. These achievements span several years, which makes the aggregate harder to dismiss as a coincidence.

“The goal was never to produce winners,” Dr Prabhu says. “It was to produce women who are ready for the stage, for what comes after. The titles followed from that.”

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Dr Prabhu developed and registered the Multidimensional Integrity and Representation Standard (MIRS) and registered it with the Government of India. This framework defines scoring parameters and structured evaluation processes to bring greater consistency to judging and scoring. The framework is an initiative to change the industry’s traditional reliance on scoring based on impression and instinct. Multiple Pageant organisations, including a brand that has run international competitions since 1951, have adopted this framework in their selection processes where Dr Prabhu is an external jury member overseeing the evaluation process.

Dr Prabhu often says, “If we want this to be a stronger profession, we must treat it that way. This means documentation, intellectual property, and a standard independent of any single person’s judgment.”

Dr. Prabhu was also selected as one of the three hosts for the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa’s Opening Carnival 2025. It is a FIAPF-accredited festival in the same category as Cannes, Venice and Berlin. The ceremony was broadcast live on Doordarshan National. Dr Prabhu interviewed actors Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff and Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur during the live broadcast. This was her third engagement with India’s national public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati. This followed a one-hour conversation on Doordarshan Sahyadri in 2024 where she was invited as an industry expert and a 20-minute segment on All India Radio 107.1 FM in 2022.

Dr Prabhu, however, takes a cautious stance as she reflects on her journey and the value of her work. She doesn’t describe herself as someone trying to innovate, but believes in building infrastructure and systems that function independently of the personality that can be verified, replicated and improved over time.

“Most of what makes this industry work is invisible,” she says. “The training happens before getting on the stage. The scoring system determines who qualifies, and the mentorship process continues. I am trying to make those unseen elements visible.”

Recognition, such as an Eyeshadow shade named after her, reflects the visibility her work has gained over the years.

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