The invisible architect: How Keval Barvaliya is quietly saving Fortune 500 Companies from themselves

As most technologists seek the limelight of AI and blockchain, Keval Barvaliya has spent his career doing something far more valuable: repairing the leaky plumbing that allows billion-dollar enterprises to bleed money in the dark.

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During the spring of 2022, something went awry in the payroll department of a large SaaS organization. A process that had been running for years, with a hodgepodge of Google Sheets, manual data entry, and tribal knowledge, collapsed under its own weight. The outcome: about $10 million of duplicate equity payments paid to employees. Damage was already done before anyone knew. Recovery took months.

It is exactly the kind of corporate horror story that never makes headlines — but almost always makes careers. Not the careers of the executives who signed off on the flawed process, but the careers of the systems architects quiet enough to listen, precise enough to diagnose, and skilled enough to build something that would never break the same way again.

Enter Keval Barvaliya.

Barvaliya is a Senior Integration Analyst and consultant whose name you almost certainly don’t know and whose fingerprints are on some of the most consequential back-end transformations in American enterprise over the past several years. From the equity compensation pipelines of a $9 billion SaaS unicorn, to the global inventory architecture of one of America’s most iconic sneaker retailers, to a $11 million fleet management overhaul at one of the nation’s largest food producers, Barvaliya has built a career at the intersection where ambition meets infrastructure where the glamorous promises of digital transformation have to actually work on a Monday morning.

“Every company thinks they have a technology problem. Most of them have a process problem wearing technology’s clothes.” – Keval Barvaliya, Sr. Integration Analyst

Case Study No. 1 · SaaS / HR Tech

A $9B Experience Management Platform: Rescuing $500 Million From a Spreadsheet

By the time Barvaliya was brought in to assess the company’s equity compensation process, the situation was already a case study in how even elite technology companies can fail at basic operational hygiene. This experience management platform — a $9 billion SaaS unicorn with thousands of employees globally — was processing approximately $500 million per year in equity-based employee compensation through a system that would make any enterprise architect wince: a series of Google Sheets, updated by hand, manually imported into their payroll system one record at a time by HR staff.

The process wasn’t just inefficient. It was existentially fragile. Each manual step was an opportunity for error, duplication, and delay. And those errors had already materialized in a spectacular and expensive way — the duplicate payment incident that cost the company an estimated $10 million and months of remediation effort.

The Problem in Plain Terms

A half-billion-dollar annual equity program was being administered through spreadsheets and manual copy-paste operations. A single keystroke error, a duplicated row, or a missed import flag could — and did — result in tens of millions of dollars flowing to the wrong accounts, at the wrong amounts, with no automated safeguard to catch it.

Barvaliya’s intervention was architectural in the truest sense. Rather than forcing a wholesale abandonment of the workflows the company’s HR teams already understood, he designed a solution that met the organization where it was — and automated the dangerous parts out of existence. The core insight was elegant: don’t fight the Google Sheets. Integrate around them.

Working within the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) Integration Suite, Barvaliya constructed an automated data pipeline that bridges the company’s familiar Google Sheets environment directly to SAP SuccessFactors — the enterprise human capital management system — which in turn replicates records downstream to SAP ABAP HR, where payroll runs are executed. HR teams continue entering equity data into the same spreadsheet interface they’ve always used. But now, each night, the integration pipeline wakes up, validates the data, and posts records automatically — with no human hand touching the transfer.

The downstream effects were immediate and measurable. Duplicate payment risk — the specific failure mode that had cost the company $10 million — was structurally eliminated. The integration layer includes validation logic that catches anomalous records before they ever reach the payroll system. The payroll cycle that once required dedicated human intervention at every stage now runs end-to-end without manual touchpoints.

“The goal was never to replace the people,” Barvaliya has explained when discussing the project. “The goal was to remove the possibility of the kind of catastrophic human error that no amount of vigilance can fully prevent when you’re doing manual imports at scale, day after day.”

For a company whose entire business proposition whose entire business proposition is built on the idea that organizations should listen to and act on experience data — there was something almost poetic about finally automating the process that paid the people who built those capabilities. The irony was not lost on Barvaliya.

Case Study No. 2 · Consumer Tech / FinOps

A Publicly Traded Social Networking Brand: Untangling the Financial Web of a Global Consumer Company

If the SaaS engagement showcased Barvaliya’s ability to eliminate catastrophic risk in financial workflows, his work with a global consumer brand demonstrated something equally rare: the capacity to impose order on genuinely complex, multi-system financial chaos — and do it for a company operating at global consumer scale.

This global consumer brand — a women-first social networking platform publicly traded at a multi-billion dollar valuation — had built its operational infrastructure the way many fast-growing consumer technology companies do: by stitching together best-in-class point solutions for each functional area. Concur for travel and expense management. Onspring for governance and operational workflows. Direct banking connections for financial transaction processing. NetSuite as the central ERP system tying everything together.

In theory, this kind of best-of-breed architecture sounds sophisticated. In practice, it creates an integration surface area that grows exponentially with each new system. Without deliberate integration architecture, each of these platforms becomes an island — generating data that needs to be reconciled manually, creating delays, errors, and reconciliation burdens that compound over time.

The Architecture Challenge

This company was operating with mission-critical financial platforms — expenses, governance workflows, and banking — that communicated with their central ERP system primarily through manual processes and scheduled exports. The operational overhead was significant, and the reconciliation burden fell on finance teams who had better things to do than manually reconcile systems that should have been talking to each other automatically.

Barvaliya’s mandate was comprehensive: design and implement a full integration architecture connecting Concur, Onspring, and the company’s banking infrastructure to NetSuite, and automate the financial workflows that had been running on human bandwidth. The project required not only technical execution — mapping data models across fundamentally different systems, handling authentication and API constraints across each platform — but also a sophisticated understanding of financial workflow logic and the business rules governing how expenses, approvals, and transactions needed to flow.

The result was a fully automated financial integration ecosystem. Expense data flows from Concur into NetSuite without human mediation. Operational and governance workflows in Onspring trigger and receive updates from the ERP layer automatically. Banking transaction data reconciles against NetSuite records on a defined schedule, with exception handling for items requiring human review.

For the company’s finance and operations teams, the transformation was felt immediately — not in the dramatic, headline-generating way of a product launch, but in the quiet, compounding way that great operational infrastructure always delivers value: fewer late nights chasing reconciliation discrepancies, fewer manual exports that had to be double-checked, fewer errors that cascaded through multiple systems before anyone caught them.

Case Study No. 3 · Global Retail / Omnichannel

A 3,000-Store Global Athletic Footwear Retailer: Unifying the Inventory Backbone

There is a particular kind of institutional complexity that only accumulates in companies that have been winning for decades. This iconic athletic footwear and apparel retailer — operating more than 3,000 stores across 28 countries — had built its inventory management infrastructure layer by layer over years of organic growth, acquisitions, and regional expansion. The result was a patchwork of backend systems: different inventory management platforms running in different geographies and store formats, each carrying its own logic, its own data model, and its own operational quirks.

For a modern omnichannel retailer, this kind of fragmentation is more than an inconvenience. It’s a strategic liability. Unified inventory visibility — knowing precisely what’s available, where, and in what condition across every store and distribution node globally — is the foundational capability that powers everything from buy-online-pick-up-in-store fulfillment to real-time allocation decisions. You cannot build a sophisticated omnichannel operation on top of disparate, siloed inventory systems.

“You cannot build a world-class omnichannel experience on a foundation of fragmented inventory systems. The customer doesn’t care which legacy platform is running in which region. They just want their shoes.” — Enterprise Retail Technology Analysis

Barvaliya was brought in to lead the backend systems transformation — specifically, the migration to Manhattan Active Omni, a cloud-native, unified inventory and order management platform designed precisely for the demands of modern omnichannel retail. The mandate was ambitious: retire the scattered legacy systems that had accumulated across the retailer’s global footprint and consolidate onto a single platform that could serve as the operational backbone for every store worldwide.

The Scope of the Transformation

Multiple legacy inventory management systems operating across the retailer’s global store network were replaced with a single, unified platform — Manhattan Active Omni. The rollout spanned international markets, required careful migration of historical inventory data and operational logic, and demanded integration with the retailer’s broader technology ecosystem without disrupting active retail operations.

The technical complexity of a project like this is difficult to overstate. Legacy IMS platforms don’t migrate gracefully — they carry years of accumulated business logic, custom configurations, and data structures that don’t map cleanly to new systems. Running a parallel-operation transition across thousands of active retail locations in multiple countries, while maintaining inventory accuracy that directly affects customer experience and store operations, requires a level of project discipline and technical precision that goes well beyond standard integration work.

The outcome was transformational for the retailer’s operational capabilities. Where multiple disparate systems once generated fragmented inventory pictures that had to be manually reconciled across regions, Manhattan Active Omni now provides a single, unified view of inventory position across the entire global store network. Allocation decisions, fulfillment routing, and inventory replenishment — the operational rhythms that determine whether a customer finds their size in their local store — now run from a single system of record.

Case Study No. 4 · Current Engagement

A Top-Three U.S. Protein Producer: A $11 Million Bet on Fleet Intelligence

This enterprise processes more than 40 million pounds of protein per day. To do that at scale requires one of the largest private commercial vehicle fleets in the United States — a logistics and transportation infrastructure that spans thousands of trucks, trailers, and service vehicles operating across every corner of the country. Managing that fleet is not a secondary concern. It is a core operational capability that directly determines whether the company can fulfill its commitments to the retailers and foodservice operators that depend on it.

For years, the company managed this fleet through SAP — a broadly capable enterprise platform that serves many of the company’s operational needs, but which was not purpose-built for the specific demands of fleet maintenance management. Fleet maintenance is a domain with its own operational logic: predictive maintenance scheduling, warranty claim management, parts inventory optimization, compliance tracking, total cost of ownership analysis. Generic ERP platforms handle these workflows adequately. Purpose-built fleet management platforms handle them extraordinarily well.

The Business Case

The company authorized an $11 million transformation investment to migrate their fleet management operations from SAP to Cetaris — a purpose-built fleet maintenance platform — based on projected annual savings of $5 million. The ROI math was compelling: full payback in approximately 26 months, with ongoing savings thereafter. The execution challenge was commensurate with the stakes.

Barvaliya is currently leading the integration architecture for this transformation — a project whose complexity is a function of both scale and integration depth. Cetaris must connect to the enterprise’s broader systems to function: maintenance triggers from vehicle telematics, parts procurement through supply chain systems, cost data flowing to financial reporting, compliance documentation feeding regulatory records. Each integration point requires careful design to ensure that Cetaris becomes a true operational hub rather than yet another isolated system.

The projected $5 million in annual savings reflects the tangible operational improvements that purpose-built fleet management delivers: reduced unplanned downtime through predictive maintenance, optimized parts inventory that reduces carrying costs without increasing stockout risk, warranty recovery that captures revenue that generic ERP systems routinely miss, and labor efficiency from workflows designed for the specific operational patterns of fleet maintenance technicians.

For Barvaliya, this engagement represents the full expression of what enterprise integration consulting can be at its best: not just connecting systems, but engineering the conditions under which a major enterprise can fundamentally improve how it operates — with a financial return that justifies every dollar and every decision that went into the project.

The Bigger Picture

What Integration Excellence Actually Looks Like

There is a temptation in technology journalism to focus on the shiny objects — the AI models, the platform launches, the billion-dollar funding rounds. These stories are compelling, and they genuinely matter. But they can obscure a quieter, more fundamental story about how enterprise America actually functions and why it so often fails to function as well as it should.

The story of Keval Barvaliya is, in many ways, the story of that gap. It is the story of what happens in the space between a CFO signing off on a new enterprise platform and that platform actually delivering its promised value. It is the story of the integrations that either work or don’t, the automations that either run reliably or don’t, the architectural decisions that either age well or become expensive technical debt.

In aggregate, the engagements Barvaliya has led represent a remarkable portfolio of enterprise risk reduction, operational improvement, and measurable financial value. A $500 million equity program that no longer relies on error-prone manual imports. A global retailer with a unified inventory backbone across thousands of stores. A consumer brand whose financial systems talk to each other automatically. And a food production giant on track to recover a $11 million investment within two years.

“Integration is the last mile of every digital transformation. Everyone wants to talk about the destination. Very few people want to do the work of building the road.” — Enterprise Technology Perspective

None of this makes headlines. None of it generates the kind of buzz that attracts venture capital or earns stage time at technology conferences. But in a world where digital transformation initiatives have a well-documented failure rate, this kind of work — methodical, technical, deeply operational — is what separates the companies that actually transform from the companies that merely announce they’re going to.

Barvaliya would likely resist the framing of this article. Integration consultants, almost by professional disposition, prefer to remain invisible. The best possible outcome of their work is that no one notices it — that the systems just run, the data flows, the payroll processes, the inventory reconciles, the trucks get serviced on schedule, and the people who depend on all of it go about their work without ever thinking about the infrastructure underneath.