The invisible work that powers mobile networks

Most vendor labs can only test a few radio nodes. Tens of thousands run the network operators. Closing that gap often determines whether a software release ever gets to a live tower.

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For most of us a mobile network is weightless: a few bars on a screen, a call that connects, a video that plays. But those little icons sit atop a large physical system. In many areas, especially where fiber is slow, difficult or expensive to lay, operators use microwave links to connect cell sites. They are narrow, high-capacity radio beams sent from one antenna, mounted on a tower or rooftop, to another. Linked together link by link, they form a microwave network carrying traffic from one site to another.

On each site is a microwave radio unit, the specialized piece of equipment that sends and receives those beams, maintaining the connection through heat, rain, wind and the constant churn of daily operations. No operator runs dozens of these devices. They can run into the tens of thousands in a single country.

When one of them fails in a live network, the failure rarely arrives with a single, obvious crash. It shows up as a quiet chain reaction. Alarms ripple through monitoring systems. Settings that should remain uniform begin to diverge from site to site. Performance numbers stop matching across reports. And an operator that has already scheduled an upgrade can find itself explaining a service disruption to customers who never agreed to be part of a software release.

Ramakrishna Kosuri has spent much of his career on the supplier side of that risk, making sure that software proven in a development center still holds up when it reaches a wind-swept tower on a mountaintop.

For more than a decade, he led delivery for a global telecommunications vendor’s network-management program at Tata Consultancy Services. This is the software layer operators rely on to configure, monitor, and restore the equipment that carries their traffic. The product family spanned microwave, routing, and optical transport lines. At its peak, the engagement grew to roughly 170 engineers, up from about 30 within thirty months, distributed across India, Italy, and China, and supporting stakeholders in Europe.

The tempo left little room for drift. Requirements moved in three-week sprints, and each sprint’s output was released as generally available software rather than held for a quarterly bundle. In many delivery models, a miss in one sprint can be recovered in the next. Under a three-week public cadence, unfinished or defective work does not stay internal. It reaches operators on schedule, along with whatever weaknesses remain.

“Consistency beats heroics,” Ramakrishna said. “Predictable systems outperform reactive firefighting.”

Speed, however, was not the hardest problem. Scale was.

A network-management platform must help operators do the essential work of running a network: detect and clear faults, apply configuration changes, collect performance measurements, manage access, and support usage tracking. Microwave nodes are part of that landscape, and operators may deploy them in the tens of thousands. When a release needs to support a new generation of nodes, the vendor must demonstrate not only that the software works on a single device, but that it behaves reliably across a population large enough to resemble the real world.

That is where the most damaging failures often hide. A small test setup can look stable, while the same behavior, multiplied across thousands of devices, turns into a flood: bursts of alarms, gradual configuration divergence, reporting gaps, and inconsistencies that make it harder for operators to trust what they see.

Physical lab testing runs into a practical ceiling. The lab can hold only so many units. The usual alternatives are familiar and flawed: buy more hardware at significant cost and still fall short of real scale, or test a small sample and assume the rest will behave the same, which is precisely how scale-only failures slip through.

To close that gap, Ramakrishna specified and drove the build of a bulk simulation environment that reproduced the management behavior of thousands of microwave nodes in software. Two standards guided the work. The simulators had to behave closely enough to real equipment at the management interface that a defect discovered against them would represent a genuine risk, not a testing illusion. And they had to reflect the configurations, volumes, and network layouts operators actually run, not the tidy, idealized versions that make a demo look clean.

The goal was to make failure happen where it could be contained. When a migration goes wrong in a live operator network, it becomes a service incident. After an operator lives through that once, the next release is met with caution and delay. When it happens repeatedly, vendors lose deployment windows they may not get back. Catching those faults earlier, inside a realistic simulation running at full scale, is painstaking work, but it is also what separates a release operator from one they defer.

Ramakrishna’s planning discipline reflected the same mindset. Before committing to a sprint, he examined requirements closely, surfaced risks and cross-team dependencies, and secured those dependencies before the schedule began to tighten. The more typical supplier approach is to accept requirements as written, start building, and raise concerns only when they appear. By then, deadlines are already at risk and commitments are already exposed.

“When you understand the system end to end,” he said, “you lead with confidence and solve problems before they surface.”

The engagement grew because execution stayed steady. Six consecutive client releases, each with roughly ten major requirements, shipped on their committed dates. Those dates were not internal targets. Operators build real deployment plans around them. When a vendor misses the window, the opportunity often shifts to a competitor, and it may not come back.

In Ramakrishna’s view, global coordination is not a matter of slogans or geography. It is a matter of rhythm. Teams can be twelve and a half hours apart and still operate as one if they share a cadence. Without that cadence, teams can struggle even when they sit on the same floor.

Ramakrishna has since moved on from the program, but the constraint he worked against has not changed. Operators are moving toward automated, multi-vendor network management, where systems take action without waiting for a human to approve every step. The barrier is not the ambition of automation. It is proof: evidence that the system will behave correctly across a realistic population of devices before it is trusted on live infrastructure.