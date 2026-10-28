The man behind Gayatri Pariwar: Why Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya’s 1926 sadhana matters?

As the All World Gayatri Pariwar marks 100 years since the beginning of the sadhana that shaped the organisation, its founder, Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya, is receiving renewed attention. His followers fondly refer to him as ‘Gurudev’ and ‘Yugrishi’.

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The year 2026 marks three centenaries for Gayatri Pariwar. The first commemorates the sadhana Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya began in 1926, completing a century this year. The occasion also marks 100 years of the Akhand Deep, the sacred flame he lit in the same year, which the organisation says has continued to burn without interruption. According to the Pariwar, more than 2,400 crore Gayatri mantras have been chanted in its presence. The third milestone is the 100th birth anniversary year of his wife, Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, who co-founded the organisation and served as its maternal pillar. She was affectionately known as “Vandaniya Mataji”.

After the January programme in Haridwar, the second phase of the celebration for the three centenaries will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi in the end of October-Beginning of November.

Pandit Shriram Sharma worked towards the belief that spirituality is a force for personal development and social change, bringing together the practice of Gayatri mantra chanting, community service and moral reforms. Born in Anwalkheda, a village near Agra, he began his spiritual practice at the age of 15 that grew into one of India’s largest spiritual and social reform networks.

Acharya Sharma also took part in the freedom movements and even went to the jail during the struggle for independence. In 1938, he also began publishing the Hindi magazine Akhand Jyoti from Mathura. An official note credits him with over 3,000 booklets and over 5,000 lectures.

In 1971, Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya founded Gayatri Teerth Shantikunj in Haridwar, about six kilometres from the railway station on the Rishikesh road. It now stands as the international headquarters of the All World Gayatri Pariwar. His wife, Mataji also helped him in turning the ashram into a working institution and led the mission after he took samadhi on in 1990.

His best-known call, ‘Hum badlenge, yug badlega’ (we will change, and the era will change), argues that social change starts with the individual.