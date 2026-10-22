The new rules of marketing and distribution in an AI-driven world

Marketing has always been about reaching the right customer with the right message at the right time. What is changing with AI is how quickly marketers can create, test and distribute those messages, and how much more personalised those interactions can become.

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AI tools are increasingly changing how businesses identify audiences, create content, develop go-to-market strategies and understand customer behaviour. They are also changing how marketing teams work internally. The time needed to move from an idea to a market-ready asset has shortened, while the number of channels available for go-to-market strategies has expanded. A single campaign now requires different formats, messages and creative treatments across social platforms, search, creators, communities, email, apps and other customer touchpoints. McKinsey notes that campaign cycles that once took six to ten weeks can now move towards same-day execution, while content that previously took days can be produced in minutes or hours.

The result is a different balance between speed, scale and personalisation.

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For years, marketers faced a practical challenge in trying to reach large audiences while still tailoring communication to individual needs. AI is making that process more scalable. Teams can create and adapt more versions of content, use behavioural signals to understand customer intent and tailor messaging for different audiences, channels and stages of the customer journey. McKinsey’s recent research identifies hyperpersonalisation as one of the areas where AI is changing marketing, with systems capable of adapting experiences across channels based on individual context.

India’s financial services market offers one example of why this matters. There is still a large pool of potential participants, even as the number of existing investors has grown. SEBI’s Investor Survey 2025 found that 63% of Indian households were aware of securities-market products, while only 9.5% participated in the securities market. For financial brands, that leaves significant room for customer acquisition, while also increasing the need to communicate more effectively with people who are already part of the ecosystem.

Acquisition and activation, therefore, are becoming more connected within the same marketing journey. Bringing a customer into the ecosystem is one part of the process. Helping that customer understand the product, complete onboarding, discover relevant features and reach value is another. The opportunity for AI lies in making these stages work together with greater speed and relevance.

Instead of relying mainly on broad customer segments, companies can use behavioural signals and customer data to build personalised journeys at scale. AI can help determine which message, content, product prompt or experience is relevant to a particular customer at a particular point in time. The goal is not simply to communicate more often, but to make the communication more useful.

Shraddha Joshi, Director – Growth & Marketing at Raise Financial Services, has worked across this broader growth model at Dhan. She joined the business before it opened to users as its first growth hire and has since worked across acquisition, activation, retention, product marketing, brand, social, community, PR and consumer research. During her tenure, Dhan became the eighth-largest stock broker in India by active clients in August 2026.

“AI is changing the equation between scale and relevance. Earlier, if you wanted to personalise communication, you often had to accept that it would take more time and resources. Now, AI can help teams create and adapt content for much larger audiences while still working with individual customer context,” says Shraddha Joshi.

The impact extends beyond the initial campaign. Long-term engagement can involve personalised onboarding, behaviour-led communication, relevant education, product discovery and timely interventions. AI can help teams coordinate these interactions across the customer lifecycle rather than treating every campaign as a standalone activity.

There is also another layer to this shift: shared organisational context.

As marketing teams use AI more extensively, the quality of its output depends partly on the context it has access to. Brand guidelines, previous campaigns, customer research, product information, performance data and learnings from earlier launches can give AI a shared understanding of how an organisation works. Instead of every team starting from a blank page, marketers can use that accumulated context to build on what the organisation has already learned.

This becomes particularly important as go-to-market strategies become more complex. More channels mean more creative formats, more audience variations and more decisions about where and when a message should appear. A campaign that once required a handful of assets may now need multiple versions across social platforms, search, creators, communities, email, apps and other touchpoints.

Managing this manually can quickly become difficult. AI can help connect those moving parts by accelerating content adaptation, audience-specific creative, testing and optimisation. McKinsey’s recent research describes this broader change as a move towards continuous, AI-enabled marketing systems rather than isolated campaign workflows.

For Shraddha, this also means rethinking how marketing works with other functions.

“Marketing, product and design can no longer operate as completely separate functions. The customer experiences the brand, the product and the experience around it as one journey. AI can help teams connect that journey and move faster, but the strategy still has to start with understanding the customer,” she says.

Her experience reflects that cross-functional approach. She has led more than 440 product go-to-market initiatives, working across product, technology, compliance and business teams, while also building the growth and marketing function across multiple disciplines.

The new rules of marketing are not about replacing one part of the funnel with another. Acquisition still brings customers into the journey. Activation helps them understand and experience the value of the product. Engagement gives them reasons to continue.

What AI changes is the ability to connect these stages. Faster asset creation, more distribution channels, personalised communication and shared organisational context allow marketing teams to move faster while responding more closely to individual customer needs.

The shift, ultimately, is from simply producing more marketing to building a marketing system that can learn, adapt and personalise at scale.