The next problem AI game tools have to solve is not speed. It is logic

AI in game development struggles with consistency, requiring causal reasoning to maintain coherent gameplay, logic, and player-driven narrative systems.

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Speed was always going to come up short.

As AI solutions began being employed in games development work processes, their applications were relatively limited. Generate a texture. Create some lines of dialogue for NPCs. Design a new level layout. While there were some cases where they worked well enough, the benefits were obvious: time savings and a lower entry point for initial experiments with the tools.

However, while a texture is just that, a game is much more than that. Games have structures where choices lead to specific results, rules that remain consistent even through multiple playthroughs, and where the choices the player makes matter. This was when the shortcomings of the tools were beginning to become clear.

The Cracks Begin When Things Get Interesting

The problem tends to start off small before becoming apparent. The character beats a major adversary during the opening moments of the session. Just twenty minutes later, that same adversary shows up once more without any explanation in the narrative context. The character alludes to a conversation that the players made sure wouldn’t happen due to their choices. A door that is supposed to be closed, given that the necessary quest isn’t complete, finds itself open for some reason.

These things aren’t devastating on their own. But they add up. And when they do, they start eating away at the internal integrity of the game world that the developer worked to create. Players recognize when there is a lack of consistency. Things begin to seem less controlled and less deliberate than they might otherwise have been.

The problem doesn’t lie with the fact that many of the AI tools used are low quality. In most cases, they are quite capable. The problem is that most modern AI tools are probabilistic in their very nature. They rely upon predicting possible outcomes based on observed patterns rather than having an understanding of the game’s current state.

Why Probability Is Not Enough to Bind a Game World Together

The application of causal reasoning is not something novel to the field of artificial intelligence, yet it is beginning to attract attention in game design as the weaknesses of generative models become better understood.

The key difference lies in that a generative model can tell you what will probably happen next, while a causal model tells you why you’re in a certain state and where it will logically lead you. The significance of that difference becomes much more apparent when talking about games. Having statistics about how often a door is usually unlocked in certain game situations does not compare with having a model of why this door is specifically locked right now.

A causally oriented system has the potential to keep track of cause-and-effect between events, remember what a player has done before, and use this information in a consistent way when new content and interactions arise. Whether this is currently being accomplished in all sorts of game worlds effectively through today’s technologies remains to be seen. Research in this area continues actively, and the application within interactive entertainment is yet to be fully defined by multiple teams.

Small Studios Experience This Difficulty Acutely

Depending on the size of the team facing the challenge, it can pose itself in different ways. Large engineering studios have the capability to create their own logic rules, employ a QA team, and build a toolset that will take care of state and consistency regardless of how effective the content generator AI is at performing its job.

Such an infrastructure is obviously beyond the reach of independent developers who are solo or small-team operations. The attraction of using AI in indie games lies precisely in its potential to empower a small number of people to do something more challenging than otherwise possible. However, should these systems create issues of consistency, the solution will demand considerable technical effort, greatly diminishing their value.

It is precisely for this reason that logical management, state management, and behavioral consistency become so important for AI game systems for indie developers. The ability to solve these issues without the need for any technical solutions will be what ensures the continued use of such tools by smaller teams in the future.

What Role Does Jabali AI Play In This Discussion?

One of the few startups actively researching this aspect of the solution is the Jabali AI platform, which specializes in building no-code/low-code games and game publishing. It takes a step further than that, as the stated goal involves the management of game logic and interactive systems with the help of AI tools.

The startup was co-founded by Vatsal Bhardwaj, who has worked in companies such as Meta, Amazon, and Zynga previously. The development team is comprised of experts specializing in AI research, cloud infrastructure, and gaming. Among these organizations are AWS, Google Gemini, IBM Watson Labs, EA, and Zynga.

This is something that Jabali seems to be tackling with the issue of allowing independent developers to construct games with consistent internal mechanics without writing every possible outcome and behavior explicitly in code. That is definitely a problem worth solving. Only through widespread adoption and actual development using the system can its effectiveness in this regard be judged.

To be perfectly honest, this is an area where we have more questions than answers at this point. Questions about scalability, about performance across various types of games, and about whether the abstraction of logic is possible without giving up too much creative control are still to be determined.

Tougher Questions Are Being Asked About The Industry

The game design industry finds itself at the stage when general excitement over AI software is being replaced by the more pointed interest in whether an app can not only produce some content but also sustain the whole architecture of the game without the constant help of humans to preserve its consistency.

It is a good sign of the category getting mature enough to think beyond simple questions. Indeed, no matter which platform we take into consideration, none of them is able to claim their superiority in such areas as causal reasoning, state management, and behavior consistency. Yet, these are the areas where differences between tools will start showing up soon.

As for the question that game creators must be asking themselves about the role of AI in their development process, it is not limited to how quick the tool will create assets. Rather, it is how capable it is of sustaining the logic throughout the process of making a game bigger.

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