The part of the home you never see: A conversation on what makes an interior design company in Bangalore work

Yogesh Deshmukh and Laxmi Deshmukh, Aishwarya Interiors has executed over 5,000 units in just the city, with the firm's focus solely on apartments, villas and penthouses and the end-to-end service.

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Suresh Chotrani, Operations Head at Aishwarya Interiors, shares what occurs in between the approved drawing and handed over key. So, what are the features you should be searching for in an interior design company in Bangalore?

Find a firm that will take responsibility for the entire job, not the drawings. Suresh Chotrani, Operations Head of Aishwarya Interiors, says that the indicators of in-house execution, off-site manufacturing, quality inspections throughout the manufacturing process, clear pricing prior to work start and post-handover support are clear indicators for choosing Aishwarya Interiors.

Bangalore is blessed with design talent. What homeowners often find, after they get half way through a project, is that talent is not enough to create a home. Whether the house that was drawn is the house that gets built depends on timelines, materials, site coordination and finish.

Since its inception in 2004 by Yogesh Deshmukh and Laxmi Deshmukh, Aishwarya Interiors has executed over 5,000 units in just the city, with the firm’s focus solely on apartments, villas and penthouses and the end-to-end service. We spoke to Suresh Chotrani, who heads the studio in HSR Layout and Sarjapur Road about the unseen aspects of being a Bangalore based interior designer.

On the difference between a designer and a company

Homeowners often use “designer” and “design company” interchangeably. Is there a real difference?

A designer gives you a vision. A company has to stand behind it. That means one team accountable for the drawing, the manufacturing, the site, the finishing and what happens after handover. When a hinge needs adjusting eight months later, the client shouldn’t have to work out whose problem it is. It’s ours.

Aishwarya Interiors only takes end-to-end projects. Why turn down partial work?

Because we can’t guarantee an outcome we don’t control. If a client’s carpenter builds our design, or we style a room someone else has built, the quality depends on parts of the chain we never saw. Turnkey interior design isn’t a package we sell on top. It’s the only way we know how to keep our promise.

“A designer gives you a vision. A company has to stand behind it.”

On cost, time and trust

Budget overruns are the most common complaint in residential interiors. How do you prevent them?

Transparency at the start. The client sees what each element costs before anything is made, and changes are priced before they’re carried out, not after. Overruns usually come from decisions made casually on site. A clear process removes most of those moments.

And timelines?

Founded in 2004 by Yogesh Deshmukh and Laxmi Deshmukh, Aishwarya Interiors has delivered more than 5,000 residences across the city, working only on apartments, villas and penthouses, and only on an end-to-end basis. We spoke to Suresh Chotrani, who leads operations at the studio’s HSR Layout and Sarjapur Road offices, about the less visible side of running an interior design company in Bangalore.

How to choose an interior design company in Bangalore

After two decades, what do clients actually remember about the process?

Rarely the design meetings. They remember whether they were kept informed, whether the site was clean, whether the date we gave them was the date they moved in. Design wins the first conversation. Operations earns the referral.

What should a family look for when choosing an interior design company in Bangalore?

Ask who does the work, not just who does the drawing. Ask where the furniture is made, who checks it, and who answers the phone after handover. A good portfolio tells you what a company can imagine. Those answers tell you what it can deliver.

For homeowners comparing residential interior designers in Bangalore, it is a useful reframing. The rendering is the promise. The organisation behind it is what keeps it.

Frequently asked questions

What is the difference between an interior designer and an interior design company in Bangalore?

An interior designer typically creates the concept and drawings. An interior design company in Bangalore that works on a turnkey basis also takes responsibility for manufacturing, site execution, quality checks and after-handover support, so one organisation is accountable for the finished home rather than several separate contractors.

What does an end-to-end interior design company handle?

An end-to-end interior design company handles the client brief, concept and detailed design, material selection, furniture and joinery manufacturing, installation, finishing and handover. Aishwarya Interiors works this way on every project, from structural design to décor, and does not take on partial or design-only commissions.

Why is off-site manufacturing better for home interiors?

Making wardrobes, kitchens and panelling off site in controlled conditions gives a more consistent finish, allows components to be checked before they reach the home, and reduces dust, noise and time on site. This matters especially in apartments and gated communities with strict working hours.

How can I avoid budget overruns with an interior design company in Bangalore?

Choose a company that shows itemised costs before production begins and prices every change before carrying it out. Overruns usually come from decisions made casually on site, so a complete design and approval stage before execution is the most reliable protection for your budget and timeline.

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