Home

Money

The pipeline was not broken, the Design was the problem, Mehulkumar Joshi on what healthcare data engineering actually demands

‘The pipeline was not broken, the Design was the problem,’ Mehulkumar Joshi on what healthcare data engineering actually demands

Healthcare analytics expert Mehulkumar Joshi improved medical data systems, reducing delays, cutting infrastructure costs, and strengthening reliable AI-driven healthcare decisions.

Mehulkumar Joshi helped build data pipelines supporting over 300 million patient lives. Here, he explains what separates healthcare analytics that deliver from analytics that quietly fail, and what to fix before the damage reaches the clinic.

A March 2026 analysis in MedCity News found that 74% of revenue cycle leaders cite poor data quality as the primary barrier to successful AI adoption in healthcare. Most analytics systems do not fail loudly. They fail quietly, pipelines running on outdated information, AI alerts built on data that has already shifted, and infrastructure charging for work it does not need to do.

Mehulkumar Joshi spent 12 years fixing that gap. As Senior Analytics Engineer at RXNT, recognised by TIME Magazine among the world’s top healthtech companies in 2025, he has built data infrastructure across IBM Watson Health, EXL, and RXNT. His Bootstrap Incremental Refresh Method, now peer-reviewed and published in the International Journal of Science and Research, cut pipeline refresh times by 75% at zero additional cost. He holds IEEE Senior Member status and is a certified member of the International Association of IT Professionals.

We spoke with him about what healthcare data infrastructure actually requires, why a pipeline that runs on time is not the same as a pipeline that can be trusted, and where the engineering gap costs the most.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Joshi, at IBM Watson Health, data pipelines ran 12–16 hours per cycle, and clinical alerts reached doctors nearly a day old. You reduced that to 2–4 hours across a 15-person team at zero additional cost. Where did the Bootstrap Method come from?

The problem had been accepted as a given. Full-dataset reloads every cycle, every table, every record, every night, regardless of what actually changed. For large hospital clients, that meant 12 to 16 hours before clinical data was ready. The fix came from asking a different question: not how to make the reload faster, but why reload everything at all? The Bootstrap Method processes only changed records. Pipeline times dropped to 2–4 hours. The whole team adopted it as standard. No new infrastructure, no new budget.

AI does not fix bad data; it amplifies it. In a clinical environment, where a sepsis alert or a readmission risk score can directly influence a treatment decision, what does that failure mode actually look like in practice?

It looks like the correct output from a broken input. A model running on stale data produces recommendations that seem credible, confidence scores are high, the interface is clean, and alerts fire on schedule. But the model can’t tell you the data was 36 hours old or that a transformation upstream broke three weeks ago.

In most industries, that’s a bad business decision. In healthcare, it’s a clinical decision made on information that has already changed. The physician doesn’t know. The system doesn’t flag it. Everyone’s operating in good faith on information that can’t support the weight being placed on it.

The Bootstrap Method addressed the speed problem. But speed and cost are separate constraints. At RXNT, you reduced annual cloud infrastructure costs from $168,000 to $72,000, without replacing tools, adding headcount, or reducing service levels for the 40+ practices depending on those systems daily. For healthcare organisations operating under budget pressure, what is the actual lesson in that number?

The waste was structural, not visible. Redundant processing, inefficient queries, pricing models built around workloads that no longer existed. The system was charging for work it didn’t need to do, and doing it reliably, which meant the cost was accepted as a given rather than examined as a problem.

Functional and efficient aren’t the same thing. A system can run correctly without running efficiently. Most cost-reduction exercises cut headcount or renegotiate vendor pricing without touching the architecture generating the cost. Infrastructure costs are almost always an engineering problem before they’re a budget problem. Fix the architecture, and savings and performance improve together.

That kind of judgment comes from years inside systems where mistakes have consequences. You hold IEEE Senior Member status, a distinction awarded to fewer than ten percent of the organisation’s global membership, and your research has been through double-blind peer review at an international journal. For a practitioner whose career was built entirely inside production systems, what does that external standing actually represent?

It represents validation that holds outside the organisation where the work was done. Inside a company, a method gets adopted because the team trusts you. That’s useful, but it’s a local signal. IEEE Senior Membership is assessed by peers, not employers. The journal publication went through a double-blind review. Both are independent of where the work originated. When you’re working with a healthcare system that’s never heard of you, external standing communicates something a work history alone cannot.

That gap between internal credibility and external validation points to a broader question about how the field assesses quality. As an Official Judge at the AITEX Summit Winter 2026, an event that draws analytics professionals evaluated against criteria including innovation, technical leadership, and demonstrated impact, you assess submissions from teams building under real enterprise constraints. What separated the work that genuinely impressed you from the work that did not?

What impressed me was evidence that the team had thought about failure before it arrived. Not defensive code, architectural decisions showing they’d asked harder questions: what breaks when volume doubles, when a schema changes without notice, when compliance shifts mid-project. What signalled the opposite? Architecture built for the demo. The primary path was clean, the interface polished, but data assumptions collapsed under realistic conditions. Error handling was thin. Documentation described what the system did without recording why tradeoffs were made. If the reasoning isn’t written down, the decision wasn’t deliberate; it was convenient.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Money News on India.com.