The quiet problem with AI “Agents”: Knowing when to stop

Nikhil Reddy Donapati argues that AI agents can be highly effective for routine tasks, but their real value depends on having clear guardrails, knowing when to escalate to humans, and being deployed and managed like inexperienced employees rather than fully autonomous systems.

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See an AI “agent” in action in a demo, and it’s easy to understand why companies want them. A customer poses a question. It is read by the system, checked against the account, applied to the policy, updated in the record, and sent back. There is no need to navigate through a series of screens. These systems do something different from older enterprise software that made a recommendation and waited. That’s a game-changer for customer service teams drowning in repetitive requests.

Nikhil Reddy Donapati has developed enough of this type of software to be wary. As a software engineer and researcher focused on enterprise systems and Salesforce platforms, Donapati has been researching the implications of these agents no longer being a demo but rather a part of everyday operations. For him, the hard part is the “wow” moment. “One agent who is doing a clean request will always be a magician,” he says. The true test is the second Tuesday, when it faces a case that doesn’t fit the template.

What does that mean in plain terms? It means real customer service is messy.

Most requests are not perfectly straightforward. They are the awkward situations people deal with all day: a refund request that is one day late, an account file with two notes that contradict each other, or a customer asking nicely for something the company does not actually offer. A human worker can read between the lines, make a judgment call, and know when to ask a manager. An AI agent will do whatever it was set up to do. If it was only built for the simple cases, it will make the wrong decision fast, and it can repeat that wrong decision across hundreds or thousands of customers.

That is why Donapati argues that the most important skill for an AI agent is not “being able to finish the job.” It is knowing when to stop. “Knowing when to stop, escalate or ask for help is the whole game,” he says. “It is also the part that gets almost no attention.”

His approach, which he calls Agent-Based Processing, is basically a set of common-sense guardrails.

First, give the agent a small, clear task, not a broad mission like “handle customer support.” Second, build in obvious moments where the agent must hand the situation to a person. Third, make sure the agent leaves a clear trail of what it did and why, so someone can review it later. In other words, the goal is not an agent that sounds smart. It is an agent that behaves in a way a business can rely on.

Donapati explains it with a workplace comparison. Rolling out an AI agent, he says, should look more like hiring a new employee than installing a new feature. You do not give a new hire full access to everything on day one. You start them on a narrow set of tasks, you keep an eye on their work, and you gradually trust them with more. Donapati believes AI agents should be treated the same way, and even judged the same way. “Measure it the way you would measure a person ramping up,” he says. “How often did it get there without help, and how often did it correctly recognize it was out of its depth.”

The warning matters now because these tools are becoming easier to turn on. Vendors are building agents directly into the software companies already use, with Salesforce’s Agentforce among the most prominent. For many organizations, using an agent may soon feel like flipping a switch. Donapati’s point is that when it becomes that easy to deploy, the responsibility shifts to the people deploying it. The safeguards will not appear automatically.

He is not arguing that companies should avoid AI agents. Used carefully, he says, they can take repetitive work off people and free staff to focus on situations that truly need a human touch. His message is narrower: excitement is running ahead of good practice. The companies that succeed will be the ones that treat their first agents like capable but inexperienced new colleagues, and make sure they know when to stop and ask for help.