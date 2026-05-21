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The shift from automation to augmentation: redefining human-AI collaboration in the modern workplace

The shift from automation to augmentation: redefining human-AI collaboration in the modern workplace

Kuljeet Kaur’s research on Human–AI collaboration promotes ethical AI systems that augment human decision-making and improve workplace productivity globally.

The rapid advancement of AI in various industries around the globe is creating a challenge for organizations that extends beyond simply adopting the technology – how can AI systems collaborate with humans rather than replace them? Although most of the current AI development is centred on automation, efficiency, and algorithmic performance, experts caution that the future of workplace innovation lies in the development of systems that augment human decision-making, not replace it. Independent AI researcher Kuljeet Kaur is filling this crucial void by developing Human–AI Collaboration frameworks, which are reshaping the way organizations think about AI in the workplace. Kaur’s research, keynote speeches, and academic work are all focused on promoting a more balanced, ethical, and productive use of AI in the modern workplace.

In an interaction with our correspondent, Kuljeet Kaur shared insights into her research journey, the growing importance of human-centred AI systems, and how organizations can responsibly embrace AI-driven transformation.

Q: Your research focuses heavily on Human–AI Collaboration. What inspired you to work in this area?

Kuljeet Kaur:

I became interested in the field after observing how rapidly organizations were adopting AI systems primarily for automation purposes. Most discussions were centred on replacing repetitive human tasks and improving operational efficiency. However, I felt there was a missing conversation around how humans and AI systems can collaborate effectively in real-world decision-making environments.

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My research focuses on AI as an augmentative force rather than a substitute for human intelligence. I wanted to explore how AI can enhance productivity, support ethical decision-making, and improve organizational performance while still preserving the importance of human judgment.

Q: What major gap does your research address?

Kuljeet Kaur:

The biggest gap lies between theoretical AI capabilities and practical workplace integration. Many existing studies focus only on algorithmic accuracy or automation efficiency. But organizations also struggle with issues like trust in AI systems, workforce adaptation, ethical concerns, and bias in decision-making processes.

My work examines how AI systems interact with people inside organizational workflows. I focus on building frameworks that help organizations create collaborative AI environments where both human expertise and machine intelligence complement one another.

Q: How is your approach different from conventional AI research?

Kuljeet Kaur:

Traditional AI research often prioritizes technical optimization and system performance. While those aspects are important, my research emphasizes behavioral integration and organizational impact.

I study how employees interact with AI tools during real-world decision-making processes. Instead of viewing AI purely as an automation technology, I position it as a collaborative decision-support partner. My work also integrates ethical AI deployment, productivity alignment, and workforce transformation into the conversation.

This broader perspective is increasingly important because successful AI implementation depends not only on technology but also on human acceptance and organizational readiness.

Q: Could you tell us about some of your published research work?

Kuljeet Kaur:

Certainly. One of my published papers is titled “Augmented Business Intelligence for Predictive Customer Segmentation,” which was published in Frontiers in Business Innovations and Management in 2025.

Another research paper, “Enhancing Mobile Communication Safety for Society: A RoBERTa-Based Approach to SMS Spam Detection,” was published in Scientific Culture in 2026. This work focused on improving communication safety through AI-driven spam detection models.

Additionally, I have another paper titled “Artificial Intelligence and Workforce Productivity: A Comprehensive Analysis of Transformation, Opportunities, and Challenges in the Modern Workplace,” which is currently under submission.

These studies collectively reflect my interest in both applied AI systems and organizational AI integration.

Q: Your work has also received international academic recognition. Can you elaborate on that?

Kuljeet Kaur:

Yes, I’ve had the opportunity to present my research at several international academic platforms. I was invited as a keynote speaker at the Analytics without Borders Conference (AWOB 2026), the International Conference on AI-Driven Multidisciplinary Innovations and Sustainability (ICAIMIS 2026), and the Smart Technology and Artificial Intelligence Conference (STAI 2026).

I was also invited to serve as a Session Chair for PCCDA 2026. These opportunities have allowed me to engage with researchers, AI professionals, and interdisciplinary experts from different countries.

Such recognition is encouraging because it demonstrates growing interest in human-centered AI frameworks and responsible AI deployment strategies.

Q: How do you see AI transforming workplaces over the next decade?

Kuljeet Kaur:

AI will fundamentally reshape how organizations operate, but the future will not simply be about automation replacing jobs. The most successful organizations will be those that learn how to integrate AI into collaborative workflows.

We are moving toward environments where AI systems support decision-making, improve productivity, assist in predictive analysis, and reduce cognitive overload for employees. However, this transformation must be guided carefully to address ethical risks, transparency concerns, and workforce adaptation challenges.

I believe the future belongs to organizations that prioritize augmentation over substitution.

Q: What challenges do organizations face while implementing AI systems responsibly?

Kuljeet Kaur:

One major challenge is trust. Employees often hesitate to rely on AI systems if they do not understand how decisions are being generated. Another issue is bias in AI-driven decision systems, especially when organizations adopt technologies without considering ethical safeguards.

There is also the challenge of balancing productivity goals with workforce well-being. Responsible AI implementation requires not only technical expertise but also organizational planning, employee training, and ethical governance frameworks.

This is precisely why human-centered AI research is becoming increasingly important.

Q: As an independent researcher, what has your journey been like?

Kuljeet Kaur:

Being an independent researcher comes with both flexibility and responsibility. It allows me to explore interdisciplinary questions and contribute thought leadership without being restricted to a single institutional structure.

At the same time, it requires continuous self-driven learning, collaboration, and academic engagement. My participation in conferences and ongoing research publications has helped me remain connected with evolving developments in AI, workplace innovation, and organizational systems.

Q: What message would you like to share with young researchers entering the AI field?

Kuljeet Kaur:

I would encourage young researchers to think beyond technical development alone. AI is not just about building powerful systems; it is also about understanding how those systems impact people, organizations, and society.

The future of AI will depend heavily on ethics, collaboration, transparency, and responsible innovation. Researchers who can combine technical understanding with human-centred thinking will play a very important role in shaping the next generation of AI systems.

As organisations across the world continue integrating artificial intelligence into everyday operations, researchers like Kuljeet Kaur are bringing attention to a critical reality: technology alone cannot define the future of work. By focusing on collaboration between humans and AI systems, Kaur’s research highlights a more sustainable and responsible direction for innovation –one where artificial intelligence enhances human capability rather than replacing it.

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