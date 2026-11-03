This Diwali, California Almonds wants you to gift badam to everybuddy

A new brand campaign that reimagines almond gifting for a new generation in India.

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October 7, 2026: This Diwali, California Almonds is launching a new festive campaign ‘Badam for EveryBuddy’ and giving consumers a reason to rethink their Diwali gift list. Unveiled through a vibrant musical film, the campaign invites younger consumers to look beyond their usual family list and also gift badam to the many friends who play a meaningful role in their lives, from work buddies to gym buddies, from travel buddies to coffee buddies and beyond.

Diwali remains one of India’s biggest gifting moments. At the same time, the way people gift and to whom is changing. For a younger generation, starting their first jobs, living in new cities and building circles of friends who have become chosen families means that the festive gift list now stretches well beyond relatives and formal ties. ‘Badam for EveryBuddy’ takes the tradition of almond gifting a step further.

The musical film brings the campaign to life through a colourful cast of characters, including the party buddy who always bring the best dance moves the travel buddy who is always ready for an adventure, and even that “cool aunty” buddy who brings both the warmth and the fun to every occasion! Set against twinkling festive lights and an infectious beat, California Almonds inspires consumers to revisit their contact lists and recognize the people who showed up for them.

The campaign marks a new strategic chapter for California Almonds in India, evolving the way it connects with consumers, engaging younger cohorts through music, culture, and the relationships that matter most to them. It makes California Almonds a part of how people gift today and celebrates relationships that may fall outside the conventional Diwali gifting list.

“Almonds have been a part of Diwali gifting in India for generations and that cultural equity is a strong foundation. But Diwali gifting is evolving and so is the consumer. A new generation is redefining how

they build relationships and who they celebrate with. ‘Badam for EveryBuddy’ marries India’s strong badam tradition with a new generation in a vibrant and fun way. It reflects a refreshed identity for California Almonds in India, one that speaks to younger consumers in their language and makes almonds an everyday part of their lives, well beyond the festive season,” said Mani Pandher, India Market Lead, Almond Board of California.

California Almonds are a natural fit for Diwali: a culturally familiar, premium gift associated with care, health and prosperity. ‘Badam for EveryBuddy’ refreshes that tradition with a buddy-first approach, for a new generation of gifters.

So, this Diwali, look through your contact list and gift badam to all the buddies who showed up, made you laugh, shared the good times and became family along the way. Gift badam to the buddies who light up your life.

The film is live on Instagram and YouTube and visuals from the campaign can be accessed here.

For more information, visit almonds.in and follow California Almonds on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. #BadamForEveryBuddy

About: Almonds from California are a natural, wholesome and quality food. The Almond Board of California promotes almonds through its research-based approach to all aspects of marketing, farming and production on behalf of the more than 7,600 almond growers and processors in California, many of which are multi-generational family operations. Established in 1950 and based in Modesto, California, the Almond Board of California is a non-profit organisation that administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. For more information on the Almond Board of California or almonds, visit www.almonds.in