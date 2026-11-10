Three steps to make India a global smartwatch leader, Shreesha Hegde’s perspective

Shreesha Hegde outlines three key priorities for India to become a global smartwatch leader: strengthening semiconductor design capabilities, driving practical innovation, and developing technologies for global markets.

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After years of rapid growth, the Indian smartwatch market is showing signs of maturity. According to data from International Data Corporation, smartwatch shipments fell by 17.6% last year, despite reaching 28.9 million units. As competition shifts from pricing to innovation, success will increasingly depend on the technologies behind the devices.

Shreesha Hegde, a Senior Analog Design Engineer with nearly a decade of experience across India’s and America’s semiconductor industries, has developed communication technologies for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 8, UCIe intellectual property for next-generation chiplet architectures, and power-efficient NFC technologies for global payment systems. Drawing on this experience, he believes India should focus on three priorities to strengthen its position in the global smartwatch industry.

The first step is expanding the country’s semiconductor design capabilities. While many companies focus on bringing new devices to market, long-term competitiveness depends on the ability to create the technologies that power them.

“India has a large pool of engineering talent, but the industry needs more specialists in semiconductor design,” Hegde says. “My experience has shown me that small improvements at the chip level can have a major impact on the final product, so building more expertise in this field will help create the foundation for the next generation of wearable devices.”

After completing his undergraduate studies in Electronics and Communication Engineering from BMS College of Engineering in Bengaluru, Shreesha continued his education at Columbia University in New York City, where he completed a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering.

Gaining knowledge in India’s and America’s technology ecosystems, Hegde joined Samsung in 2023, where he developed key components of the company’s communication chip platform for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 8. As a Senior Analog/RFIC Design Engineer, he designed a new low-power communication architecture supporting Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity. His focus was on the chip architecture and power efficiency, helping the device stay connected while consuming less energy. The technology later appeared in more than two million smartwatches, allowing users to spend more time using their devices and less time charging them, and it also received an internal innovation award. This experience has shown Hegde that leadership in wearable technology begins long before a device reaches the market. It starts with the engineering expertise that shapes the product’s performance.

Another lesson, according to Hegde, is that successful technology brands focus on solving engineering problems that remain important even as products change.

“Companies often talk about innovation as something new,” Shreesha notes. “I think innovation is just as much about making technology more useful for everyday users.”

Before turning his attention to wearable devices, Hegde worked on another technology built around speed, reliability, and convenience. At NXP Semiconductors, one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers, he created a new generation of chips for contactless payment systems. His work improved the chip’s power system, making the technology more efficient than previous versions. The innovative technology later became part of Ingenico payment terminals, which retailers and other businesses use to process electronic transactions.

Approaching his third priority, Shreesha argues that global scalability should be part of the conversation from the start. To build this idea, Hegde has spent years evaluating the work of other engineers. He has conducted technical design reviews and served as an examiner for master’s-level presentations in Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) design and verification, a field focused on the development of advanced semiconductor systems.

“I’ve seen many talented teams develop impressive technologies,” Hegde says. “The ones that stand out usually think beyond their immediate market and consider from the beginning how their product could serve users in different parts of the world.”

Drawing on nearly a decade of international experience in semiconductor engineering, Shreesha Hegde believes India has a unique opportunity to strengthen its position in the smartwatch industry. Expanding semiconductor expertise, focusing on practical engineering challenges, and designing products for international markets can help the country move beyond manufacturing and become a source of technologies that shape the future of wearable devices.