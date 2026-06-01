Tigerteeh Rescue House – How Touseef Panchbhaya is transforming animal care with love and dedication

Touseef Panchbhaya transformed his mansion into Tigerteeh Rescue House, dedicating his life to rescuing, rehabilitating, and caring for animals.

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Amidst this highly materialistic world that demands luxury, wealth and status, Touseef Panchbhaya followed a totally contrasting humanistic approach driven with compassion. Known with the nickname ‘Tigerteeh’, he is a Gujarati born businessman, fashion lover and above all a huge animal lover. He has won the hearts of thousands through a charitable deed that marks his immense love and sensitivity towards the animals. Although he has spent almost twenty years in the US, Touseef has never detached himself from the emotions that bind him to his motherland, culture, values and society. A number of aspiring to build a luxurious mansion at personal space and comfort, he opted for a selfless venture that surprised many and motivated a number- converting his newly acquired residence into a complete animal rescue and rehabilitation home; ‘Tigerteeh Rescue House’.

The animal rescue house which is more like a mansion now symbolizes nothing else but love, compassion and kindness towards helpless animals. He not only welcomed the injured, helpless, orphaned and abandoned animals but also provided them comfort, shelter and love. Tigerteeh Rescue House is today a landmark of kindness, compassion and love towards innocent animals.

The animals that are rescued are stray dogs, rescued stray cats, stray birds, abandoned pets, etc and almost all kinds of stray animals. According to Touseef: pedigreed or not, food, medicine, affection, care and shelter must be given to every animal whatever it might be.

According to the people who knew him for quite some time, the animal lover he became, actually grew out of his childhood, as he grew up in Gujarat and his deep connections with nature and animals. Animals have always been an important part of his life and still it is, after moving out from his country and building his career in America, and during his life abroad, he used to readily donate for animal rescue or welfare foundations when a request came.

But it is recently that this sentimental person got ignited by great devotion towards street homeless injured and sick animals in India when he saw their miseries, in starvation, accidents, cruelty and tortures. And then, all of a sudden he set up Tigerteeh Rescue House with a motive to save the unwanted animals from various street challenges and give them a life back again.

What we really feel proud of is Touseef himself being so active and present at every step of animal rescue. He is no far away doner and supporter providing just money. Touseef is actively involved in feeding the animals, rescuing them, getting them medical treatment when needed and providing them love, comfort and compassion. Most of the supporters have had many instances where they see his love through the pictures and videos being put up and he has received love and wishes from animals lovers all across the nation.

Over the past years Tigerteeh Rescue House has now developed into an animal rescue center, a shelter home to the animals that have no place to go to. A lot of them are sick, injured, or frightened animals but soon they regain their physical and emotional strengths in the shelter home through the immense care and support given to them. It is the place for physical rehabilitation of the animals making sure they feel loved and cared. Touseef believes that animals too possess human feelings and require utmost empathy.

Tigerteeh not only believes people should adopt animals, but to adopt them seriously instead of making adoption just another way of lifestyle or to show off on social media, while with animals they should become not just adopters but rescuers. He is zealous and speaks all the time about treating animals in a good manner and also he is devoted to make people of young generation be good towards animals and nature.

Today the name Touseef Panchbhaya isn’t only known for being a businessman, a traveler and a public person, but more for the enormous good effect his animal welfare work is having. At a time when there are very few humans walking in this world, Tigerteeh Rescue house stands out to be a perfect example of humans and a real definition that true success doesn’t only depend upon popularity and money rather on how many lives you can serve, nurture and turn around.

For Touseef Panchbhaya popularly and endearingly known as Tigerteeh animals are no mute silent creatures who may be neglected, they are part of one’s own family and with Tigerteeh Rescue House, he is able to give love, shelter, hopes and a new beginning to the countless other animals.

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