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Top 8 Prop Firms for Indian Traders in 2026 | Ranked & Reviewed

Top 8 Prop Firms for Indian Traders in 2026 | Ranked & Reviewed

Looking for the best prop firm as an Indian trader? We’ve ranked the top 8 prop firms by payout reliability, challenge value, platform access, and more, so you can pick the one that fits your trading style.

India is home to one of the fastest-growing retail trading communities in the world. And a growing number of those traders no longer want to trade with small accounts, which means there is massive growth potential for proprietary trading firms. The good news is that many prop firms accept Indian traders. As long as you can prove your edge, these companies will give you a funded account with a massive capital outlay.

But the less straightforward part is that “accessible” doesn’t mean identical across all firms. For instance, the entry fees can be affordable or not, payouts might be done via avenues that don’t favor Indians, and trading hours that suit IST don’t always align with the time-pressured evaluation windows some firms impose. These aren’t dealbreakers, but they are real variables that should influence which firm you choose. To save you the research, we evaluated tens of leading prop firms to find the top 8 that could be ideal options for Indian traders.

But First, What Should Indian Traders Look For in a Prop Firm?

You may already have an idea that prop firms conduct their evaluation programs differently. This is to say, in somewhat technical terms, that not all evaluation criteria carry the same weight, whether you’re trading India or elsewhere. So, it makes sense that before looking at the firms themselves, one should understand what separates a good fit from a poor one, especially for Indian traders. A few of the factors include:

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Low-barrier entry fees: Most, if not all, prop firms that accept Indians take challenge fees denominated in US dollars. And because Indian traders are subject to forex conversion costs and the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS), which caps annual overseas remittances at $250,000, firms with lower challenge fees reduce the friction on both fronts and leave more of your annual LRS limit available.

No time-limit challenges: You are likely to be a parttime trader, and that means you’re likely to fit sessions around IST business hours and market sessions that don’t always align with peak liquidity windows. As such, challenges with strict time limits create unnecessary pressure and disadvantage those who cannot commit to full-time trading.

Payout methods that work in India: Bank wire transfer and crypto, particularly USDT TRC20, are the two practical withdrawal routes for Indian traders. So, a firm that only pays via methods unavailable in India is, for practical purposes, unavailable in India.

Low minimum withdrawals: A minimum withdrawal threshold of $100 or below means you’re not forced to leave profits sitting in a funded account waiting to accumulate before you can access them.

Flexible trading rules: Permissions around news trading, expert advisors (EAs), copy trading, and overnight position holding matter more when your available trading window is narrower. Firms that restrict these without addons narrow your viable strategy set considerably.

Scalable funding: For traders who aren’t looking to keep paying re-challenge fees, a scaling plan that grows your account based on performance is a meaningful alternative to repeated upfront costs.

Responsive support: When an account issue surfaces during an Indian trading session, support that only operates during US or European hours isn’t support when you need it.

With those benchmarks in place, here is how each of the eight firms fares.

1. OneFunded – Best Prop Firm for Indian Traders Overall

Of the eight firms evaluated for this guide, OneFunded checks the most boxes when you measure them specifically against what Indian traders need. It combines one of the lowest entry fees in the industry, a flexible set of trading rules, payout methods that work from India, and no time limits on its challenges. That combination is harder to find in one place than it sounds.

What Makes OneFunded Stand Out

OneFunded is operated by Brynex Tech Limited, registered in London, UK. Three things separate it from most competitors on this list:

Entry starts at $2,000. Most prop firms begin at $5,000 or $10,000. A $2,000 (just a $16 fee) account means a lower challenge fee, which directly reduces what you need to remit abroad under India’s LRS rules.

No time limits on any challenge. You can take as long as you need to hit your profit target. There is no deadline forcing you to rush trades or take unnecessary risks.

The challenge fee is refunded with your first payout. If you pass, the fee you paid to enter comes back to you. If you don’t, it doesn’t, so it’s worth knowing upfront.

UPI payment methods supported. OneFunded supports local payment solutions in India, including UPI. This allows traders to pay challenge fees instantly in INR without relying on international cards or high FX conversion fees, making onboarding faster and more accessible.

Challenge Structure and Funding Paths

OneFunded offers four challenge types: Core, Value, Flash, and Flex. The Core and Flash are single-phase challenges, and Value is a two-phase challenge. Flex operates differently. It has no consistency rule, which makes it suited to traders with less predictable day-to-day returns.

All challenges share one important trait, which is that there is no time limit. You progress at your own pace. or a slightly different kind of trader.

Challenge Steps Profit Target Daily Drawdown Max Drawdown Fee Refund? Time Limit Value 2-step 6%/6 4% 8% No None Core 2-step 8%/5% 5% 10% Yes None Flex 2-step 7%/4% 4% 10% Free challenge None Flash 1-step 10% 4% 6% Yes None

Profit Structure, Fees and Payouts

Profit split: 80% standard. You can upgrade to 90% by purchasing the 90/10 Profit Split Addon.

Payout cycle: Every 14 days after your first payout. A Weekly Payout Addon is available if you want to withdraw every 7 days instead.

Minimum withdrawal: $100, which is low enough to test the system without waiting to build a large balance.

Fee refund: The challenge fee is returned with your first payout if you pass the evaluation.

Tradeable Instruments and Leverage

OneFunded gives you access to over 250 instruments across the following markets:

Forex: 55+ currency pairs

Indices: 15+ global indices

Metals and commodities: Included within the indices and metals category

Stocks: 150+ American and European stock market CFDs

Crypto: 15+ cryptocurrencies

The 1:100 leverage on forex is generous compared to several competitors on this list. The 1:2 on crypto is standard across the industry.

Trading Platforms and Execution

OneFunded supports three platforms, all available on web, iOS, Android, and desktop:

MetaTrader 5 (MT5): The most widely used platform in retail prop trading, which supports EAs, advanced charting, and multi-asset access.

cTrader: Known for fast execution and full market depth visibility, and well suited to more experienced traders who want more control over order types.

TradeLocker: A lighter, modern platform designed for speed and simplicity. It is good for traders who don’t need the full feature set of MT5 or cTrader.

All three platforms are accessible in India without any restrictions.

Rules to Know Before You Sign Up

OneFunded’s rules are among the most flexible you’ll find at this price point. Here is what you need to know before starting a challenge:

News trading: Allowed. You can trade during high-impact news events with no restrictions.

Expert advisors and automated trading: Allowed. You can use your own bots and algorithms, but with preapproval.

Copy trading: Allowed.

Overnight and weekend holding: Allowed. You can keep positions open across sessions and over weekends.

Hedging: Permitted within the same account.

Stop loss: Not mandatory. You are not required to attach a stop loss to every trade.

What is not allowed:

Tick scalping

Latency arbitrage or reverse arbitrage

Trading on delayed, external, or slow data feeds

Gap billing strategies

Any practice that exploits platform data rather than genuine market movement

These prohibited practices are specifically aimed at exploitation tactics, not normal trading styles. For most traders, none of these restrictions will apply to what you already do.

Reputation and Trustworthiness

OneFunded holds a Trustpilot rating of 4.4 out of 5, based on 197 verified reviews. Given that the firm is still relatively new, the review volume is smaller than that of established companies, such as FTMO, but the rating itself is solid, and the trend in recent reviews is consistently positive.

Common themes in the reviews include fast onboarding, a smooth challenge setup process, and responsive customer support. Several reviewers specifically mention the support team as a standout.

OneFunded’s community is active on Discord, Instagram, X, and Facebook. And customer support is available via email at support@onefunded.com, Garry the AI Assistant, and through the contact page on the website.

Who Should Choose OneFunded

OneFunded is the strongest overall fit for Indian traders who:

Are starting out in prop trading and want a low-cost entry point

Trade part-time and need the freedom of no time limits

Copy trading, or trade around news events

Want payout options that work practically from India (UPI)

Prefer MT5 or cTrader over proprietary platforms

If you trade consistently, follow straightforward risk rules, and want a firm where the evaluation process doesn’t penalize your schedule or strategy, OneFunded is the most complete package in this guide for traders based in India.

2. FXIFY – Best for Traders Who Want Multiple Challenge Formats

FXIFY is a broker-backed prop firm based in Labuan, Malaysia. It offers one of the widest ranges of funding programs in the industry, from classic one-phase and two-phase evaluations to a three-phase option, an instant funding route, and a low-cost Lightning Challenge.

What Makes FXIFY Stand Out

FXIFY is designed around variety and customization. You can choose between instant funding, one-phase, two-phase, three-phase, and Lightning programs, with account sizes up to $400,000. At checkout, you can then tailor your account with add-ons like higher leverage, a 90% profit split, or more frequent payouts.​

A few key points that matter for Indian traders include:

You can start from as little as $39, or $27.30 with a discount code​

Unlimited trading days are available on the evaluation programs, so you don’t face time pressure.​

FXIFY is broker-backed and licensed as a money broker in Labuan, which many traders see as a positive signal for stability and payouts.​

Challenge Structure and Funding Paths

FXIFY groups its offerings into three main categories on the site: Instant Funding, Lightning Challenge, and Evaluation Programs.

Evaluation Programs (1-Phase, 2-Phase, 3-Phase)

These are the “standard” prop challenges most traders are familiar with. FXIFY highlights:​

First payout on demand after passing the evaluation

Unlimited trading days

Static or trailing drawdown options.

Up to 90% performance split with add-ons.

Up to $400,000 starting capital.

Instant Funding

Here, there are:

No trading evaluation and no targets

Bi-weekly payouts

Up to 90% performance split

Up to $50,000 starting capital

Lightning Challenge

FXIFY markets this tier as the most accessible way to get funded. It includes:

1-step evaluation

5% profit target

Program fees from $59, or $48.30 with discount code

Up to 90% performance split

Up to $100,000 starting capital

Program Type Phases Profit Target(s) Drawdown Type (Static/Trailing) Time Limit Account Sizes From Fee* One-Phase Eval 1 10% Trailing None $5k-$400k From $41.30 Two-Phase Eval 2 5% 10% Static None $5k-$400k From $27.30 Three-Phase 3 5%/ 5%/5%/5% Static None From $27.30 Lightning 1 5% Trailing 3 days $10k-$100k From $41.30 Instant Funding 0 None Trailing N/A $1k-$100k From $48.30

Profit Structure, Fees and Payouts

FXIFY’s payout model is one of its main selling points.

Profit split: Up to 90% when you add the “Increase Performance Split” add-on at checkout.​

Payout timing: For evaluation programs: First payout on demand, For futures: payouts every 14 days.

Minimum payout: $50 across all accounts.

Payout methods: Rise, crypto (USDC), bank transfers​

Refunds: 100% refund of the evaluation fee, which is reimbursed alongside the first successful withdrawal on 1-Step, 2-Step Standard, 3-Step, and Lightning accounts.

Tradable Instruments and Leverage

FXIFY allows you to trade more than 300 symbols. These include:​

Forex pairs

Gold and other metals

Indices and Stocks

Crypto

FXIFY offers maximum leverage up to 1:50 for Forex trading. Traders can purchase addons to adjust leverage to fit their strategy.

Trading Platforms and Execution

FXIFY supports:

MetaTrader 4, or Platform 4, and MetaTrader 5, or Platform 5​

DXtrade​

Because FXIFY is broker-backed and licensed in Labuan as a money broker, it emphasizes “unmatched trading conditions.” These include low spreads and a robust execution setup. For Indian traders, this means you can use familiar platforms without worrying about regional blocks, as India is not listed among the restricted jurisdictions.

Rules to Know Before You Sign Up

EAs are allowed​

No minimum trading days before the first payout on funded accounts.

No stop loss required

Weekends holding is allowed.​

No consistency rule​

Reputation and Trustworthiness

Trustpilot rating: 4.4 out of 5, based on 5,431 reviews​

Payouts: More than $35 million paid to traders and over 200,000 payouts made.

Highest single payout: $117,000​

Support runs 24/5 with over 100 staff across four global offices, and is available via email, contact form, and mobile.

Who Should Choose FXIFY

FXIFY is a strong fit if you:

Want to choose between multiple challenge formats

Prefer unlimited trading days and no consistency rules

Use EAs, Martingale, grid, or other algorithmic strategies that many firms ban

Value a broker-backed structure

3. The5ers – Best for Traders Focused on Long-Term Scaling

The5ers has been around since 2016, making it one of the oldest active prop firms in this list. In an industry where new firms come and go, a decade of continuous operation, and with over 262,000 funded traders and 149 employees across 23 countries, carries real weight. For Indian traders who are serious about prop trading as a long-term path, that track record is reassuring.

The firm’s core proposition is growth over time. Every program is built around scaling your account progressively. The profit split structure rewards you more as your balance grows, eventually reaching 100%.

What Makes The5ers Stand Out

You can get started for as little as $19 on the High Stakes plan or $22 on the Bootcamp.

The firm offers three distinct funding paths, Hyper Growth (1-step), High Stakes (2-step), and Bootcamp (3-step), each targeting a different type of trader.

The Hyper Growth program can scale your account up to $4 million

Challenge Structure and Funding Paths

Hyper Growth is the The5ers’ fastest path to funding, although the firm states that the 2-step High Stakes is its most popular program. And for those who want maximum for minimum upfront cost, Bootcamp is the ideal track. This table summarizes the key details:

Program Steps Entry Fee From Profit Target Max Daily Loss Max Total Loss Leverage Max Funded Hyper Growth 1 $260 10% 3% 6% 1:30 $4 million High Stakes 2 $19 10%/5% 5% per phase 10% per phase 1:100 $500,000 Bootcamp 3 $22 6%/6%/6% N/A 5% per phase 1:30 $4 million

Profit Structure, Fees and Payouts

Our research found that this firm’s average payout time is 16 hours, which is one of the faster processing times in the industry. Payouts are processed monthly and with instant processing once a withdrawal is requested.

The profit split depends on the program and how far along the scaling plan you are:

On Hyper Growth, the split starts at 50/50 at lower account sizes and rises to 80-100% as you scale.

On High Stakes, the split begins at 80/20 and reaches 100% at the $350,000 tier, at which point you also receive a fixed payout of $4,000 on top of your profit share. At $500,000, the fixed payout increases to $10,000.

On Bootcamp, the split starts at 50/50 and moves to 75/25 from the $25,000 tier onward, reaching 100/0 once your account crosses $2,500,000.

The commission on forex trades is $4 per lot round trip.

Tradeable Instruments and Leverage

The5ers gives you access to forex pairs, metals (including gold and silver), indices, oil, commodities, and crypto. And leverage varies by program: 1:100 on High Stakes and 1:30 on Hyper Growth and Bootcamp.

Trading Platforms

All three programs run on MetaTrader 5 and cTrader, available on desktop, web, and mobile.

Rules to Know Before You Sign Up

The5ers’ trading rules vary slightly by program, so it is worth knowing the specifics before you choose one.

News trading is allowed on all programs, but on High Stakes you cannot execute orders within two minutes before or after a high-impact news event.

Overnight and weekend holding is allowed across all programs

Minimum profitable days apply on High Stakes only

Reputation and Trustworthiness

The5ers has 4.8 stars on Trustpilot from 21,780 reviews. The recurring themes in the reviews are fast payouts, tight spreads, honest rules, and responsive customer support.

The firm has 262,000 funded traders on record, 10 years of active operation, and a community you can reach via Discord as well as live events and webinars. Support is available via live chat and email at help@the5ers.com, and the website maintains an active trading academy with courses, webinars, and weekly coaching sessions.

Who Should Choose The5ers

The5ers is the right fit if you are in prop trading for the long run. The Bootcamp’s low upfront cost makes it accessible even if your budget is tight, and the scaling tables on all three programs reward traders who stay consistent over time. The High Stakes plan’s 1:100 leverage also makes it attractive for traders who work with tighter position sizes and rely on higher leverage to generate meaningful returns.

4. FTMO – Best for Experienced Traders Who Want a Proven Name

FTMO is one of the most recognized brands in the prop trading space. The firm has been operating since 2015, and is often regarded as one of the pioneers of the industry. Over this period, the company has paid out over $500 million in rewards to traders across more than 140 countries.

FTMO’s evaluation process is stricter than most. The rules around certain trading strategies are tightly defined, and the challenge fees, priced in Euros, are among the higher end of what you will encounter in this guide.

What Makes FTMO Stand Out

The first thing that sets FTMO apart is sheer size. The firm boasts over 3.5 million customers worldwide and more than $500 million paid in rewards, which means it sits in a different league from newer firms in terms of proven payment history.

Secondly, FTMO has a free trial feature. The firm offers unlimited free trials of the challenge, which means you can practice the evaluation in a live market environment as many times as you need, with no cost.

Third, the firm offers a wide breadth of tools at no extra charge. These include an economic calendar, account metrics dashboard, trading journal, equity simulator, news indicator, and a psychology course. These are bundled in, not sold as addons.

Challenge Structure and Funding Paths

FTMO offers two challenge paths: the classic 2-Step and the newly introduced 1-Step. The following table summarizes the key features:

Challenge Type Phase Profit Target Max Daily Loss Max Total Loss Min. Trading Days Time Limit Fee (EUR) 2-Step Phase 1 10% 5% 10% 4 days Unlimited From €89 2-Step Phase 2 5% 5% 10% 4 days Unlimited Included 1-Step Single 10% 5% 10% 4 days Unlimited From €79

Profit Structure, Fees and Payouts

Every FTMO trader starts with an 80% reward split. Rewards are processed on a bi-weekly basis, and FTMO’s average processing time is 8 hours.

Traders who qualify for the scaling plan receive a bumped split of 90%. To qualify, you need to complete a minimum 4-month trading cycle, generate at least 10% total net profit over that period, process at least two rewards, and maintain a positive account balance at the time of scale-up. Once on the scaling plan, your account balance increases by 25% each qualifying cycle, up to a maximum of $2 million. Also, the challenge fee is fully refundable; it comes back with your first reward withdrawal after passing.

For payment methods, FTMO accepts Mastercard, Visa, Discover, Diners Club, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Skrill for challenge fee payments. For reward withdrawals, it supports bank transfers and crypto (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, and USDC).

Tradeable Instruments

Forex pairs

Commodities

Indices

Crypto CFDs

Trading Platforms

FTMO supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader.

Rules to Know Before You Sign Up

You are not allowed to open positions specifically to exploit price gaps around major macroeconomic events or corporate reports, or within two hours of a market closing for an extended period.

EAs and automated trading are permitted, but your robot cannot generate more than 2,000 server requests per day.

Copy trading and account sharing are not allowed

Hedging within a single account is permitted

Reputation and Trustworthiness

FTMO’s 4.8 out of 5 Trustpilot score, drawn from over 40,000 reviews, is the highest of any firm on this list. The reviews consistently highlight fast payouts, clear and transparent rules, and a support team that follows up after reward withdrawals to confirm receipt.

The FTMO Discord server has over 100,000 members. Support is available 24/7 in 20 languages, through live chat, WhatsApp, email, and phone.

Who Should Choose FTMO

FTMO is the right firm if:

Your priority is working with the most established and widely trusted name in the industry.

You can manage the higher challenge fees and the stricter trading rules

5. Bright Funded – Best for Traders Who Prioritize Profit Split

If you are trading to maximize what you actually keep from your profits, Bright Funded deserves a close look. It is the only firm on this list where the profit split can reach 100%. The firm also promises a guaranteed 24-hour payout window and weekly withdrawal cycles.

What Makes Bright Funded Stand Out

A 15% evaluation profit reward

The Trade2Earn loyalty program, where every trade you place earns you Bright Funded Tokens based on your trading volume. These tokens accumulate in your dashboard and can be redeemed for free evaluations, extended drawdown limits, or other perks.

No consistency rule on any phase

Challenge Structure and Funding Paths

BrightFunded runs a single evaluation model, a 2-step challenge. Here are the key features:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Funded Stage Profit Target 8% 5% None Max Daily Loss 5% 5% 5% Max Total Drawdown 10% 10% 10% Min. Trading Days 5 5 None Time Limit Unlimited Unlimited Indefinite Refundable Fee €495 Free Free

Profit Structure, Fees and Payouts

The profit split starts at 80% and scales to 100% as you progress through the Brigh tFunded scaling plan. Once you hit 100%, every dollar your funded account earns belongs entirely to you.

Payouts are processed within 24 hours. And you can request your first payout as early as 7 days after your first trade on the funded account, and continue to withdraw every 7 days from that point forward.

You only pay the evaluation fee once, at the first phase. This is fully refundable when you request your first payout at the funded stage.

For payment methods, BrightFunded supports three options:

USDC on the ERC-20 network

Credit/debit cards

Digital wallets, such as Apple pay and Google pay

Tradeable Instruments and Leverage

BrightFunded gives access to over 150 instruments across forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. The firm advertises spreads starting from 0.0 pips and leverage of up to 1:100, which is among the more generous leverage offerings on this list.

Trading Platforms and Execution

BrightFunded supports three platforms: cTrader, MT5, and DXtrade. MT5 was added more recently and is now fully available.

The firm also operates a proprietary backend dashboard where you can track your account metrics, request payouts, manage your Trade2Earn tokens, and monitor your progress through the scaling plan, all in one place.

Rules to Know Before You Sign Up

News trading is fully unrestricted during Phase 1 and Phase 2. On the funded account, a 10-minute window around major news events applies.

Hedging across multiple accounts is prohibited.

Automated tools and high-speed trading require caution

No consistency rule

Reputation and Trustworthiness

BrightFunded is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with satellite offices in Amsterdam and Warsaw. It currently has over 27,500 active traders, has paid out more than $7 million in total.

The firm is also featured across major financial publications including Yahoo Finance, Benzinga, the Financial Post, and Digital Journal. Its Trustpilot score is currently unavailable but our analysis of the reviews showed an overall positive feedback.

The firm’s community spans Discord, Telegram, YouTube, Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok, and Reddit, and support is available 24/7 via live chat, WhatsApp, and the contact form on the website.

Who Should Choose BrightFunded

BrightFunded suits traders who have a clear, consistent strategy and are focused on maximizing their long-term earnings from a funded account. The 100% profit split ceiling, weekly payouts, fixed drawdown structure, and no consistency rule all point toward a firm built for traders who expect to stay funded for a long time rather than cycle through challenges repeatedly.

6. RebelsFunding – Best for Traders Who Want Tiered Entry

Like FXIFY, RebelsFunding builds its funded trader program around a wide variety of choices. There are five distinct programs, to be precise, which are Copper, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Diamond. The firm’s thinking is that, if you are just starting out, there is an ideal program for you. And then the complexity rises according to your experience level.

The firm was founded by Marek Soska, a trader with over 17 years of market experience. Its core team brings backgrounds in trading, education, and technical development. RebelsFunding has paid out over $3 million to more than 30,000 traders, and it offers a free trial of its platform for anyone who wants to test the system before committing.

What Makes RebelsFunding Stand Out

A 200% fee refund on certain programs

The RF-Trader platform, which is RebelsFunding’s own proprietary trading environment.

Every single program comes with no time limits

Challenge Structure and Funding Paths

As noted earlier, Rebels Funding offers five programs Each funding track is structured differently, as detailed in the table below:

Program Phases Profit Target Daily Drawdown Overall Drawdown Max Funded Fee Refund RF Copper 4 5% per phase 5% 10% $320k 200% RF Bronze 3 5% per phase 5% 10% $160k 150% RF Silver 2 8%/5% 5% 10% $80k 100% RF Gold 1 10% None 6% $40k None RF Diamond 10-level 10% per level None 6% $20k 100%

Profit Structure, Fees and Payouts

The profit split across RebelsFunding programs ranges from 75% to 90%, depending on the program chosen and how far you have progressed through the scaling plan. Diamond starts at 75%, while Copper and Silver scale up to 90% over time.

For payout methods, the firm accepts Rise, bank wire, crypto, and Wise. But before you withdraw, the account must have a balance of at least $50, and there is no limit to how much you can withdraw. Also, you can request payouts every 14 days.

Tradeable Instruments and Leverage

RebelsFunding offers 32 swap-free forex pairs, metals, energies, indices and stocks, and crypto. Leverage varies by program: up to 1:200 on Copper and 1:50 on Gold and Diamond.

Trading Platforms and Execution

All RebelsFunding programs run on the RF-Trader platform. This is a proprietary platform built entirely on TradingView charts.

Rules to Know Before You Sign Up

News trading is allowed

EAs are permitted, and scalping is allowed

You can hold trades overnight without restriction

Weekend holding is technically allowed; the firm recommends caution, particularly on cross pairs, because spreads widen significantly during weekends and can work against open positions.

Volume fractioning, which refers to splitting one intended position into many small micro-trades, is not allowed.

Reputation and Trustworthiness

RebelsFunding has over 30,000 traders, has processed more than 2,500 rewards, and has paid out over $3 million in total. The firm’s Trustpilot score is 4.4 stars from 2,281 reviews. The firm has also been featured in Digital Journal, Yahoo Finance, Entrepreneur, and Benzinga.

Support is available through the client zone, and traders can also connect with the community through the official Discord server.

Who Should Choose RebelsFunding

RebelsFunding works best for traders who want to choose their own starting point rather than adapt to a fixed challenge structure. If you are a beginner willing to work through more evaluation phases in exchange for a lower fee and a 200% refund, Copper is among the most cost-effective entry points available. If you are experienced and want immediate access to a funded account with automatic scaling, Diamond delivers that path clearly.

7. City Traders Imperium – Best for Traders Who Want Salary-Style Income

City Traders Imperium, or CTI, has been operating since 2018 and is based in Dubai, UAE. It has over 40,000 traders and is rated Excellent on both Trustpilot and Google. The firm offers three paths to funding: a 1-Step Challenge, a 2-Step Challenge, and Instant Funding, each with no time limit.

What Makes CTI Stand Out

The first differentiator is the VIP Program, which is built into both the Challenge and Instant Funding tracks. As you hit performance milestones, you move through three tiers, Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Each tier unlocks a meaningful upgrade to your trading terms.

Bronze gives you weekly payouts, a 90% profit share, VIP support access, and one-to-one performance coaching.

Silver upgrades you to 100% profit share and on-demand payouts at any time

Gold adds the potential one-year monthly salary, institutional-level trading conditions, and funding terms tailored specifically to you.

The second differentiator is CTI’s balance-based drawdown model. The firm itself describes this model as giving traders more breathing room. Most firms calculate drawdown from your account’s equity, meaning floating losses count against your limit in real time. CTI anchors its drawdown to your balance, which means unrealized losses on open trades do not drag your account toward a breach. Only closed trades affect your drawdown level.

The third is the free CTI Academy access included with every program purchase. This covers trading courses, mentorship content, and educational tools, included at no additional cost.

Challenge Structure and Funding Paths

Program Steps Profit Target Max Drawdown Daily Drawdown Min. Profitable Days Time Limit Fee From 1-Step Challenge 1 8% 5% None 3 None $27 2-Step Challenge 2 10%/5% 10% per phase 5% per phase 3 None $34 Instant Funding 0 10% (to scale up) 6% None None None $62 Instant Pro 0 10% (to scale up) 6% None None None $263

Profit Structure and Payouts

On the funded programs, the profit split ranges from 80% at entry level to 100% at Silver VIP status. Payout frequency starts as bi-weekly, moves to weekly at Bronze VIP, and becomes fully on-demand at Silver VIP. For payment methods, CTI supports card payments (credit and debit), crypto (Bitcoin. Ethereum, USDT, and USDC), and bank wire by request only.

Tradeable Instruments and Leverage

Forex

Commodities (gold, silver, oil)

Indices

Crypto

Metals

Leverage varies across program types as well as the tradable instruments. See more details below:

Program Type Forex Indices Commodities Metals Crypto

Program Type Forex Indices Commodities Metals Crypto 1-Step Challenge 1:30 1:10 1:10 1:5 1:1 2-Step Challenge 1:30 1:10 1:10 1:5 1:1 Instant Funding 1:30 1:10 1:10 1:5 1:1 Instant Funding Pro 1:30 1:10 1:10 1:5 1:1

Trading Platforms and Execution

CTI supports two platforms: MT5 and Match-Trader. Both are available on desktop, web, and mobile, and unlike US traders who can’t use MT5, Indian traders can choose any platform.

Every funded CTI account also comes with a built-in suite of tools at no extra charge. These include account metrics, trading journal, risk calculators, economic calendar, and a personal wallet for managing your payouts.

Rules to Know Before You Sign Up

CTI is permissive on the rules that matter most to Indian traders:

News trading is allowed with no restrictions

Weekend holding is also fully permitted

There is no daily drawdown limit on any program

There is a minimum profitable days requirement on the 1-Step and 2-Step challenges.

Reputation and Trustworthiness

CTI has been running since 2018 and holds an Excellent rating on Trustpilot, 4.4 stars out of 5. The firm has won several industry awards, including Best Prop Trading Firm of the Year UAE 2025, Most Trusted Prop Firm 2025, and Best MatchTrader Prop Firm 2025.

Support is multilingual and available 24/7, with a first response time of less than six hours. You can reach the team via live chat, email at support@citytradersimperium.com, or through the Discord server. The firm also offers a free trial account, which lets you practice the challenge environment before spending any money.

Who Should Choose CTI

CTI is the right fit for traders who are thinking about prop trading as a longer-term income stream rather than a one-off funded account. The VIP program’s salary component at the Gold tier, the on-demand payouts at Silver, and the balance-based drawdown model all point toward a firm designed to reward traders who stick around and perform consistently.

8. Think Capital – Best for Budget-Conscious Traders

ThinkCapital is fully supported by ThinkMarkets, a multi-regulated global broker. This means ThinkCapital is not a standalone startup running on a shoestring, but a product built on top of an established, regulated financial infrastructure. The firm boasts over 20,000 active traders and more than $4 million in total payouts.

What Makes Think Capital Stand Out

Trading View integration: You can place trades directly from your Trading View charts, without switching between a separate platform for analysis and another for execution.

Scaling plan: Every program offers the potential to scale your account up to $1 million.

Broker-backed security: Think Capital positions Think Markets’ multi-regulated backing as a core reason to trust the firm.

Free trial

Challenge Structure and Funding Paths

Program Steps Entry Fee From Phase Targets Daily Loss Max Loss Leverage Lightning `1 $59 10% 3% 6% 1:30 Dual Step Intraday 2 $59 9%/5% 4% 7% Up to 1:100 Dual Step Intraday 2 $59 9%/5% 4% 7% Up to 1:100 Dual Step Swing 2 $82 9%/5% 4% 7% Up to 1:100 Nexus 3 $39 7%/6%/5% 4% 8% 1:100

Note: All programs require a minimum of 3 trading days per phase and have no maximum trading day limit.

Profit Structure and Payouts

The base profit split across all three programs is 80%. This moves to 90% either through the scaling plan, that is, once you qualify by hitting the 10% return in three months, or immediately by purchasing the 90% profit split addon at checkout.

The default payout cycle is every 14 days. A weekly payout addon is available at checkout for traders who want to withdraw every 7 days instead. These payouts are processed via crypto, Rise, or ThinkMarkets live account.

Tradeable Instruments and Leverage

Forex: Major, minor, and exotic currency pairs.

Commodities: Precious metals (Gold, Silver) and energy products (Oil).

Indices: Major global stock market indices (e.g., NASDAQ, US30).

Cryptocurrencies: Popular digital assets.

Leverage varies by program and asset class, as summarized below:

Asset Class Lightning (Static) Dual Step and Nexus, Lot Range Leverage Forex 1:30 (flat) 0 – 5.00 lots 1:100 5.01 – 10.00 lots 1:50 10.01 – 15.00 lots 1:30 15.01 – 20.00 lots 1:15 20.01+ lots 1:10 Metals (XAUUSD) 1:10 (flat) 0 – 0.50 lots 1:30 0.51 – 1.00 lots 1:10 1.01 – 1.25 lots 1:5 1.26 – 1.51 lots 1:3 1.51+ lots 1:2 Indices 1:5 (flat) 0 – 8.00 lots 1:20 8.01 – 16.00 lots 1:10 16.01+ lots 1:5 0 – 3.00 lots 1:20 3.01 – 6.00 lots 1:10 6.01+ lots 1:5 0 – 0.10 lots 1:2 0.11 – 0.20 lots 1:1 0.11 – 0.20 lots 1:1

Trading Platforms and Execution

ThinkCapital supports Platform 5, or MT5, and ThinkTrader, a proprietary platform. The latter allows traders to execute trades directly from TradingView charts; the platform connects to ThinkCapital’s liquidity infrastructure without requiring you to leave the TradingView interface.

Rules to Know Before You Sign Up

News trading is not permitted by default on the Lightning funded account or on the Nexus funded account. It is banned outright on the Dual Step Intraday funded account. However, it is fully allowed, without any addon, on the Dual Step Swing funded account.

Copy trading is not permitted on any program

EAs are permitted across all three programs.

Weekend holding is allowed on Nexus and Dual Step Swing, but not on Lightning or Dual Step Intraday.

Every account has a 30-day inactivity rule: if no trade is placed within any rolling 30-day period, the account is closed.

Reputation and Trustworthiness

ThinkCapital has a Trustpilot rating of 4 out of 5 stars, based on 603 reviews. In terms of community, the firm has a Discord channel with more than 20,000 members has 20,990 members. And for support, assistance is available via email, through Discord, and via social channels on X, YouTube, Instagram, Telegram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Who Should Choose ThinkCapital

ThinkCapital is the right starting point if your primary concern is keeping costs low while still getting into a broker-backed, credible firm. The Nexus program at $39 is one of the most affordable evaluations in this guide, and the Dual Step Swing variant is an interesting option for Indian traders who need news trading and weekend holding without addons. Most importantly, if you are an avid TradingView user, then ThinkTrader offers a practical advantage.

All Firms Compared

Firm Evaluation Steps Min Fee Max Profit Split Payout Cycle Platforms Scaling Plan India Payout Methods OneFunded 1-2 $16 90% 14 days (7-day addon) MT5, cTrader, TradeLocker Up to $200k combined USDT, Bank wire, RISE FXIFY 0-3 $27.30 90% On demand (1st); monthly after MT4, MT5, DXtrade Up to $4M RISE, USDC, Bank wire the5ers 1-3 $19 100% Monthly (instant processing) MT5, cTrader Up to $4M Bank wire, Crypto FTMO 1-2 €79 90% Bi-weekly MT4, MT5, cTrader Up to $2M Bank wire, Crypto BrightFunded 2 €495 100% Weekly (from day 7) MT5, cTrader, DXtrade Yes USDC, Card, Digital wallets RebelsFunding 1-4 Varies by program 90% 14 days RF-Trader (TradingView) Up to $320k RISE, Bank wire, Crypto, Wise CTI 0-2 $27 100% Bi-weekly (on-demand at Silver VIP) MT5, Match-Trader Yes (VIP tiers) Crypto, Bank wire (on request) ThinkCapital 1-3 $39 90% 14 days (7-day addon) MT5, ThinkTrader Up to $1M Crypto, RISE, ThinkMarkets account

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Indian traders join prop firms?

Yes. Every firm in this guide accepts traders from India. There are no eligibility restrictions based on nationality or country of residence. The more practical question is whether a firm’s payout methods can actually reach you. Eligibility gets you in the door; payout compatibility determines whether you can get your money out. That is the variable worth checking before signing up.

Which prop firm pays out in a way that works for Indian traders?

Most of the firms in this list offer at least one payout method that works for Indian traders. Crypto, specifically USDT TRC20, is the most practical for smaller withdrawals; it is fast, low-cost, and bypasses the friction of international bank transfers. For larger amounts, bank wire is the standard route. Of the eight firms, OneFunded, FXIFY, FTMO, RebelsFunding, and CTI all support crypto withdrawals.

What happens if you fail a prop firm challenge?

Failing a challenge means your evaluation account is closed, and you do not move to the funded stage. You do not lose any money beyond the challenge fee you already paid; there is no additional penalty. Most firms allow you to purchase a new challenge immediately and start again.

How much does it cost to get started with a prop firm?

Across the eight firms in this guide, entry fees range from $16 at OneFunded to €495 at BrightFunded, though most sit in the $27-$82 range for their smallest account sizes.

What is the best prop firm for beginners in India?

For most beginners, OneFunded is the most practical starting point. The entry fee is low, the rules are straightforward, there is no time limit, and both MT5 and TradeLocker are beginner-accessible platforms.

Conclusion

The prop trading space has opened up so much that Indian traders now have access to the same funded accounts and capital structures that were once only available to traders in Western markets. The firms in this guide accept Indian traders, support payout methods that work in India, and offer evaluation structures that don’t require you to trade full-time to succeed.

That said, the best firm for you depends on how you trade. But when you measure all eight firms against the criteria that matter, such as entry cost, payout accessibility, rule flexibility, no time limits, and overall reliability, the evidence in this guide consistently points toward OneFunded as the strongest all-around option. It is not the oldest firm or the largest, but it covers more of the practical bases for Indian traders than any other firm on this list.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

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