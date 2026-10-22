Top multi asset allocation funds in India: An analysis of returns, diversification and performance

Multi Asset Allocation Funds continue to play an increasingly important role in diversified investment portfolios. Their ability to combine equities, debt and gold within a single structure offers a practical approach to managing risk while participating in multiple sources of return.

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Multi Asset Allocation Funds have steadily become one of the most discussed categories in the mutual fund industry. In a market environment where equities, debt instruments and commodities each respond differently to economic developments, investors are increasingly looking for solutions that can provide broad diversification through a single investment.

Unlike traditional equity-oriented or debt-focused mutual funds, Multi Asset Allocation Funds distribute investments across multiple asset classes. This approach helps investors gain exposure to different segments of the market while potentially reducing dependence on any single source of returns.

The category has witnessed strong investor interest in recent years as diversification continues to play a central role in portfolio construction. With market cycles evolving rapidly and asset class leadership changing frequently, many investors are choosing Multi Asset Allocation Funds as a simpler way to build balanced portfolios.

To understand how the category’s prominent players have performed recently, we analysed the five largest Multi Asset Allocation Funds by Assets Under Management (AUM) and compared their trailing one-year returns as of 9 October 2026.

The comparison provides valuable insight into how leading Multi Asset Allocation Funds navigated the past year and highlights notable differences in performance among some of the category’s most widely held schemes.

Top Multi Asset Allocation Funds Ranked by One-Year Return

Rank Fund Name 1-Year Return AUM (₹ Crore) 1 Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct-Growth 9.71% 15,282.90 2 DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct-Growth 7.79% 10,989.90 3 Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct-Growth 7.18% 17,983.90 4 SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct-Growth 6.50% 20,935.00 5 ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct-Growth -0.09% 87,833.10

Source: Sharply Mutual Fund Tracker, Multi Asset Allocation Funds category data, including AUM and trailing one-year returns, accessed on 9 October 2026.

A Category Built Around Diversification

The fundamental appeal of Multi Asset Allocation Funds lies in diversification. Instead of taking concentrated exposure to a single asset class, these funds maintain investments across multiple segments, typically equities, debt securities and gold.

The rationale behind this approach is that different asset classes often perform differently under varying economic conditions.

For example:

Equities may outperform during periods of economic expansion.

Debt instruments may offer greater stability during uncertain environments.

Gold may provide diversification benefits during periods of market volatility.

By maintaining exposure across various assets, Multi Asset Allocation Funds attempt to create a more balanced investment experience over time.

This strategy has become increasingly relevant as investors seek to manage risk without sacrificing participation in growth opportunities.

What the Latest Rankings Reveal

The latest rankings show that returns varied significantly across the five largest schemes included in the analysis.

Among the funds reviewed, Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund delivered the highest one-year return of 9.71%, making it the leading performer within this group.

DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund ranked second with a return of 7.79%, while Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund occupied the third position at 7.18%.

Although all five schemes belong to the same category, the spread in returns highlights the influence of portfolio decisions and asset allocation strategies.

For investors researching the top Multi Asset Allocation Funds, these differences illustrate why category selection alone may not be sufficient. Individual fund performance can vary meaningfully despite operating under similar regulatory frameworks and investment mandates.

Why Performance Differs Among Multi Asset Allocation Funds

At a broad level, all Multi Asset Allocation Funds pursue diversification. However, the manner in which that diversification is implemented can differ substantially from one scheme to another.

Fund managers may hold varying views regarding:

Equity market valuations

Debt market opportunities

Gold allocations

Portfolio risk levels

Rebalancing strategies

Sector and security selection

As a result, some funds may adopt a more aggressive investment stance while others may prioritise preserving capital during uncertain periods.

These differences can directly influence portfolio outcomes, particularly over shorter timeframes such as one year.

The latest return comparison demonstrates that implementation matters just as much as diversification itself.

The Relationship Between AUM and Performance

Investors often associate higher assets under management with stronger fund performance. While fund size may indicate investor confidence, brand recognition and historical popularity, it does not necessarily guarantee superior returns.

The latest analysis reinforces this point.

Despite having the highest AUM among the funds reviewed, ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Allocation Fund did not lead the one-year performance rankings. Meanwhile, other schemes with comparatively lower assets under management generated stronger returns during the same period.

This does not diminish the importance of AUM as an indicator of investor participation, but it illustrates why investors typically evaluate a combination of metrics rather than relying on a single measure.

When comparing Multi Asset Allocation Funds, both fund size and performance provide useful but distinct insights.

Why Investors Are Increasingly Considering Multi Asset Allocation Funds

Several factors have contributed to the growth of Multi Asset Allocation Funds in India.

Simplified Diversification

Investors can access multiple asset classes through one investment instead of maintaining separate equity, debt and gold allocations.

Professional Asset Allocation

Fund managers actively monitor portfolios and make allocation decisions based on market conditions.

Reduced Portfolio Complexity

Rather than managing multiple individual investments, investors gain diversified exposure through a single scheme.

Flexibility Across Market Cycles

The ability to invest across asset classes enables funds to adapt to changing market environments.

These advantages have helped position Multi Asset Allocation Funds as a practical choice for investors seeking balance and diversification within their portfolios.

Important Factors Beyond One-Year Returns

While return rankings are useful, experienced investors typically evaluate a broader set of parameters before making investment decisions.

Long-Term Consistency

Short-term returns may fluctuate significantly. A longer performance history can provide a more reliable assessment of a fund’s effectiveness.

Risk Management

Investors often examine how a scheme behaves during periods of market stress, not just during favourable market conditions.

Investment Philosophy

Understanding the principles that guide asset allocation decisions can help investors determine whether a scheme aligns with their expectations.

Costs and Expenses

Expense ratios can influence long-term outcomes, particularly for investors with extended holding periods.

Suitability

Every investor has different objectives, risk tolerance levels and investment horizons. Fund selection should reflect these individual considerations.

Considering these factors alongside recent returns can lead to a more comprehensive evaluation of Multi Asset Allocation Funds.

Growing Importance of Asset Allocation in Modern Investing

One of the strongest arguments for Multi Asset Allocation Funds is that forecasting asset class performance consistently is extremely difficult.

Different market environments favour different investments. Equities may lead during growth phases, debt may outperform during periods of caution, and gold may gain relevance during uncertainty.

Rather than attempting to predict each transition, Multi Asset Allocation Funds maintain diversified exposure and adapt allocation levels based on market opportunities.

This flexibility has become increasingly valuable in today’s interconnected financial markets, where global events can quickly influence investment performance across asset classes.

As a result, many investors are including Multi Asset Allocation Funds as part of their broader wealth creation strategy.

Conclusion

Multi Asset Allocation Funds continue to play an increasingly important role in diversified investment portfolios. Their ability to combine equities, debt and gold within a single structure offers a practical approach to managing risk while participating in multiple sources of return.

An analysis of the five largest Multi Asset Allocation Funds by AUM as of 9 October 2026 highlights notable differences in one-year performance across the category. Among the schemes reviewed, Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund delivered the highest one-year return of 9.71%, securing the top position in the rankings.

For investors researching the top Multi Asset Allocation Funds or seeking to better understand the category, recent return comparisons offer valuable perspective. However, investment decisions are typically most effective when performance analysis is combined with an assessment of consistency, strategy, risk management and individual financial objectives.

Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.