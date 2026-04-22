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Travel Smart Travel Fast: The Startup Transforming Entry for Indias Tourism Surge

Travel Smart Travel Fast: The Startup Transforming Entry for India’s Tourism Surge

India’s tourism boom meets new eArrival Card rules; Travel Smart Travel Fast helps travelers navigate digital entry requirements smoothly and efficiently

According to the India Tourism Data Compendium 2025 put out by the Ministry of Tourism, India registered 20. 57 million international tourist arrivals in 2024 – a 14. 85% increase over the 2019 pre-pandemic benchmark and the highest figure ever recorded by the country. Out of those 9. 95 million were foreign tourists – a 4. 52% rise over 2023 while 10. 62 million were Non-Resident Indians showing off the strength of that diaspora connection and a continued surge in first-time international visitors itself.

The economic footprint is equally significant itself. Tourism receipts reached USD 35. 02 billion in 2024 giving India a 2. 02% share of global tourism receipts – and placing it 20th worldwide in international arrivals itself. The sector directly and indirectly supports 84. 6 million jobs and contributed 5. 22% of national GDP itself.

The numbers don’t tell the story of a country recovering from a difficult period itself. They tell the story of a destination redefining itself on the world tourism map itself.

The source markets behind this growth are consistently and concentratedly stable. The United States, Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada are the leading origin markets themselves with the top ten source countries together making up over 70% of all foreign tourist arrivals themselves. Leisure and holiday travel remains the dominant motivation itself with 45% of visitors drawn to India’s cultural, historical, and scenic richness itself. The Taj Mahal alone received over 6. 91 million visitors – domestic and international combined – in FY 2024-25, remaining the country’s single most visited monument itself.

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The Government of India has put a lot of investment into keeping up this momentum itself. Expanded air links – with Indian carriers and partners from other countries increasing frequencies and the capacity of long-haul flights – has made India really accessible for the first time ever. The “Incredible India” brand is still right at the heart of international promotion efforts and the Ministry of Tourism has developed a very wide infrastructure agenda which includes the Swadesh Darshan 2. 0 programme for sustainable destination development itself. India’s airports – particularly Indira Gandhi International in Delhi – are managing passenger volumes at record levels.

The conditions for carrying on growing are firmly in place themselves.

A More Connected Traveller — and a More Complex Pre-Departure Process

This growth is all happening against a backdrop of really deep changes in how international travel itself works. The global traveller in 2025 and 2026 researches, books and handles their entire journey – right from their mobile device itself. They compare flight options in seconds, check in digitally and expect every point of contact in their journey – from buying a ticket right through to crossing a border – to function as fast and clearly as the rest of their digital experience itself. They are time-conscious often combining many destinations in a single trip and are used to having all their arrangements taken care of even before they reach the airport.

Planning an international trip right now involves navigating an ever more complex layering of pre-departure requirements itself. Entry documentation is no longer restricted to visas. The countries of Asia, Latin America and further afield have been introducing mandatory digital pre-arrival forms, electronic declarations and online registration systems that have to be filled out before you even board. For the really experienced frequent flyer, these steps form an everyday part of their check list. For the first-time visitor, the person organizing a group or family bookings, or the business traveller moving between multiple destinations on a very tight schedule, they form a real source of friction – especially when the official portals are in a second language under time pressure themselves.

India very firmly falls into this context. And it has just made a quite significant change to the way international arrivals are processed itself.

The eArrival Card: India’s New Mandatory Digital Entry Requirement

On 1 October 2025, the Government of India officially replaced the paper disembarkation form – the card given out on aircraft for many years – with a fully digital system: the India eArrival Card.

Starting that date, all foreign nationals visiting India will have to submit the eArrival Card on-line before arrival, within a time span of 72 hours before their planned time of entry. The form itself will collect some personal data, passport information, purpose of your visit, flight information and the traveller’s intended address in India. Submitting it is possible via the official government portal or through the Su-Swagatam mobile application developed by the Bureau of Immigration. Once you’ve submitted it the system will generate a digital confirmation – either a QR code or reference number – that immigration officers will be able to check on arrival.

By 1 April 2026 the transition will be complete. Paper arrival cards will no longer be accepted at any Indian port of entry. The eArrival Card is now firmly and non-negotiably integrated into the entry process for all holders of foreign passports. Failure to do it before you arrive could result in some delays at immigration, and diversion to staffed assistance kiosks. And in very busy arrival times at high-traffic airports like Mumbai and Delhi there is also the chance you’ll miss onward domestic connections.

Airline companies, corporate travel management firms and international embassies were quick to incorporate this new requirement into their pre-travel guidelines. The Indian Consulate General in San Francisco, EY’s global immigration practice, and the Lufthansa Group themselves issued formal advisories to travelers in the weeks following the announcement. The message was consistently conveyed: complete the eArrival Card within 72 hours before your departure, hold a digital copy of the confirmation and check the information carefully against your passport before submitting.

For most travelers the eArrival Card procedure is a pretty straightforward affair – just a few minutes of data entry before the flight. For others – especially those arriving from markets where requirements like this are unfamiliar or those traveling with large groups and holding multiple passports – it introduces a variable that really needs to be managed properly. It is in this space – between the official requirement and the traveler who has to meet it quite confidently – that a category of specialized assistance platforms has developed.

The Bet Travel Smart Travel Fast Is Making

Travel Smart Travel Fast is an international travel document platform existing in multiple markets itself, with a service offering based around guided assistance in the completion of digital immigration requirements itself. For India the platform focuses upon the eArrival Card: a guided application process with step-by-step instructions tailored to the traveller’s profile itself, real-time validation that flags errors before submission, multilingual support across the major inbound source markets itself and human assistance available 24 hours a day every day of the year.

The platform is very particular about what its service actually represents itself. The eArrival Card is a completely free official process administrated by the Indian government itself. Travel Smart Travel Fast does not replace the government procedure – it offers the guided review, the expert verification and the support layer ensuring the traveller completes it properly and without that last minute stress itself.

“The international traveller today is sophisticated, but sophistication does not mean having time to navigate unfamiliar government portals in a second language the night before a long-haul flight. Our value is the confidence that comes with having someone check your information before it reaches immigration. That is what a modern travel experience should look like end to end.”

The platform is used by travelers mainly from North America, Europe and Australia — markets which are directly superimposed onto India’s best inbound routes and those most likely to encounter the eArrival Card requirement for the first time.

Travel-Tech: A Category That Continues to Expand

The positioning of platforms such as Travel Smart Travel Fast reflects a broader transformation in how the travel industry is structured itself.

Over the past decade, the travel-tech sector itself has grown enormously along with the worldwide growth in international tourism. Travelers became used to controlling all aspects of their journey through digital platforms – booking tools, accommodation aggregators, digital boarding passes and real-time itinerary management. The next frontier of that evolution is the management of travel documentation – the visas, entry permits and digital pre-arrival requirements that define the pre-border experience itself and are multiplying as governments modernize their immigration infrastructure.

India is not alone in this. Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Colombia and an ever-growing list of destinations have all been introducing mandatory digital pre-arrival steps in recent years. Each transition will cause a period of adjustment – for travelers who weren’t expecting the change, for airlines passing on updated compliance information and for the platforms that exist to bridge that gap itself.

India’s move towards the eArrival Card is a sensible step for a country dealing with over 20 million international arrivals each year and investing in border efficiency on a massive scale itself. The Bureau of Immigration has pointed out that the new data feed will power risk-based passenger analytics and expedite clearance for low-risk travelers. For the traveler arriving at Mumbai or Delhi, that means faster processing – but only if the form itself has been correctly filled in in advance.

Platforms like Travel Smart Travel Fast are themselves built for that gap: not to replace the official process itself but to ensure that the widest possible range of travelers can meet it without any friction.

India, at Its Best, From the First Step

There are aspects of India that no form will capture: the size of the country itself, the diversity of its landscapes and cultures and the depth of its history. In 2024 some 9. 95 million foreign tourists arrived in India to view Rajasthan’s fortifications, Goa’s coastlines, Kerala’s backwaters, Uttarakhand’s foothills of the Himalayas, and cities that have formed civilizations themselves.

What Travel Smart Travel Fast is offering is something relatively simple but truly valuable: the assurance that when you arrive in India, your papers are all in order and your entry process goes off without a hitch – so you can really think about all that lies ahead.

In a destination as quite out of the ordinary as India itself, that’s a perfectly good starting place.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

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