Umashanker Bandari presents smart surveillance research at CONIT 2026

Umashanker Bandari’s co-authored IEEE Xplore paper explores a context-aware deep learning framework for accurate, efficient, real-time multi-object detection in traffic surveillance, addressing challenges such as varying object sizes, crowded scenes, and changing lighting conditions.

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Surveillance systems must identify many objects at once, even in crowded places where people and vehicles move in different directions. This can be difficult when objects vary in size or when lighting and surroundings change. These systems also need to process images quickly to support real-time monitoring. Deep learning is being studied as a way to improve object detection in such situations.

These challenges were discussed in a research paper presented at the 6th International Conference on Intelligent Technologies (CONIT 2026), held from June 19 to 21 at K.L.E. Society’s KLE Institute of Technology in Hubballi, Karnataka. The paper, co-authored by Umashanker Bandari, is titled “Deep Learning Based Multi-Object Detection for Smart Surveillance Applications.” It is published in IEEE Xplore and looks at how deep learning methods can use information from the surrounding scene to identify multiple objects in surveillance footage.

CONIT 2026 and Research in Intelligent Technologies

CONIT provides a forum for researchers, academics, and technology professionals to exchange findings across areas of intelligent technologies. Its technical scope includes computing, data science, computational intelligence, communication networks, and signal and image processing. The conference is organised by KLE Institute of Technology, with support from the IEEE Northern Karnataka Subsection and the IEEE Information Theory Society, according to the conference’s published information.

Within this research landscape, multi-object detection presents a specific computer vision challenge. A surveillance camera may capture cars, motorcycles, buses, trucks, and vehicle registration plates in the same frame, often at different distances and under varying lighting conditions. Objects may also be partially obscured by surrounding traffic or other visual elements.

Bandari’s co-authored research examines methods intended to address these difficulties. Its focus is on improving the detection of multiple object categories while accounting for contextual information and the computational demands of real-time surveillance applications.

Examining Multi-Object Detection Through Context-Aware Deep Learning

The paper, “Deep Learning Based Multi-Object Detection for Smart Surveillance Applications,” explores a framework identified as the Multi-Scale Context-Aware Real-Time Detection Transformer (MSCA-RTDETR). The approach combines transformer-based detection with multi-scale feature fusion and a context-attention mechanism.

Each component addresses a different aspect of visual recognition. Transformer-based detection can help a model capture relationship among objects and their surroundings. Multi-scale feature fusion enables the system to process visual features associated with objects appearing at different sizes. Context attention can help the model focus on relevant image regions when background information or surrounding objects complicate recognition.

These capabilities are particularly relevant to traffic surveillance, where distant vehicles, smaller objects, overlapping road users, and changing environmental conditions can make detection more difficult. A system must distinguish individual objects within a crowded scene without imposing excessive computational demands.

The research team evaluated the framework using a traffic-surveillance dataset covering vehicle-related categories, including cars, two-wheelers, buses, trucks, and number plates. The reported findings indicate improvements in detection performance, small-object localisation, and multi-class recognition while maintaining computational efficiency for real-time applications.

The study therefore examines the balance between detection accuracy, contextual information, and processing efficiency. These factors are important when assessing whether a computer vision approach can be useful in operational environments, where both the quality of recognition and the resources required to run a model affect implementation.

As a co-authored study, the paper represents a collaborative research effort. Its technical methods and findings should be understood in the context of the research team’s documented work, while Bandari’s individual contribution is established through his authorship and the supporting research record.

Connecting Research with Enterprise Technology Experience

Bandari brings more than two decades of professional experience across software engineering, enterprise data architecture, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation. His professional background spans manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, insurance, and enterprise operations.

His work has involved designing enterprise data architectures, modernising legacy technology environments, developing cloud-based analytics capabilities, establishing data governance frameworks, and integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning into business processes. Other areas of experience include self-service analytics, data privacy, AI-assisted automation, and the integration of information systems following organisational transformation and acquisitions.

This background provides a practical perspective on the challenges involved in developing and deploying data-driven systems. Building a model is one stage of a broader process that also involves data quality, system architecture, performance monitoring, security, and operational reliability.

In surveillance applications, these considerations are particularly important. A model that performs well under experimental conditions must still be evaluated against changing lighting, camera positions, object visibility, and other environmental variables before its suitability for deployment can be established.

The relationship between technical development and implementation is therefore an important consideration in applied artificial intelligence. Model performance, infrastructure requirements, governance, and the role of human decision-makers all influence how effectively an AI-based system can function in practice.

Potential Applications in Transportation and Infrastructure

Although the research focuses on traffic surveillance, the underlying computer vision techniques may be relevant to other applications involving the detection of multiple objects in complex visual environments.

In transportation, such systems could support vehicle classification, traffic-flow analysis, congestion monitoring, and road-safety initiatives. In industrial settings, related approaches may be explored for equipment monitoring, workplace safety, and automated visual inspection. Public infrastructure operators may also investigate computer vision to identify conditions that require further attention.

Integration with traffic sensors, historical mobility data, and operational analytics platforms could provide additional context for interpreting visual information. Such systems may help operators combine observations from different sources when assessing traffic conditions or planning infrastructure operations.

However, these applications require appropriate testing and safeguards. Performance in one dataset or controlled setting does not automatically establish effectiveness across different locations. Privacy protection, responsible data handling, security, and meaningful human oversight also remain important considerations when analysing video footage in public or workplace environments.

The practical value of context-aware detection therefore depends not only on model design but also on independent evaluation and the conditions under which a system is deployed.

Future Directions for Context-Aware Artificial Intelligence

The publication of Bandari’s co-authored paper in IEEE Xplore makes the research available to readers in the technical community. Its subject also connects with broader research questions concerning the efficiency, reliability, and responsible deployment of artificial intelligence.

Potential areas for further investigation include more computationally efficient transformer-based vision models, processing closer to the source of data through edge devices, and the integration of visual recognition with sensor networks and historical analytics. Evaluation across different camera configurations and operating environments will also be important in determining how consistently such approaches perform outside the conditions represented in an initial dataset.

Responsible implementation remains another consideration. Privacy-preserving processing, transparent evaluation, ongoing model monitoring, and appropriate human oversight can help address the practical requirements associated with AI-enabled surveillance.

As computer vision becomes increasingly relevant to transportation, industrial operations, and public infrastructure, research into multi-object detection and contextual understanding continues to examine how automated systems can interpret complex scenes. Studies such as the work presented by Bandari and his co-authors contribute to this technical discussion by exploring methods for balancing recognition performance with computational efficiency.