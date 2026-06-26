Understanding the Norwood scale for hair loss stages

The Norwood Scale classifies male pattern baldness into seven stages, helping men understand hair loss progression and potential causes.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/money/understanding-the-norwood-scale-for-hair-loss-stages-8457184/ Copy

Most men experience their hair thinning slowly — a little higher forehead, a receding crown line, more hair on the shower floor. By the time they realize they have a problem, the hair loss has already been happening for many years. This is why the stages of hair loss can be extremely valuable to know. The system gives you an idea of where you stand right now and what does that mean for your hair.

Norwood Scale Definition

The Norwood Scale or, scientifically speaking, the Hamilton-Norwood Scale, is the most popular classification of male pattern baldness. It was originally devised by Dr. James Hamilton in the 1950s and subsequently improved upon by Dr. O’Tar Norwood in the 1970s. The Norwood Scale has seven stages, from Type I to Type VII.

This is not a clinical condition by itself. It can be likened to an optical marker — something that is used for pinpointing where the person’s hair loss is at present and what it will most likely progress towards without treatment.

Dissecting Each Stage

Each of the stages present on the norwood scale presents a certain pattern and not necessarily a definite measurement. Below is an insight into how each stage appears:

Type I: No appreciable recession. It is a full hairline with very minimal thinning.

Type II: Temple recession occurs. Most people do not consider this stage to be hair loss because it appears as hairline maturation.

Type III: First clinically recognized stage as baldness. There is deep recession of the temple hairline and vertex thinning in some cases.

Type IV: Temple recession is more prominent, and the crown thinning is clearly visible. There is a hair separation between the two areas.

Type V: The strip of hair separating the front and crown regions begins to narrow. Both regions of baldness are growing closer to each other.

Type VI: Both regions of baldness converge. Only a horseshoe-shaped region of hair is left on the sides and back.

Type VII: The final stage. There isvery littlehair left on top, while even the hair on sides and back could start to disappear over time.

There is a Type III Vertex variation, which is a classification for hair loss that occurs starting from the crown.

Reasons for Loss of Hair in Such a Manner by Men

Men experience hair loss in such a manner due to the way some hair follicles react to the presence of a hormone known as DHT (dihydrotestosterone). DHT is obtained from testosterone using the enzyme known as 5-alpha reductase. In genetically predisposed males, DHT acts on the hair follicles, especially those located at the temples and crown, thus leading to their miniaturization. Over time, the hair becomes finer and shorter, thus resulting in cessation of hair production.

Hair follicles located at the back and side portions of the scalp do not react negatively to DHT. This explains why hair in these regions remains until late stages. It is due to this reason that hair transplanted using the donor region from the back of the scalp survives.

Where the Scale Falls Short

The Norwood Scale is an excellent baseline to start with, but there are some downsides to it as well. It does not take into consideration diffuse thinning, which involves uniform thinning of the hair without receding. Nor does it consider the thickness, texture of the hair and the speed with which one progresses. Two men on the same stage of the Norwood Scale can be vastly different from each other in terms of hair thickness and progression speed.

More importantly, the Norwood Scale does not give you reasons behind why you’re experiencing hair loss at that rate. Stress, malnutrition, imbalance of the thyroid gland, and scalp health play a major role in conjunction with genetics.

Actions for You to Take With This Information

There are some treatment programs such as Traya that seek to determine the reason behind the hair fall rather than tackling the observable condition. This makes perfect sense since two individuals at Norwood Type III could have totally different causes behind the hair loss that they are experiencing.

Conclusion

The Norwood Scale provides you with the vocabulary needed to understand what is happening with your hair. The scale is just the beginning, but the fact remains that being aware of what your stage is can be an important factor to take into account. What you should really find out is why it happened.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.