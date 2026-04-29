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Unlocking the Data Vault: How Big Data and AI are Transforming Infrastructure Management

Unlocking the Data Vault: How Big Data and AI are Transforming Infrastructure Management

Chirag Soni uses AI and historical project data to improve infrastructure planning, risk prediction, and decision-making in construction industry.

It is often assumed by organizations that this is the first time they are building a new large-scale infrastructure. Although large institutions can have dozens of multi-faceted projects spread over 30 years, the recovered data of the project, such as contractor performance or certain weather delays, are often stored on the shelves of physical folders or in separate databases.

One of the project sites of the Mississippi State University, Howell Hall. Image: Chirag Soni.

To architect and project management professional Chirag Soni, this lost history is one of the greatest opportunities lost in the industry.

Soni observes that organizations are perched on decades of patterns. That historical data contains actionable intelligence upon which approval processes introduce delays, or which stakeholder processes may forecast schedule risks, so long as it is available systematically.

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After leaving the creation of META Architecture to manage institutional infrastructural projects on a large scale, Soni started formulating approaches to transform data of archival project into proactive, predictive information. He has found out that the greatest obstacle is not the absence of technology but an organizational inability to organize past data in a way that can be helpful to the present-day decision-makers.

Paying attention to Mission-Critical Environments.

In his present position as the manager of mission critical building envelope systems, Soni handles multi-layered construction projects in the aviation sector, hospitals, and campuses. Such stakes high environments have different compliance, safety, and continuity needs. In this case, the frameworks of Soni will make sure that although AI and big data can be used to make predictive decisions, the ultimate decision making power will be retained by the highly experienced professionals who are aware of risks that are context-dependent.

The Foundation: Standardizing Metadata

The transformation from reactive problem-solving to proactive risk management begins with rigorous data standardization. Soni emphasizes that without consistent tagging of variables such as project phases, outcome categories, and cost variance reasons, extracting meaningful patterns from decades of records is impossible.

Once this metadata is standardized, organizations can employ correlation mapping to predict future outcomes based on historical indicators. For example, big data analytics can reveal that specific early behaviors from contractors reliably forecast eventual budget overruns.

“Lessons learned only create value when they inform current decisions,” Soni explains. “Big data makes that connection automatic rather than accidental.”

Cross-Institutional Intelligence Networks

Soni’s work also explores the compounding power of cross-organizational data pooling. If multiple public institutions—such as aviation facilities and hospital networks—shared historical project data, the capability development timeline for junior project managers would drastically decrease.

This philosophy is detailed in his published book, Project Intelligence: AI-Enabled Decision and Execution in the Built Environment, which offers actionable templates for metadata standardization and correlation analysis. Furthermore, his pending patent for an AI-based predictive maintenance and quality-monitoring system demonstrates this integration in real time. By utilizing IoT sensors, the system compares current performance metrics against decades of historical data to flag anomalies and predict specific failure timeframes—all while operating within a governance structure that defers to human judgment.

Ultimately, Soni’s goal is seamless integration. “The competitive advantage isn’t having sophisticated AI,” Soni asserts. “It’s having decades of organizational knowledge structured so current decision-makers can actually learn from it.”

About Chirag Soni

Chirag Soni is an architect and project management expert specializing in AI regulations for the delivery of critical infrastructure. He holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI), is a Green Building Initiative (GBI) Certified Professional, a GBI ACCESS program Reviewer, a Licensed Architect with the Council of Architecture, India (COA), and an Associate Member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). He is a Fellow Member at the International Scientific Society (ISS) and a Full Member of the Association of Project Management (APM). His peer-reviewed articles are published in the International Journal of Technology, Management and Humanities and IEEE Xplore. He is also an editorial board member of international journals and has mentored about 60 professionals in conference leadership and mentor positions.

Connect with Chirag Soni:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/chiraghsoni

Website: sonichirag.com

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