Home

Money

Using Gemini to Create Pitch Decks and Market Research in Google Workspace: A Practical, Step-by-Step Guide

Using Gemini to Create Pitch Decks and Market Research in Google Workspace: A Practical, Step-by-Step Guide

Gemini in Workspace automates pitch creation by blending internal data, Deep Research, and AI visuals into cohesive, professional presentations.

Unless you have ever spent hours and hours on a pitch deck or put together market research the old-fashioned way, you likely recall the frustration that came with it, even in its smallest moments. Like:

Collecting trends

Finding credible statistics

Designing slide layouts

Paraphrasing text to make it sound clear, concise, and confident

Google Workspace, much of that friction is reduced. Your experience and judgment still matter, but the process becomes smoother, more structured, and far less overwhelming. When Gemini is integrated with, much of that friction is reduced. Your experience and judgment still matter, but the process becomes smoother, more structured, and far less overwhelming.

In this guide, you will be taken through practical ways to use Gemini to research, write, design, polish, and finalise pitch decks or presentations, whether you’re preparing for an investor meeting, a strategy discussion with colleagues, or a client presentation.

And we will go step-by-step, the same way people naturally work.

Step 1: Start With a Clear Goal

Before typing anything into Gemini, take a moment to clarify what you want the presentation to accomplish.

Ask yourself:

Who am I presenting to?

Is this meant to persuade someone, report results, or explain a concept?

What should the audience clearly remember or act on after viewing the deck?

This clarity helps Gemini produce stronger structure and more relevant content rather than generic outputs.

You can prompt Gemini like this:

Simple prompt: “Create a ten-slide outline for a pitch deck presenting a new SaaS tool for HR teams.”

Advanced prompt: “You are helping me prepare a deck for an internal pitch to our leadership team. The goal is to get approval to run a pilot for an HR SaaS product we are developing. Create a slide outline with a clear problem statement, market insights, product positioning, and expected outcomes.”

Gemini will provide you with a structure that can be reviewed, refined, and optimised, rather than used blindly.

Step 2: Generate the Deck

Another useful feature that many people overlook is that Gemini can create a presentation from an existing document stored in Google Drive. This can be a major time-saver when the core content already exists, and you simply need it presented clearly.

You can do this directly in Google Slides:

Prompt: “Create a presentation from this document, keeping the tone professional and concise. Create one slide per key idea and include short speaker notes.”

This approach works especially well when you already have long-form content and need to quickly turn it into a structured presentation.

Let’s look at a practical scenario. A product team needs to present a 12-page internal strategy document to leadership. Instead of rebuilding everything manually, they can:

Select the document in Google Slides

Let Gemini convert it into a structured deck

Edit slide titles and speaker notes for clarity and emphasis

What would have taken half a day now takes under an hour.

Step 3: Use Gemini to Research Market Trends, Competitors, and Data

Research is often the part that takes the longest. Pulling insights from multiple reports, websites, and data sources can quickly slow the entire process down. To make this easier, Gemini offers Deep Research.

Deep Research gathers information from authorised sources and presents it as structured, easy-to-scan summaries that you can export directly into Google Docs.

Simple Research Prompt: “What is the estimated market size for virtual mental wellness platforms in India?”

Advanced Prompt: “Compile a research summary on the Indian mental wellness technology space. Include: market size, growth rate, top competitors, regulation concerns, adoption trends, and user behaviour. Format it as a digestible report and export to Google Docs.”

Although this feature saves on time, act-checking is recommended to ensure accuracy and credibility.

Ready to streamline your research? Begin a free trial now.

Step 4: Ask Gemini Follow-Up Questions About Research Stored in Drive

Most teams already have plenty of research saved in Google Drive. The problem is not access — it’s time. Opening multiple files just to find a few useful points can slow everything down. Gemini in Drive helps you get to the insights faster.

If you already have PDFs, spreadsheets, or past project documents, Gemini can review them together and surface what’s relevant without manual searching.

Prompt: “Summarise insights about pricing strategy found in this folder and highlight anything relevant to B2B SaaS subscription models.”

This is especially helpful for shared folders that have grown over time, such as internal research, client work, or long-running proposals.

For example, a consulting team may have older decks, reports, and briefs stored in Drive. Instead of opening each file, they can ask Gemini to pull out recurring ideas and patterns. This makes proposals faster, clearer, and more consistent.

Step 5: Create Well-Designed Slides with AI Support

Designing slides can take more time than expected, especially when you’re focused on the message rather than the layout. Gemini helps by suggesting layouts based on your content, giving you a clear starting point without interrupting your workflow.

In Google Slides, try:

Simple prompt: “Design a clean slide layout for our market opportunity section.”

Advanced prompt: “Create three layout variations for a slide explaining our market growth insights. Prioritise readability and include speaker notes that summarise the key takeaway in one clear sentence.”

This doesn’t replace good design judgment. It simply reduces the time spent arranging slides so you can focus on what you want to say.

Step 6: Create Custom Images with Prompts (Optional but Useful)

Sometimes a presentation needs visuals that fit the story you’re telling, rather than generic stock images. Gemini can help by generating simple, custom visuals directly inside Google Slides.

Prompt: “Generate a simple illustration of a grocery retail warehouse with smart shelves and barcode-free scanning.”

This can be useful when you want your slides to feel consistent and relevant, without spending time searching stock image libraries.

For example, a small marketing agency pitching to a retail client may need visuals that reflect the client’s environment. Instead of browsing multiple stock sites, Gemini can generate clean, context-specific illustrations that make the deck feel more tailored.

Generate your first custom visual today. Explore Gemini’s capabilities free.

Step 7: Improve Your Text for Slides, Not Paragraphs

Writing for slides is different from writing a document. Slides work best when the text is short, clear, and easy to scan.

Gemini can help you turn longer paragraphs into slide-friendly lines and, if needed, create speaker notes to support what you say during the presentation.

Prompt: “Rewrite this paragraph so it fits on a slide and sounds clear, confident, and conversational.”

If you want help with what to say while presenting, Gemini can also generate speaker notes:

Prompt: “Create speaker notes that expand on this slide, written in a natural tone as if I’m speaking to a room.”

This helps keep slides clean and focused, while still giving you enough detail to present comfortably.

Step 8: Review, Adjust, and Add Human Insight

AI can speed things up, but your judgment is what gives the presentation its meaning.

Before finalising your deck, take a moment to review:

Accuracy of facts and figures

Tone — does it sound like you or your team?

Flow — does the story move clearly from one slide to the next?

Relevance — is this tailored to the audience you’re presenting to?

Your experience, context, and decisions are still central to the final result. Gemini helps you get to a strong first draft faster. You make it credible and convincing.

Step 9: Collaborate and Edit with Your Team

Google Workspace, collaboration feels easy and natural, not like a separate step. Because everything lives inside, collaboration feels easy and natural, not like a separate step.

Once your slides or documents are shared, your team can review and edit them together in real time. Comments can be added directly to specific slides or lines of text, so feedback stays clear and easy to follow.

Instead of switching between emails or multiple file versions, conversations stay connected to the work itself. Team members can reply to comments, suggest changes, and resolve feedback as updates are made.

When something needs quick alignment, teams can continue the discussion in Google Chat or jump into a Google Meet call while keeping the deck open. This makes it easy to:

Talk through changes while looking at the same slide

Edit content live during the discussion

Reach agreement faster, without back-and-forth

Google Workspace stands out. While standalone AI tools can help generate content, they can’t support this kind of shared, real-time editing and discussion. This is wherestands out. While standalone AI tools can help generate content, they can’t support this kind of shared, real-time editing and discussion.

Gemini helps speed up drafting and suggestions, but its real strength lies in how it works alongside Docs, Slides, Chat, and Meet as a single connected workspace. The result is quicker alignment and clearer final presentations.

Want to experience seamless collaboration? Start a free trial today!

Step 10: Final Touches and Delivery

When your slides are nearly ready, Gemini can help with small final improvements that make the message feel clearer and more polished.

You can use it to:

Shorten dense text

Suggest clearer slide titles

Improve the overall flow of the story

Reorder slides if the narrative feels off

Prompt: “Review this presentation and suggest small refinements so the message feels clearer and smoother for a leadership audience.”

You remain in control of the final version. Gemini supports the finishing touches, but the presentation is still yours.

Understanding AI Limitations and Responsible Use

While Gemini is a powerful assistant, it’s important to use it thoughtfully.

A few responsible practices still matter:

Always double-check important facts and numbers

Avoid relying on AI-generated conclusions without review

Use human judgment for context, tone, and nuance

Be mindful of confidentiality when working with sensitive documents

Gemini is designed to support your thinking, not replace it. Used well, it becomes a reliable helper rather than a risk.

A Quick Recap

Gemini helps you move through the workflow faster:

Stage How Gemini Helps Planning Generates a first draft outline Building Creates slides from existing docs Research Deep Research and Drive analysis Designing Layout suggestions and image generation Refining Rewrites content and adds speaker notes Finalising Helps optimise clarity and flow

Throughout the process, your judgment shapes the final quality.

Closing Thought

Selling ideas, whether to a client, leadership team, or investor, depends on clarity, structure, and trust. How you organise and present your thinking often matters as much as the idea itself.

Google Workspace, start with just one step from this guide, generate an outline, summarise a shared folder, or experiment with a slide layout. Small changes can make the process feel noticeably lighter. You don’t need to use every feature at once. If you’re already working in, start with just one step from this guide, generate an outline, summarise a shared folder, or experiment with a slide layout. Small changes can make the process feel noticeably lighter.

Google Workspace today free for 14-days! Ready to upgrade your workflow? Trytoday free for 14-days!

Google Workspace plans that now include Gemini features. You’ll spend less time formatting and searching, and more time focusing on the ideas that matter. Start building your best work today by exploringplans that now include Gemini features. You’ll spend less time formatting and searching, and more time focusing on the ideas that matter.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Money News on India.com.