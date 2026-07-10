Water resources engineer advances FEMA LOMR and CLOMR reviews for safer communities

Engineer Seema Bardhipur advances FEMA floodplain compliance through hydrologic modeling, stormwater research and resilient infrastructure planning, enhancing public safety nationwide.

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Floodplain compliance is an integral component of all responsible engineering and construction development; particularly when developers are developing land that is subject to potential flood damage. FEMA’s Letter of Map Revision (LOMR) and Conditional Letter of Map Revision (CLOMR) process assist in ensuring that flood maps accurately represent current conditions, contain accurate engineering data, and reflect up-to-date risks. As an engineer working in the field of floodplain compliance Seema Bardhipur P.E. recognizes the importance of her work in relation to providing safe environments for public safety.

Seema has extensive experience supporting FEMA National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)-related projects. These include floodplain mapping, hydrologic and hydraulic modeling, and MT-2 reviews. In terms of professional experience she has worked on a number of tasks associated with LOMR/CLOMR submissions. The primary focus of these tasks involves maintaining consistency and accuracy regarding data contained within the floodplains. Tasks such as those mentioned above require a comprehensive understanding of federal regulations, model assumptions and the subsequent impacts related to floodplain data updates for property owners and local communities. Due to the amount of detail involved in producing compliant and technologically correct products Seema’s prior experiences have allowed her to develop high levels of proficiency in regards to the production of accurate and compliant products.

The technical part of Seema’s educational background involved researching low-impact development (LID). LID research gives insight into how storm water moves through watersheds during rainfall events and how methods to decrease runoff can potentially stop or reduce erosion. Her Master’s Thesis specifically analyzed rain barrel and bioretention system applications as a means of demonstrating how distributed controls can be used to modify both the timing and volume of runoff at residential and catchment scales. By doing her research Seema gained hands-on knowledge regarding how small-scale storm-water management practices are incorporated into large-scale watershed processes. This hands-on knowledge has been helpful to her since she started working. Also, the relationship between research and application of engineering principles continues to influence much of what she does today.

Alongside completing her thesis, Seema has written various papers on subjects including artificial intelligence in relation to rainwater harvesting, applying LID to help alleviate urban runoff next to rivers, and studying floodplain connectivity as a means to increase the number of positive aspects associated with riverine flood mitigation. These writings represent evidence of Seema’s technical credibility by showing that in addition to creating technically adequate products, she is able to think outside-the-box regarding the behavior of storm water and floodplain systems. In addition, Seema’s writing record reflects a desire to understand emerging trends within the field including how “smart” technologies are being incorporated into stormwater management systems, how floodplains function, and how new technologies are being introduced into designs and analytical tools.

On a day-to-day basis, Seema’s professional activities have included visiting project sites, performing storm-water evaluations, and floodplain-related analyses to assure that her clients’ projects meet their design requirements while meeting applicable code requirements. She has worked with other organizations who conducted studies related to verifying hydrological input values, reviewing assumptions made in modeling data, and determining how proposed changes would affect current flood conditions. While this type of work is highly technical in nature; it relies greatly on developing relationships built upon trust. Studies that accurately analyze floodplains allow communities to make informed decisions relative to future land use planning, investment in infrastructure and long-term risk assessment.

Ms. Bardhipur is also dedicated to serving others. She currently acts as a peer reviewer for technical journals, actively participates in policy making efforts and partakes in STEM outreach programs and river clean-up initiatives. Service oriented aspects of her profession show evidence of a broader concern for community welfare and professional responsibility.

Also, Ms. Bardhipur’s membership in multiple professional organizations, participation in technical forums/conferences and engagement in informal industry wide discussion surrounding water resource engineering/flood resiliency/stormwater management clearly shows the type of leadership that many now place value on among engineering professionals: i.e., the ability to contribute not only through the production of technically competent products but also through mentoring, service, and communication.

Due to continuing climate variability and population growth/development engineers with experience directly related to FEMA will continue to grow in importance as floodplain update issues become more relevant than ever before. Seema Bardhipur P.E. has sufficient technical competency and professional judgment required to help create revised flood maps reflecting updated conditions and improved resiliency performance outcomes.