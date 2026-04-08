Home

Money

What Are the Signs That You May Need Fertility Treatment?

What Are the Signs That You May Need Fertility Treatment?

Fertility issues affect many couples; early diagnosis, recognizing symptoms, age factors, and treatments like IUI and IVF improve chances of pregnancy.

Many couples find it takes longer than planned for pregnancy to occur. The occasional delay is expected, but some signs may suggest fertility treatment is needed. Knowing when to seek fertility treatment can be the key to taking the next step. Both partners can be affected by fertility issues, so seeking early assessment and advice from an expert can be beneficial.

As fertility specialists often emphasise:

“Fertility problems are more prevalent than you may think and early intervention increases the likelihood of successful treatment.”

How Long Should Couples Wait to Seek Fertility Help

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

When should couples seek fertility help?

Medical advice is to wait the following before consulting a fertility specialist:

Less than 35 years: Wait for 12 months of trying before seeing a fertility specialist.

Over 35 years: Seek advice after 6 months.

Over 40 years: Consider seeing a fertility specialist as soon as possible.

These guidelines allow doctors to detect fertility issues sooner, particularly as fertility declines as women age. But couples should see a doctor sooner if they experience infertility symptoms or have a known fertility problem.

Signs of Infertility in Women

Some signs of infertility in women may suggest an underlying fertility problem. These symptoms don’t necessarily indicate infertility, but may warrant an investigation.

Common symptoms of female infertility include:

Inability to conceive after trying

Painful or heavy menstruation

Changes in hormone levels

Pain or discomfort in the pelvic region

Known medical conditions like PCOS or endometriosis

These can be signs of ovulation, hormone or fertility issues.

Fertility expert explains:

“Irregular periods or painful periods, while common, can sometimes be a sign of fertility problems and should be checked early in the process,” explains Monash University fertility expert Dr Anna isaac.

Fertility tests may be suggested by doctors to help couples understand fertility issues and pinpoint potential causes.

Male infertility symptoms

Male infertility symptoms are common. Male infertility symptoms may also play a role in pregnancy complications.

The symptoms of male infertility may include:

Hormonal imbalance or low libido

Testicular pain, swelling or discomfort

Problems ejaculating or getting an erection

Hormonal problems causing lack of body or facial hair

History of infertility or other reproductive issues

But male infertility isn’t always so apparent. Sometimes it is diagnosed through a semen test to analyse the sperm count, motility and morphology.

That’s why infertility experts generally recommend that both partners undergo infertility testing when couples struggle to conceive.

Irregular Periods and Ovulation Problems

Irregular periods are a common infertility symptom for women.

Ovulation is likely to be normal in women with a regular menstrual cycle. But missed or irregular menstruation can be a sign of ovulation issues.

Ovulation problems may include:

Long or irregular periods

Missed periods

Very little or very heavy menstrual flow

Severe menstrual pain

Irregular periods and infertility can be caused by conditions including polycystic ovary syndrome, thyroid problems or hormonal imbalances.

In these instances, your doctor may suggest hormone testing, ultrasound, or tracking ovulation to diagnose the problem.

Fertility and Age: When to Seek Medical Attention

Age is a significant factor in fertility for women.

A woman’s egg count and quality decrease as she ages. This becomes more apparent after 35 years of age.

Couples should seek advice from a fertility specialist if:

They are over 35 years of age and have failed to fall pregnant after 6 months

They are over 40 and trying to conceive

There are known fertility concerns

Knowing when to start fertility treatment can save time and ensure couples get the right medical help sooner.

History of Pregnancy Loss or Miscarriages

A further indication you may require fertility treatment is recurrent pregnancy loss.

Miscarriages may be caused by a range of factors, but repeated miscarriages may be due to underlying medical conditions.

Your physician may order tests to evaluate:

Genetic factors

Hormonal balance

Uterine health

Immune-related conditions

With appropriate evaluation and treatment, many couples who have recurrent miscarriages are able to go on to have successful pregnancies.

Medical Conditions That May Affect Fertility

There are a number of medical conditions that can affect fertility. Fertility may be influenced by:

In Women

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Endometriosis

Uterine fibroids

Pelvic infections

In Men

Hormonal imbalances

Varicocele (swollen veins in the testicles)

Poor quality sperm

Environmental factors can include:

Smoking

Alcohol abuse

Stress

Being overweight or malnourished

Recognising these signs of fertility problems can allow couples to seek treatment.

Fertility Treatment Recommendations

If a couple continues to have fertility issues, doctors may recommend additional assessments and treatments.

Typically, couples are offered fertility tests, including:

Hormone testing

Ultrasound scans

Semen analysis

Ovulation tracking

Depending on the findings, fertility experts may offer the following fertility treatments:

Ovulation induction

Intrauterine insemination (IUI)

In vitro fertilisation (IVF)

These therapies aim to target various fertility issues and increase the likelihood of conception.

Final Thoughts

Fertility challenges can be frustrating, but knowing when you need fertility treatment can help couples get on the path to finding answers.

Problems with menstrual cycles, failure to conceive, and medical conditions are just some of the signs that it may be time to seek professional help.

Thanks to advances in reproductive medicine and the ability to tailor treatment to each individual, many couples with fertility problems can take steps towards achieving their parenting goals.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Money News on India.com.