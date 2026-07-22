What comes after growth? How KLIP is building the business around micro-drama

KLIP reaches 400,000 installs and 125,000 monthly users, expanding beyond micro-dramas into e-commerce, branded content, creators, and AI production.

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100 days after launch, KLIP has already hit 4,00,000 installs and 125,000 monthly active users, a milestone that’s starting to pave the way for the next phase of growth for the company. Though many discussions have been focused on the micro-drama format and the short stories, KLIP is now expanding its scope to the commercialization ecosystem of the format.

Founded by filmmaker Vicky Bahri, and actor-producer Harman Baweja alongside growth strategist Dev Gupta, the platform entered the market with professionally produced two-minute episodic dramas designed for mobile viewing. Early audience traction, however, is prompting the company to think beyond content alone and invest in the infrastructure required to build a sustainable entertainment business.

The shift reflects a broader change taking place across digital media. As customer acquisition becomes more expensive and audience attention increasingly fragmented, entertainment platforms are under pressure to generate greater value from the users they already have. Downloads can signal awareness, but sustained engagement creates the foundation for long-term monetisation.

For KLIP, that starts with retention. Rather than building around isolated clips, its catalogue is structured as serialised narratives with recurring characters, cliffhangers and continuing story arcs designed to encourage repeat viewing. The company’s monthly active user base has become an early indicator that engagement, not just acquisition, is beginning to take shape.

The next stage is expanding the commercial opportunity around that engagement. KLIP is exploring a non-intrusive e-commerce content overlay, branded micro-drama formats developed for multi-platform distribution, and a revenue-sharing model that would allow independent creators to publish user-generated micro-dramas on the platform. Together, these initiatives point towards a broader platform strategy where storytelling can support commerce, brand collaborations and creator participation alongside audience growth.

Behind the product, KLIP is also investing in AI-led production workflows to shorten turnaround times and improve operational efficiency. For an emerging category expected to depend on high-volume scripted content, production speed and cost discipline could become meaningful competitive advantages.

“The objective has always been to build stories that people choose to return to,” says Vicky Bahri, Founder and CEO of KLIP. “As the category evolves, the opportunity extends beyond storytelling itself. It is about creating an ecosystem where content, creators, brands and audiences all derive value.”

India’s micro-drama market is still in its early stages, but the discussion is already moving beyond content libraries and download numbers. The next phase will be shaped by business models capable of supporting sustained engagement and diversified revenue streams. KLIP’s recent growth suggests the company is preparing for that shift rather than simply participating in it.