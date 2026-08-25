What comes after rescue, when they arrive at conservation center: From brown bear David to elephant Joymoti

Nutritional Rehabilitation: Ari, an Argentine black-and-white tegu rescued from the illegal pet trade, arrived starving, weak, and in pain. His treatment involved nutritional rehabilitation and tube feeding to restore his physical condition.

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As science of conservation has progressed, a more rigorous standard has been adopted, where survival is but the initial phase, and the ultimate objective is the complete recovery, bodily and mental, of an animal in trouble. Decades of research on enrichment and rehabilitation have shown how profoundly an animal’s environment influences its thinking, behavior, healing, and coping. Joymoti is an elephant of 53 years of age, recently rescued after being swept away by floods in Assam- Nagaland.

She was brought to Vantara with multiple injuries including a badly damaged right eye and an old leg injury. Her journey to Vantara gives us a glimpse of what happens when an animal in distress comes to a conservation center: how its individual medical, behavioral and emotional needs are assessed and how care is tailored to help it heal, regain strength and recover.

Let’s have a look at how rehabilitation takes shape for each animal:

Joymoti- Elephant:

Airlift & Rehabilitation: Joymoti survived days in the floodwaters of Nagaland and Assam before being rescued by local communities, but the ordeal left her with a blinded right eye, deep untreated wounds, and a decades-old fracture from her logging years that had never properly healed. None of this happened in a vacuum. Assam’s protected landscapes flood almost every monsoon, and the resulting displacement of wildlife toward higher ground routinely brings animals into contact with roads, settlements, and danger.

This is precisely the tier now being proposed. Vantara has put forward three Wild Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centres for Assam, including a veterinary hospital, diagnostic facilities, and specialised nutrition and medical units all to be built under the full supervision of the Assam Forest Department. The explicit goal is to let Assam’s wildlife receive high-quality emergency care closer to home, rather than depending on distant, resource-heavy transfers whenever a case escalates.

2 Brown Bear: David

Psychological & Behavioural Rehabilitation: David, a brown bear rescued after years in a circus environment, arrived with significant physical and behavioural problems. His rehabilitation involved specialised care and a safe naturalistic environment designed to support his recovery. The behavioural goal was to help him regain confidence and return to more natural behaviours. His case is particularly relevant as an example of psychological and behavioural recovery following prolonged captivity.

3 Otter: Chintu

Behavioural Enrichment: Chintu, an otter raised in captivity and isolated from normal otter life, had extremely limited access to water. His rehabilitation involved both physical recovery and behavioural and emotional rehabilitation. A major behavioural goal was to help him relearn swimming and other normal aquatic behaviours. His case demonstrates that rehabilitation can involve restoring or teaching natural behaviours, rather than focusing only on treating physical injuries.

4 Crocodile: Fugga

Social Rehabilitation: Fugga, a crocodile that arrived weak and injured, received specialised reptile veterinary care. After recovering, he became sufficiently healthy to live with other crocodiles. His rehabilitation therefore included both physical recovery and social rehabilitation, as he was able to return to a group rather than remain permanently isolated. His case demonstrates the importance of restoring physical strength and the ability to function socially with other crocodiles.

5 Argentine Black-and-White Tegu: Ari

Nutritional Rehabilitation: Ari, an Argentine black-and-white tegu rescued from the illegal pet trade, arrived starving, weak, and in pain. His treatment involved nutritional rehabilitation and tube feeding to restore his physical condition. Gradually, he regained strength and eventually began eating independently. His case is a good example of medical and nutritional rehabilitation rather than rewilding research.