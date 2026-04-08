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What Does It Take to Launch an Electric Vehicle Program? Ask Jagruti Dhande

What Does It Take to Launch an Electric Vehicle Program? Ask Jagruti Dhande

Award-winning EV leader Jagruti Dhande drives complex programs, scaling electric delivery fleets globally while earning top industry recognition and leadership honors.

With a record of successful delivery of complex programs in the EV industry, honored by the AWAF, the American Business Awards and the Engineering Society of Detroit, transforming electric vehicle programs into business.

Amazon electric delivery vans had started appearing stealthily on the streets of America by the summer of 2022. In the United States, they are over 30,000 in number and deliver over one billion packages together, and there are another 300-plus of them in Europe. Not many people who are not in the industry are aware of the people who assisted in the engineering of such a fleet. Jagruti Dhande is one of them.

At Rivian Automotive, the Technical Program Manager of body closures sub-systems on the Electric Delivery Van program, Dhande was in charge of both Delivery 500 and Delivery 700 programs, which increased the fleet to include the North American and European markets with reported overall revenues of 5.39 billion in 2025. Recently, she was named by the Automotive Women’s Alliance Foundation (AWAF) its 2025 Emerging Leader, a title that is given to women who have shown exceptional performance by showing her expertise in the first decade of their careers.

A Prize Constructed on Real Critique.

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AWAF was established in 2001 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit and it attracts the members of OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and technology companies throughout the United States. It has given out 296 female recipients in the automotive and mobility industry $767,000 in scholarships. Its association with the Women Automotive Network, which is a global community with over 34,000 members, means that it is accessible to a large number of people regardless of the location.

The awards annually are applicable to all qualified professionals in North America without geographical limitation and judged by a group of fellow professionals in the industry. Other categories that had recipients in this year of honorees were Industry Achievement and Change Champion. The Emerging Leader distinction is one of the most discriminating AWAF awards: it is not tenure-based. It rewards impact.

Efforts to deliver programs on schedule

The dream of Rivian to create electric cars that would perform actual, unglamorous tasks meant that the company needed engineering groups that would manage to keep the complex programs together in the pressure. One of such engineers was Dhande. Her work on the Delivery 500 and 700 programs saw the Amazon EDV enter the international markets with its domestic production and handle competing requirements in engineering, manufacturing and supply chain in the process.

She is now a built-to-print special lighting program leader at Lucid Motors, working on a compressed timetable to accomplish more than ten engineers and specialists working on hardware, optics, software, and supply chain, starting with proof of concept through final design approval. It is hard, exacting labor. It is precisely this type of thing that Dhande has made a career out of.

Recognized Independently, Repeatedly

In 2025, she was crowned Technology Professional of the Year in the American Business Awards, a national awards program that covers all major industries in the United States. The Engineering Society of Detroit named her Outstanding Young Engineer Award in 2024 and the University of Michigan Dearborn named her Difference Maker Graduate of the Last Decade.

Her literature work has also received acclaim outside the industry. The Association of Project Management in the United Kingdom and the Institute of Project Management, two of the most reputable organizations in the world project management industry, chose articles that she wrote to be published online. She is also a peer-reviewed researcher in IEEE and the International Journal of Industrial Engineering and Management and co-author of a book on supply chain management. Her work has been chosen to be presented and reviewed at the international engineering conferences and journals both in the United States and India.

Outside of Her Own Work.

The Emerging Leader requirements at AWAF do not focus on the professional output of a candidate but inquire about the investment in people that the candidate has made. Dhande has also participated in judging of the DECA competition whereby sbn he has evaluated the student projects of institutions all over the world. She has been a judge at the Future City International Finals, an international engineering design competition in middle school, and on the jury of the National Management Hackathon 2024 in India, which evaluates sustainable solutions to live industrial problems by emerging professionals on the other side of the planet.

Such are not ritual positions. They are global courts, which are competitive and select their judges wisely.

It is not always the case that innovation in the automotive sector is noticed. In many cases, it is concerning the well-thought programs, a powerful supply chain, and a team that shares common ambitious objectives. Dhande has been the driving force behind these silent achievements and the fruits of the labor are clear as thousands of electric cars are already in the streets. The influence of her work is great and obvious.

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