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What Happens When Drive-Thru Orders Go From Humans to AI at Scale?

What Happens When Drive-Thru Orders Go From Humans to AI at Scale?

Dhaval Shah built reliable AI systems at DoorDash, improving ML reproducibility, voice ordering accuracy, and logistics efficiency, emphasizing trust, scalability, and compliance.

Being a Senior Software Engineer in a large company and a winner of Cases&Faces, Dhaval Hemant Shah developed a rule-compliant ordering system that achieved consistent upsells beyond human capability, later expanding to customer support handling millions of monthly calls.

Restaurant drive-throughs process billions of orders, but staff inconsistency and rush-hour struggles are common. AI voice systems offer consistency but face unsolved issues: noise, latency, “hallucinations”, and regulatory compliance. This tension between AI capability and trust is acute in fast-adopting markets. India, a rising AI development hub, expects its market value to hit $17 billion by 2027, according to NASSCOM. Significantly, 89% of Indians trust their country to regulate AI – the highest globally – while US AI adoption approval is only 54%.

Against this background, the ability of an engineer not only to implement models but to encode reliability principles into architecture itself becomes particularly valuable. Such a specialist is Dhaval Shah, a Mumbai University graduate from DJ Sanghvi College, who earned his Master’s degree at USC. He is now a Senior Software Engineer at DoorDash and an IEEE and Haсkatрon Raptors member. His solutions underpin three major company areas: ML platform, Voice AI System for DoorDash, and DashLink, processing hundreds of thousands of parcels per month for retailers like Macy’s. Dhaval Hemant Shah’s method uses speech recognition, noise filtering, menu-aware NLP, constrained AI generation, confidence-based human handoff, and monitoring. His focus on reliability, data, and ownership is key. He developed an Alexa skill for EA games and holds a patent for text-to-speech at Electronic Arts. His ML platform at DoorDash generates millions, recognized at Ray Summit 2023 and NVIDIA GTC 2022. This suggests shipping trusted systems is more crucial for Indian engineers in the $17 billion market than vertical specialization.

From chaos to reproducibility

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If you have ever opened an app after an update and felt that something just broke, you know how frustrating inconsistency in technology can be. For DoorDash users, that same instability can mean a late dinner or a wrong order.

Dhaval Shah, a Senior Software Engineer at DoorDash, stresses that trust in technology begins with the code, not the design. Tasked with optimizing machine learning, he also built a trust architecture for DoorDash’s new app version. DoorDash, an American food delivery platform, has grown into a local logistics ecosystem, achieving $2.9 billion in quarterly revenue in 2024. Facing industry fragmentation, Shah proposed the Model Training Orchestrator – a single standard built on Ray-on-Kubernetes. This system provides priority resource allocation, checkpoints, and metadata, allowing any engineer to replicate experiments and understand how models influence in-app recommendations.

“Resource contention, reproducibility, and governance are hard at scale. I focused on standardised training pipelines, metadata and lineage, isolation and quotas, efficient scheduling, and self-serve tooling so teams could ship reliably without hand-holding,” Dhaval Hemant Shah shared.

In simple terms, he built a quality-control system for AI. Engineers could now reproduce each other’s experiments without breaking data or creating mismatched results. This reduced costs and sped up model deployment – ultimately adding millions of dollars in revenue. Models trained on the ML Platform now offer personalized recommendations, provide accurate ETA estimates for food orders, and all of this improves customer experience. For everyday users it translated into something simpler: an app that just works faster, smoother, and more predictably than before.

When machines take orders

DoorDash introduced Voice AI in 2023, demonstrating an early focus on practical AI. Developed by Dhaval Hemant Shah, this voice agent is an industry first for restaurants and support, solving the common problem of order errors caused by background noise and tired staff during busy drive-thru periods.

“Voice AI provides a cost-efficient way for stores to provide a good customer experience while freeing up human labour for more kitchen-intensive duties. It also provides 100% compliance with set rules: for example, if the store always wants to upsell drinks or desserts, AI can do that 100% of the time while a human agent might forget or skip that part sometimes,” Dhaval Hemant Shah commented.

Dhaval Shah’s system became one of the first GenAI Voice AI platforms for the restaurant industry, quickly scaling from a pilot to handling millions of DoorDash calls monthly across various use cases.

Technically, this is a full-fledged communication system. It employs streaming ASR, menu-aware NLU, and an interactive manager for business compliance. Crucially, a “confidence-based handoff” instantly transfers dialogue to a live operator when understanding is doubtful, with all data saved for audit. This means less window staff and more kitchen help for restaurants, and consistent, accurate orders for customers.

DashLink, Dhaval Hemant Shah’s dependable parcel-orchestration layer for DoorDash, uses event-driven workflows and resilient APIs to connect warehouses, retailers, and couriers in real time. This system ensures reliable, high-volume package movement, even during peak hours, demonstrating that code reliability translates to real-world dependability.

Teach by creating new features

Dhaval Hemant Shah is an engineer whose work benefits both companies and the profession. A key part of his role involves performing code reviews to enforce best practices and ensure safe deployments, which also establishes a shared standard of quality. As an internal architect of DoorDash’s engineering culture, he participates in system design reviews, leads training, and mentors younger professionals in reliability-oriented thinking, emphasizing the importance of passing on experience.

Dhaval Hemant Shah shares his engineering experience both internally and externally. He was an invited speaker at NVIDIA GTC 2022, discussing scaling ML platforms with GPU clusters, and at Ray Summit, covering Ray orchestration for distributed model learning on Kubernetes. His professional recognition is highlighted by his membership in the Raptors fellowship, for individuals with significant technical recognition, and the IEEE, the oldest international association of electrical and computer engineers. IEEE membership confirms his contribution to technology and grants access to a community of experts discussing AI architecture standards. Moreover, he recently won Cases&Faces award in “Achievement in Technology Innovation Category: AI & Machine Learning”.

Artificial intelligence is becoming not just a tool, but an invisible intermediary between humans and infrastructure, and it is developers who define the boundaries of what is possible. Dhaval Shah’s projects show that the future of technology is not in the speed of releases and big words about neural networks, but in systems that can be trusted.

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