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What Keeps Us Safe While We Sleep - And How Sunil Sharma Is Building It?

What Keeps Us Safe While We Sleep – And How Sunil Sharma Is Building It?

Sunil Sharma develops critical telecom and connected-vehicle systems, enabling reliable emergency alerts, safer mobility, and resilient always-on global infrastructure.

As the world becomes increasingly dependent on connectivity, from emergency alerts to electric vehicles, there is little tolerance for failure. Behind this always-on reality are engineers who ensure critical systems remain stable at scale. Sunil Sharma is one of them.

A wireless and connected-vehicle systems engineer with over 23 years of experience, Sunil has built a career across telecom, public safety, and automotive innovation. His work spans large-scale deployments such as India’s VoLTE rollout, national emergency alerting systems in Canada, and advanced telematics solutions for global electric vehicle platforms. He is also an author of research articles in leading international journals, including Applied Physics Letters and Ceramics International, and has served as a technical evaluator on engineering panels, with an invitation to serve as a judge for the Cases & Faces International Business Conference and Awards. Reflecting on Sunil’s path, we explore what keeps us safe while we sleep and how these systems actually work.

When Your Phone Becomes a Lifeline

Emergency alert systems deliver high-priority notifications directly to mobile devices during critical situations such as natural disasters or public safety threats. Their effectiveness depends on robust, low-latency networks that can reach large populations quickly and reliably.

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“Unlike everyday messages, emergency alerts rely on the national communication infrastructure built to deliver critical information instantly,” says Sunil.

Ensuring that this system works flawlessly is the result of precise engineering and a highly coordinated system designed to reach millions of people at once.

This is the level at which Sunil Sharma was working during his time in Canada’s telecom ecosystem, contributing to the Wireless Public Alerting System (WPAS). He was entrusted with device validation within the WPAS system, ensuring that emergency alerts transmitted over LTE networks are correctly received and processed across different smartphones and configurations. His work involved testing device behavior under varying network conditions and confirming consistent alert performance across a wide range of devices.

Operating at the level of a national public-alerting infrastructure, Sunil Sharma’s work supported a system that simultaneously sends emergency alerts to millions of users across Canada, helping ensure critical messages reach people when needed.

Keeping Your Car Secure Without Wasting Energy

But if a phone becomes a lifeline in moments of crisis, a car is quickly becoming one in everyday life.

Sunil Sharma argues: “Modern vehicles rely on telematics systems that track location, exchange data, and support features such as emergency response or stolen-vehicle recovery. Keeping these systems available when needed, while avoiding unnecessary battery drain, is a core engineering challenge.”

He worked to address this problem within a leading global automotive organization by designing and validating a low-power “spy mode” within the vehicle’s Telematics Control Unit (TCU).

The system allows the vehicle to remain in a low-power state when turned off, while still responding to specific triggers. When activated, it wakes up, determines the vehicle’s location using satellite positioning, and transmits it through the network, supporting scenarios such as stolen-vehicle tracking and emergency response without draining the battery during normal parked conditions.

Sunil’s work improved product reliability and operational efficiency by ensuring stable ignition-off behavior and minimizing the risk of battery drain. Stable system behavior reduced the likelihood of defects affecting vehicle launches and recalls. His validation methodologies increased the robustness of telematics systems across global platforms, enabling more reliable software releases with lower defect leakage. His work also accelerated release cycles and streamlined validation processes, enabling the company to deliver dependable connected-vehicle features at scale.

The Signals That Prevent Accidents

The next step in safety goes beyond a single car. Vehicles now exchange information directly, allowing them to detect and communicate risks before a driver can see them. For this to operate, messages must arrive instantly and remain reliable, even under heavy network load.

Working on connected-vehicle systems for global electric-vehicle platforms, Sunil Sharma developed test methods to evaluate how safety messages perform in congested network environments, where multiple vehicles transmit data simultaneously. He created validation scenarios that replicate high-density traffic conditions and evaluated how consistently these signals are received and processed under load. This included assessing message timing, delivery consistency, and system behavior under heavy network utilization.

Sunil explains: “This work supports safety functions such as collision warnings and hazard notifications, where delays or inconsistencies can directly affect how quickly a driver or system can respond.”

By ensuring that these signals remain reliable under congestion, Sunil Sharma’s work strengthens the reliability of connected-vehicle systems as they move toward autonomous operation, where timely communication becomes a core safety requirement.

In the end, the systems we rely on are often the ones we never think about. From emergency alerts to connected vehicles, they work quietly in the background, shaping our sense of safety in ways we rarely notice. And perhaps that is the point: when everything works as it should, we are free to rest. Behind that quiet reliability are engineers like Sunil Sharma, building the systems that keep the world running, even while we sleep.

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