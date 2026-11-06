What one marketer can carry: Aakriti Sachdeva on the commercial choices behind Lean E-Commerce growth

At FISH & Tackle, Aakriti Sachdeva connected digital campaigns with the knowledge customers find in its shops. Her work shows how a marketer in a small team chooses what to pursue, what to measure and when to bring others into the decision.

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A customer might discover FISH & Tackle through an online advertisement, browse its website and later ask for advice in one of its Massachusetts shops. Those encounters create one impression of the retailer, although different people help shape them. For Aakriti Sachdeva, digital marketing meant keeping the online parts of that experience connected to the business behind them. Her work began before an advertisement appeared and continued after it went live: she had to decide where to spend, examine what happened next and consider whether the message a customer saw online still sounded like the specialist shop they might visit in person.

FISH & Tackle sells fishing equipment online across the United States and operates stores in Plymouth and Green Harbor. Sachdeva led digital marketing for the retailer from 2024 until February 2026 and has continued as a consultant since mid-February. She has described working in a small or solo marketing function as an experience that shaped her approach. The role gave her a view across several parts of the online business, but it also meant that choices about spending, reporting and customer communication often arrived at the same desk.

Sachdeva says she made the final decisions on paid acquisition strategy and budget, email and retention, and website conversion and analytics. She shared decisions on brand voice and content, store marketing and merchandising. That division mattered whenever a campaign crossed from a digital channel into the wider business. She could direct the advertising budget and assess the website’s response, while colleagues brought their knowledge to decisions about what the company promised customers and how that promise appeared in the stores. A broad role still required her to know where her authority ended.

Her work included leading key decisions on FISH & Tackle’s Google Performance Max advertising and Klaviyo email programmes, as well as work on seasonal promotions, website content and reporting. The campaigns had to be planned, launched and assessed, but completing those steps did not by itself show whether the spending was worthwhile. Sachdeva says her contribution should be judged by profitable incremental sales and advertising efficiency. Those measures gave her a way to test whether an activity supported the business’s aims, rather than treating a full campaign calendar as evidence of growth.

“A good ad can earn a click, but the harder part is giving someone a reason to come back,” Sachdeva notes. “When your marketing team is small, everything can look urgent. I learned to ask which choice will matter most to the business, and which ones need another person in the room.”

Sachdeva came to this work from a different part of marketing. Before moving into e-commerce and completing an MBA in digital marketing at the University of New Haven, she worked in hospitality and luxury communications in India. There, the way a business presented itself was central to the job; in online retail, she also had to account for what customers did after a campaign reached them. Her background helps explain why she considers both the commercial result and the experience behind it. An advertisement can be measured quickly, while the trust that makes a specialist retailer distinctive is built through many encounters.

That trust has a physical home at FISH & Tackle. Customers who visit its shops can speak with people who know the equipment and the local conditions in which it is used. Sachdeva treats the store specialists’ knowledge as an asset to carry into online marketing, working with them so that a wider digital reach strengthens the retailer’s credibility. Decisions about brand voice, content and store marketing are shared for that reason: the online message needs to reflect what the business can offer when a customer walks through the door.

The connections between channels also shape how Sachdeva sets priorities. She identifies profitable customer acquisition and email retention as two important aims, and says she relies on a mix of evidence and professional judgment when leading a marketing decision. A report can show that an advertisement drew attention or that customers responded to an email. It cannot, on its own, decide which task deserves the next hour of a small team’s time. Sachdeva had to weigh the evidence against the needs of the business and the work that would have to wait.

There is a clear advantage to having one marketer see the budget, the emails and the website reports together. The same person can notice when a campaign’s message and its destination do not match, or when the results call for a change in direction. But that view carries a cost: planning, execution and analysis all compete for the same person’s attention, and decisions involving the stores still require discussion with colleagues. Sachdeva has said that both the one-person workload and the business’s reliance on paid advertising should change as it develops.

She cannot make every structural change herself. Decisions about hiring and direct reports are shared, so the question of how much work one person should carry belongs to the business as a whole. Sachdeva’s experience shows why a small marketing function needs more than versatility. It needs clear responsibilities, room to judge results carefully and a way to bring the retailer’s practical expertise into decisions made online.

The shopper sees an advertisement, a website or an email. Sachdeva’s contribution lies in the choices connecting them: what the retailer should spend, what the numbers can tell it, and when another person’s knowledge should shape the next step. As FISH & Tackle’s online business develops, preserving that connected view without asking one person to carry every part of it remains the larger challenge.