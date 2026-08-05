What the best companies in India are doing differently with employee experience in 2026?

Walk into the offices of the best-run companies in India right now and you will notice something strategic.

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Employee experience is no longer just about perks and policies. The companies that are winning on talent are creating experiences that are taking the idea of “working here” as an initial cue. That’s changing people’s career building plans.

In the last 18 months the topic of the employee experience in India has changed. The simple plan had been around for years wage competition, health insurance, flexible working policy, and wellness programme. Those companies who checked those boxes got talent. But, something has changed. The best companies in India are no longer that kind of players. They’ve graduated to the more challenging. They are beginning to ask what exactly is meant by employee experience, and it’s not the experience that the consultants are selling.

It’s reflected in the redesign of offices, operation re-thinking and reorganisation of how work is done daily by companies. It can be seen from which companies have been able to keep their senior employees in Tier-2 cities and which can grow without losing their culture. The equation is simple: Companies that do it differently make the work in their space as much as the work in their company. They now see the office as an opportunity to communicate and have made it a statement.

The Office as the First Experience

Walk into the offices of the best-run companies in India right now and you will notice something strategic. The space has been built with obvious intention. The light is right. The acoustics work. The collaboration areas are usable because they were designed by people who understand how teams actually work. The quiet zones are actually quiet. The difference between these offices and standard corporate real estate is not complexity. It is clarity about what work requires.

This matters because it signals something about the company before an employee sits down at their desk. A company that has invested in building a workplace that works is a company serious about enabling good work. The best talent reads that signal immediately. They have choices. They are increasingly choosing companies that signal the company takes their daily working life seriously.

Companies that are scaling now are working with partners like DevX Design & Build who specialise in creating spaces built around how people actually work. This is particularly acute for companies scaling into Tier-2 cities. A senior person considering a move to Ahmedabad or Pune is evaluating the company’s commitment partly through the office. Companies using DevX GCC for their Tier-2 expansion are finding that the quality of the workspace itself becomes a recruiting tool.

“When a company invests in a space that is designed with understanding of what good work requires, employees notice immediately. That signal is more powerful than most talent strategies because it is embedded in the daily experience.”

Parth Shah, Chairman, DevX

Operations as Culture

The second pattern visible in the best-run companies is operational. The experience of working in their space is not interrupted by basic failures. The IT infrastructure works. The facilities are maintained without being noticeable. The building is not a friction point. This sounds like a low bar. It is actually rare.

Most corporate offices treat operations as a line item. Facilities management is outsourced to the cheapest provider, optimised for cost reduction. The result is that the building becomes a source of daily frustration. The conference room setup never works. The temperature is uncomfortable. The bandwidth is insufficient. These failures accumulate. They signal that the company does not have control of its own operations.

The best companies right now are inverting that logic. They are investing in operational excellence because they understand that the daily experience of working in their space is the daily experience of working for their company. This is leading enterprises to completely reimagine their facility partnerships. Companies working with DevX across multiple cities are finding that consistent operational excellence becomes a talent advantage because it signals consistency and capability.

“Operations are culture. When your team walks into a building that works, where systems are reliable, you are telling your team that we have our act together. That is a daily signal about the company’s competence and values.”

Rushit Shah, Director Operations, DevX

Experience Design Replaces Perks Strategy

The companies doing employee experience differently in 2026 are not adding more perks. They are removing friction. They are asking a different question: What is getting in the way of people doing their best work, and how do we remove it? That question produces different answers than the perks question.

The perks question leads to: What can we offer that will make people want to join. The friction question leads to: What is making people’s working day harder than it needs to be. The answer is usually not a perk. It is something more fundamental. It is the office design that forces people to overhear conversations. It is the meeting culture that fills calendars with low-value sync time. It is a tool that requires constant workarounds.

The companies winning on experience right now are the ones tackling these structural friction points. DevX Design & Build’s approach to workspace design is built around removing these friction points systematically, creating spaces where the design solves problems rather than just looking good. DevX GCC helps companies translate strategic priorities into operational excellence and workspace design that enables them.

“Employee experience has become a strategic design question, not a benefits administration question. That requires role-specific experience design, not a menu of standard perks.”

Yash Shah, Director, DevX

Experience as Retention in Tier-2 Cities

For companies expanding into Tier-2 cities, employee experience takes additional weight. A senior person moving to a new city to build a function is making a significant personal trade-off. The company’s job is to make clear that the trade-off is worth it. That job happens in the office design and operational infrastructure.

The companies successfully attracting senior talent in Tier-2 cities are the ones communicating through the office that this location matters. That the company has invested in building a first-class working environment. DevX GCC’s deployment model across Tier-2 cities is specifically built around this: ensuring that the experience in Ahmedabad matches the experience in Bengaluru, that the person moving to a new location is not settling for less.

“The best talent is willing to move to Tier-2 cities if the company demonstrates they are serious about the location. That demonstration happens in the office. DevX GCC has built this model across 15+ Indian cities so that senior talent doesn’t have to choose between opportunity and quality of environment.”

Umesh Uttamchandani, Managing Director, DevX

The Bigger Picture

The definition of employee experience in India has shifted from what you can give to people to what you can enable them to do. The best companies in 2026 are the ones that have understood that shift. They are investing in the spaces where work happens. They are building operational excellence into partnerships. They are designing experiences that remove friction. DevX Design & Build specialises in creating those intentional spaces. DevX GCC specialises in enabling those experiences at scale across multiple cities. The companies winning on talent in India right now are operating from that same understanding.