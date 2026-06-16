When AI flags you as a fraud risk, who do you call? Abdul Nadeem Mohammed has the answer

AITEX Council Member, IEEE-published researcher, and BrainTech Award Best Lead Developer who built compliance and government systems that explain every decision they make, while India's banks are running out of time to do the same.

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In March 2026, India’s Supreme Court ordered banks to deploy AI that flags suspicious transactions and pauses them for verification. The RBI had already mandated AI detection tools. The Supreme Court noted that more than $6.2 billion USD had been siphoned off through such frauds from April 2021 to November 2025. But neither order addressed the harder question: when the AI flags the wrong person, who explains why?

Abdul Nadeem Mohammed has spent his career building systems where that question had a precise, technical answer. At BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, overseeing more than $10 trillion, he led the development of an employee trading compliance engine that evaluated every trade request against live portfolio data and either cleared it or blocked it automatically, instantly, with the reasoning recorded against each outcome. He also holds a Fellowship in Hackathon Raptors, an organisation that admits only professionals with demonstrated extraordinary contributions to the field.

Mohammed’s path to that work began in Warangal, Telangana, where he earned his B.Tech in Computer Science and later developed enterprise systems at Cyient. Then, he moved to the United States, completed his Master’s, and advanced to senior engineering roles at institutions where getting compliance wrong comes with serious regulatory and financial costs. Today, Mohammed is recognised as one of the leading specialists in compliance-first AI architecture and government-scale platform engineering in the United States.

“The most common mistake is treating compliance as something you add after the system is built,” Mohammed says. “At BlackRock, compliance was the foundation. Everything else came after. Going back to add that later is not a small fix. It is starting over.”

India’s fraud detection AI learns from past flags, but not from past mistakes. Inherited bias does not just persist; it scales and gains institutional authority.

Mohammed’s peer-reviewed paper, published at IEEE COINS 2025, examined exactly this problem. The paper received the Best Paper certificate, an honour awarded to only two or three submissions out of thousands considered globally. Engineers building AI systems chase accuracy against whatever training data they have. But when that data carries historical prejudices against certain groups, the accuracy score keeps climbing while the fairness problem grows worse without anyone noticing. By every metric the system tracks internally, the model looks fine. The damage was baked in long before the model was ever built.

Most mule accounts vanish within a day, so regulators want real-time AI intervention. But a flawed model causes real-time harm just as fast.

A system capable of answering for its decisions needs three qualities built in from the start, not added later. Every decision must leave a complete paper trail. The model’s behaviour must be tunable at the level of individual components. The flow of data feeding the system must be visible as it happens. Without any one of these, the system loses its ability to account for itself.

Mohammed embedded all three at BlackRock. The compliance engine is integrated directly with Aladdin, the firm’s investment platform, drawing on live portfolio data for each decision. The system was built in independent pieces, so trading restriction windows for different employee categories could be adjusted without disturbing anything else. And every time a trade was blocked, the reason was recorded with it before a human ever looked at the case. Beyond the compliance engine, Mohammed was the first engineer at BlackRock to onboard internal REST APIs into the Aladdin framework, establishing an integration methodology that multiple internal departments subsequently adopted as the standard for all future integrations.

That architecture was not a luxury afforded by BlackRock’s resources. It was a decision made at the start, when it was still possible to make it.

The same principle guided his next project. As the sole lead developer of New York City’s HHS Worker Connect platform, serving 8 million residents across 9 government agencies, Mohammed built access controls and audit logging into the foundation. Every access decision is reconstructible. The modernisation delivered a 30% performance improvement and reduced latency through WebSocket-based event handling. Most significantly, he deployed the first LLM-powered intelligent search engine on a NYC government platform, enabling caseworkers to query all nine agency databases in natural language, in real time. There was no precedent for this within NYC’s civic technology infrastructure.

“When a government caseworker pulls up a file, or a bank flags a transaction, the system is making a claim about a person,” Mohammed explains. “If you cannot trace exactly how that claim was made, you have no way to correct it when it is wrong.”

That principle has been recognised in his field. Mohammed received the BrainTech Award for Best Lead Developer in 2024, holds a seat on the AITEX Council, and in April 2026 served as a jury member at the Cases & Faces International Business Award, evaluating nominations in AI and Machine Learning, projects building the exact kind of systems India’s banks are now racing to deploy. The pattern separating credible submissions from weak ones was the same pattern that separates accountable banking AI from unaccountable banking AI: whether the design started with explainability or treated it as an afterthought.

The RBI mandates interpretable AI decisions, but its compensation framework protects actual fraud victims, not customers wrongly flagged or frozen. Those customers need explanations that banks cannot give without a built-in audit trail. The most exposed are migrant workers, new account holders, and the self-employed, the very people financial inclusion is supposed to serve. For them, when the AI flags wrongly today, there is no clear answer to “who do you call?” The system was never built to provide one.