When Medical Research Excludes 18% of the World: One Therapist’s Solution for Hindi-Speaking Children with Rheumatic Disease

Board-certified Orthopedic Clinical Specialist/ Physical Therapist, Ankita Rana translated the scale into the Hindi language for adolescents with rheumatic diseases – filling a critical gap that affected millions of patients and researchers worldwide

Medical assessment tools shape how doctors understand disease progression and treatment effectiveness. Yet most quality-of-life instruments for pediatric rheumatology exist only in English. For 18% of the global population that speaks Hindi, this creates a measurement void. Cultural and linguistic nuances influence how patients interpret questions, making direct translation insufficient. Without validated tools in regional languages, researchers cannot compare findings across populations, and clinicians struggle to track patient outcomes in Hindi-speaking communities.

Dr. Ankita Rana worked as an Orthopedic Physical Therapist (Manual Specialist) and played a critical role at Convivio Health (Northwest Return to Work) from October 2020 to September 2023. During her tenure, she also served as a judge for the organization’s Golden Gear Awards, recognizing excellence aligned with institutional core values. She currently serves as the Center Therapy Director and Physical Therapist at an Occupational Health Center, Urgent Care in Sunnyvale. In this role, she actively trains and supervises Doctor of Physical Therapy students. She is a member of the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties and the American Physical Therapy Association. During her master’s program, she translated the PedsQL™ 3.0 Rheumatology Module into Hindi for adolescents aged 13-18 years – an instrument used globally to assess health-related quality of life in young people with rheumatic conditions. Her work establishes that the Hindi tool maintains the same reliability as the English original, enabling meaningful cross-cultural research.

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis represents the most common pediatric rheumatic disease globally. Studies estimate that nearly 1.3 million children in India may be affected by this condition, which causes significant pain, physical disability, and reduced daily functioning. Research revealed that clinical presentation of juvenile arthritis in Indian children differs from Western populations. Several validated assessment tools exist in English, but their absence in Hindi created barriers for both clinical practice and research.

“Word-for-word translation of medical instruments produces unreliable results,” Rana explains. “Assessment tools must account for cultural interpretations of pain, disability, and quality of life. A validated translation requires linguistic expertise combined with psychometric testing to confirm that the new version measures the same constructs as the original.”

She secured a translation license and undertook extensive and rigorous approaches to establish validation of the instrument using Hindi, which involved testing the Hindi instrument against the original English version to establish reliability. Once a regional language instrument is established in valid forms, this enables a meaningful degree of advancement. Researchers can now invite Hindi-speaking populations to participate in an international study, increasing the capacity to generalize and represent findings for populations around the world. Previous to a validated Hindi version, limited scientific understanding of how relevant treatments would work for the larger patient populations based on language barriers prevented access to research participation.

“Therapists and physicians who work with families later on can use standard measures to track treatment effectiveness,” she states. “Parents and adolescents actually do the assessment in their primary language removing misunderstanding, or cultural idioms while enhancing reported outcome measures. This is particularly important in chronic health conditions that require longitudinal assessment, or study.”

The PedsQL Rheumatology Module is an instrument used widely in medical systems all over the world, and will be available to Hindi-speaking populations once the validated version is used broadly. Notably, Hindi-speaking people made up approximately 18% of the global population in 2022, meaning that this single instrument might impact research and clinical care for millions of families. Moreover, Hindi researchers can develop studies that compare treatment approaches related to children’s rheumatological diseases, providing local evidence into the broader conversation of the evidence base internationally.

Rana’s effort to be both a clinician and rigorous in the process of translating the tool provides a model for creating additional regional language versions of medical assessment tools. As the health system in India expands service delivery to traditionally underserved populations, validated assessment tools in multiple languages will become increasingly relevant to providing equitable care delivery.

