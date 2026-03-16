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When Parts Fit on Screen but Fail in Assembly, Srinivasrao Balaga on Predicting Variation Early

When Parts Fit on Screen but Fail in Assembly, Srinivasrao Balaga on Predicting Variation Early

A dimensional engineering specialist and patent holder, he built a measurement and prediction system that supported the iPhone 16 launch at a reported near-perfect manufacturing yield, and now leads standards that help teams make parts from many suppliers fit together

India is spending big to localise component manufacturing. In the 2026–27 budget, the government increased the outlay for the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme to ₹40,000 crore. Whereas the next constraint, the government is framing, is predictable qualityacross many suppliers, so parts fit together without last-minute rework.

If India wants global-scale manufacturing without global-scale rework, quality must be built in early, not inspected at the end, Srinivasrao Balaga is sure. His view is shaped by the work he has led across automotive, consumer electronics, and aviation industries, while he was at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Lucid Motors, Apple Inc, and now Archer Aviation, respectively. At Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. in Chennai, one of India’s largest manufacturers of automobiles and farm equipment, where he contributed to a patented chassis design later used in one of the SUV made by Mahindra. As Lead Product Quality Manager at Apple, he led dimensional quality for iPhone 16 and 17 and his work is credited with supporting the launch at a high yield. Currently a Senior Manager of Dimensional Engineering at Archer Aviation, an aviation company building electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for urban air mobility, he leads the dimensional engineering team to set enterprise standards for how the full vehicle is analysed and controlled.

As a result of his experience, he suggests his predictive, digital-first dimensional methodology to predict fit and build quality, so teams fix the root causes before the first expensive prototype or tooling lock.

Most manufacturing quality problems start small and become expensive later. “Parts are produced within a permitted range, not as identical copies. When many parts are assembled, those variations add up and cause gaps, misalignment, difficult fit, and late rework that slows the line,” Srinivasrao explains. That is how visible gaps, misalignment, noisy assemblies, and difficult fitment,

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Srinivasrao’s method flips the usual order. Instead of waiting for prototypes to reveal problems, he runs a virtual reality check much earlier using predictive simulation. “The key idea is to stop treating the computer design model as perfect. In real life, parts bend slightly, clamps apply force, fasteners pull surfaces, and materials behave differently under load”, the expert comments. So his digital model includes the allowed variation in parts, plus basic effects from assembly forces and material flexibility

The realistic model is ready; the method does not rely on a single simulation where every part is assumed to be exactly at its target size. Software repeatedly creates thousands of virtual builds by randomly sampling each part’s critical dimensions within their tolerance distributions (and, where applicable, including modelled effects of assembly forces and part compliance). For every run, it calculates the resulting assembly outcomes, such as gap and flush, alignment, or interference. The result is a probability-based view of quality: the expected spread of the outcomes, the percentage of builds likely to fall outside specification, where the risk concentrates, and which specific dimensions or interfaces contribute most to that risk.

Then the method focuses on targeted fixes. When the simulation shows a risk of gap and flush issues or misalignment, the next step is to identify the few dimensions or interfaces that drive most of the variation. Then the team adjusts the main controls: locating strategy, what the build is aligned to, where precision matters most, and fixture repeatability, so the process stays consistent. In composites and mixed-material structures, where datum choices can be driven by habit, he applies a structured evaluation matrix, so datum selection is consistent and defensible, based on fixture strategy, locating robustness, and functional gap control. The final step is to close the loop with measurement data and a quality data management system so the organisation captures what worked and reuses it across programmes and suppliers instead of relearning it each time.

A characteristic example of how this works in practice comes from a luxury EV maker in the United States.Srinivasrao didn’t stop at running analyses but built the backbone that makes the approach operational. As a Senior Manager — Dimensional Engineer, he implemented a system to collect and organise measurement data from parts, and he used 3D scans to check assemblies digitally before physical builds. As a result, when measurement data was stored in a structured way and linked to virtual builds, teams could compare builds, learn faster, and apply the same predictive workflow across programmes instead of treating each issue as a one-off exercise.

The approach can handle high-risk assemblies where late correction is exceptionally costly and where engineering choices can be distorted by habit. At Archer Aviation, Srinivasrao established an enterprise-level dimensional quality data system while setting standards for full-vehicle 3D tolerance analysis. He also addresses a known failure mode in composites: bias in datum selection. He replaces habit-driven choices with a structured evaluation matrix built around fixture strategy, locating robustness, and functional gap control. This improved repeatability in aerospace composite assemblies.

India’s next manufacturing differentiator is consistent quality across suppliers, not just higher output. Srinivasrao Balaga’s approach predicts variation early, which reduces rework and unstable launches, improves the reliability of automation, and helps suppliers follow the same measurement standards. This is what allows Indian and global manufacturers to meet global quality expectations and scale exports without quality-related delays and returns.

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