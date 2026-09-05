When the funnel has no owner: the quiet discipline reshaping omnichannel commerce

In the typical consumer packaged goods organization, both are managed independently by two different teams with their own objectives, timelines, and measures of success.

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The costliest mistake made in modern-day consumer commerce is neither the failed campaign nor the overstocked inventory. It is the transfer which no one wants to own. Brand marketing creates awareness at the top of the funnel; retail media captures the demand that this awareness should generate. In the typical consumer packaged goods organization, both are managed independently by two different teams with their own objectives, timelines, and measures of success. This gap between brand and retail media, wherein the demand is captured from awareness, is where the money goes missing.

Closing this seam has been Malvika Jaggi’s work in progress for almost a decade. Malvika, a digital eCommerce executive based in Austin, currently the VP of Partnerships and Platforms at One Tree Brands, has spent her entire career working on the assumption that a digital P&L cannot exist in silos of channels. Her resume can be said to reflect the practical journey of the discipline. From digital growth lead to head of direct-to-consumer at Reckitt Benckiser from 2016 to 2023, she managed performance marketing in a retailer ecosystem worth over $300 million and scaled a Shopify subscription business worth $35 million, achieving 36 percent subscription penetration rate and 62 percent lift in repeat rate. As Red Bull North America’s Senior Director of eCommerce, she scaled the digital business of beverages through various segments from $90+ million to $400+ million through over 50 retail partners.

Her analysis of the issue, repeated in industry presentations at conferences like the Digital Shelf Summit and on podcasts like Always Off Brand, is that most consumer brands are improperly allocating their upper funnel budget. Her logic is based on studies of brand lift that gauge recall and awareness but fail to correlate to retail conversion. The position of Jaggi is that upper-funnel budgets need to drive some kind of tangible downstream result like the performance of retail media, search velocity, in stock rate, or DTC subscriptions – or else the budget needs to go down. The argument is unpalatable to many brand teams but it’s becoming the standard in many margin-challenged companies.

The competitive dynamics on the retailer side have made this field more challenging than ever. Signals work differently for each of the leading channels. For Amazon, it’s long-term content and advertising spend with conversion patterns building up over time. Instacart is a substitution marketplace, where the issue is whether someone chooses one brand over another out of a sense of urgency at the moment. Walmart.com stacks media and content in its own way as opposed to Amazon and has its own demand cadence as well. On quick commerce channels like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and the last-mile delivery channel, the model works differently and is more akin to convenience shopping. Jaggi argues that demand planning, content cadence, and media mix need to be different on each retailer and that one corporate calendar for everyone will be an inefficient strategy.

What has come out of this practice is the flywheel construct where the channels get aligned with each other. In the case of the DTC subscription data, she argues that it provides the cleanest signal of any brand when it comes to repeat purchase behavior without any retailer attribution and third-party platform filtering. The insights from such signals need to be used for determining the retailer.com strategy regarding the bundle architecture, multipacks, and promotion cadence. On the other hand, the volume and conversion insights from retailer.com should help with determining DTC pricing and assortment strategies.

For Red Bull, it has meant adopting an optimized multipack and assortment strategy specifically tailored towards optimizing velocity, margin, and digital shelf conversion all at once. For Reckitt, it has meant working on multipacks and bundles to drive average order value, conversions, and margin contributions through both DTC channels and within the larger eCommerce environment. In both cases, the methodology has been to treat retail media as a means of reallocating the trade budget, as opposed to looking at it as a completely separate budget that doesn’t rely upon trade spend results. This shift in perspective, according to Jaggi, is one of the more controversial discussions happening in large CPG companies.

The name of the art of the thing – omnichannel – is now bandied about so much in strategy documents that it means nothing at all. The actual activity behind it, when it’s done correctly, is dull and process-oriented. Common key performance indicators for all teams. One owner of the funnel who makes trade-offs between dollars spent on brand and dollars spent on retail media or on conversions. One demand calendar for all channels – DTC, marketplaces, and retailer.com, not optimization for each channel separately. One incrementality test program asking, again and again, “Will this dollar of media bring me a sale I wouldn’t have gotten any other way?”

Those companies who have made this practice have largely managed the last few years of margin pressure better than those that have not. This type of work does not show itself much from an outsider’s view. It shows itself in the margins being lifted every quarter, in quicker responses to supply chain problems, and in the way that digital shelf execution grows over years. People like Jaggi make this happen.