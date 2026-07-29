When the Strait of Hormuz shut down, this engineer kept freight billing from breaking

An SAP Transportation Management specialist helped a global shipping carrier keep its billing and freight settlement accurate while the Strait of Hormuz crisis threw rates, routes and costs into chaos.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/money/when-the-strait-of-hormuz-shut-down-this-engineer-kept-freight-billing-from-breaking-8487212/ Copy

As the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed in early 2026, all forms of commerce halted.As the Strait of Hormuz began to effectively close in early 2026, all modes of trade ceased. However, another crisis was taking place in global shipping firms quietly. The systems that price, bill and settle freight charges don’t stop for a war. All the sudden these systems were taking in a market that was too fast for them to process.

Now the responsibility for preventing that machinery from falling into disrepair was taken up by Ajay Bhaktharahalli Nagesh Hemambika, a SAP Transportation Management (SAP TM) specialist. During the next few weeks he maintained an accurate freight settlement for an international airline, while the routes, rates and costs whistled past him.

A vital waterway under siege

The Strait of Hormuz is no small chokepoint. Roughly a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil trade passes through it, along with major volumes of gas and industrial chemicals. When regional conflict escalated in late February 2026, ship traffic through the strait collapsed to almost nothing. Only a handful of vessels dared the crossing, some under military escort.

Brent crude shot past $90 a barrel. Freight and insurance costs climbed sharply as carriers scrambled to reroute around the region. For an ordinary business, that kind of volatility might stay confined to the commodity markets. For a transportation operation, it goes straight into the systems that calculate charges and settle what’s owed, where constantly shifting rates and rerouted ships turn routine billing into a moving target.

Keeping the numbers straight in a storm

Ajay led the effort to stabilize the SAP TM platform through the disruption. The goal was simple to state, but hard to pull off: keep transportation execution and financial settlement running accurately even as everything feeding into those systems turned unpredictable.

As surcharges and freight rates moved with the market, he enabled dynamic cost apportioning and charge recalculation within SAP TM, so bills reflected current conditions instead of outdated ones. Where automation couldn’t keep up, he built controlled fallback processes, manual workarounds designed to protect accuracy even if they cost some speed.

He also tightened the accuracy and traceability of accessorial charges, things like waiting time, detention fees and surcharges. These are the line items that spike fastest and get disputed most often when freight costs surge. And he hardened the platform so it could absorb the wave of rerouting as voyages grew longer and shipping networks redrew their maps almost overnight.

The judgment call behind every fix

What stood out in the response wasn’t any single technical fix. It was the judgment behind each decision. SAP TM’s financial settlement layer sits right at the intersection of transportation operations and corporate finance, and stabilizing it under pressure demands fluency in both worlds.

Every choice carried a tradeoff. Automate too aggressively, and the system might confidently settle on the wrong numbers. Lean too hard on manual handling, and the whole operation grinds to a halt under its own caution. Ajay had to make those calls again and again, giving leadership the clarity to know, in real time, where automation could be trusted and where a human needed to step in.

That kind of balance, holding speed and accuracy together with no stable ground to stand on, takes deep, specific expertise, not just general familiarity with the software. It also meant working closely with Finance, Operations and Procurement teams, so the stabilization held across the whole organization instead of just in pockets.

Why this matters far beyond one company

This kind of work matters well beyond a single shipping company. SAP TM’s financial settlement systems underpin core functions across global logistics, including carrier invoicing, freight audit and payment, and cost control. When settlement accuracy slips, the fallout spreads fast: disputed invoices, mispriced freight, broken audit trails, and eroded trust between shippers, carriers and partners.

In a calm market, those risks are manageable. But during a disruption of this scale, with costs spiking and routes changing by the day, an unstable settlement layer can quietly turn an operational crisis into a full-blown financial one. Keeping it steady isn’t back-office housekeeping. It’s a frontline part of supply chain resilience, and often the part that gets noticed only after it fails.

That’s the real takeaway from Ajay’s work during the 2026 Hormuz disruption. As the shipping industry moves from simply reacting to disruptions toward building genuine resilience, engineers who can hold a carrier’s financial and operational backbone together under real pressure are becoming rare, and increasingly essential.