Who is pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji? Ten things to know as he turns sixty

A three-thousand-page doctoral treatise. An animal care centre that has never put an animal down. Thousands travelling from 23 countries. The short version.

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Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur marks the sixtieth year of its founder, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on 25 and 26 September 2026. Here is what to know.

He was born in Mumbai on 26 September 1966

His parents, Rekhaben and Dilipbhai Jhaveri, were devout Jains. They named him Rakesh, lord of the full moon.

He was meditating by the age of four

By his mission’s account, he would sit in meditation for hours as a small child, and hold conversations on subjects he had never been taught. At eight, a picture of the nineteenth-century Jain philosopher Shrimad Rajchandraji put him into a trance that lasted three days.

His doctorate ran past three thousand pages

He completed an M.A. in Philosophy with a gold medal, then wrote a doctoral treatise on Shri Atmasiddhi Shastra that exceeded three thousand pages. By his own admission, he claims that he had not finished; he had only stopped. The University of Mumbai conferred the doctorate in 1998. In 2023, Claremont School of Theology added an honorary Doctor of Divinity.

He founded the mission in 1994 and the ashram in 2001

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur now works through 136 centres across six continents. The Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram at Dharampur, in South Gujarat, is its international headquarters.

Its founding line is eight words long

Realise one’s true self and serve others selflessly. The mission treats inner practice and service as complementary disciplines, rather than two separate endeavours.

The mission runs charity hospitals with over 2000 beds

Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital and Research Centre serves more than 500 villages from rural South Gujarat. Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Hospital and C.U. Shah Medical College operates from Surendranagar, Gujarat. Several other centres and outreach programmes operate around the country in rural areas.

Its animal hospital has never put a patient down

The Animal Care initiatives have treated thousands of animals to date with no euthanasia performed. There is an upcoming Animal Hospital of 150 wards, providing state-of-the-art care for all animals.

Its humanitarian arm is recognised by United Nations

Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care runs a 10-care programme to uplift all avenues of society, and has held Special Consultative Status with the UN Economic and Social Council since 2020. Its ‘Mission Africa’ humanitarian undertaking spans sixteen countries in Africa.

His biggest following is young

The mission runs 77 youth centres worldwide on a framework it calls 5S: Satsang, Sadhana, Seva, Sanskruti and Sports. The sports activities operate across six countries. The mission currently has 120 Atmarpits, celibate devotees, most of them young adults, who have dedicated their lives towards spiritual work and seva activities.

Thousands of people are coming to Mumbai for his birthday

Aho Gurudev runs on 25 and 26 September, with thousands of attendees expected each day from around 23 countries. Sixty landmark initiatives will be announced, and a handful of young seekers will take Atmarpit Diksha, and six hundred devotees will stage a musical on his life.