Why comprehensive vehicle protection matters more as cars become more technology-driven?

Cars sold in India today are significantly more advanced than those from even five years ago. Features that were once limited to premium segments, touchscreen infotainment, parking sensors, lane assis

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Cars sold in India today are significantly more advanced than those from even five years ago. Features that were once limited to premium segments, touchscreen infotainment, parking sensors, lane assist, automatic emergency braking, are now standard across mid-range models. That shift has changed what it means to own and maintain a vehicle, and it has made comprehensive protection more relevant than it has ever been.

How Cars Have Become More Technology-Driven Than Ever Before?

Today’s car is no longer a mechanical device but an electronic machine assembled on top of the mechanical base. ECU controls the delivery of fuel and the performance of the engine. Several cameras and sensors take care of parking and crash detection in case of collision. Infotainment system connects to mobile phones, gives navigation services, and also adjusts climate setting via a single screen. Even the safety devices such as air bags and ABS are controlled by the software.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, the sales of technology-enabled cars have increased consistently in recent years. In the competition of features along with pricing, the consumers of today across budgets get cars with a lot more complexity integrated into them compared to previous generations of the same models.

Why Repairing Modern Cars Costs More Than it Did a Few Years Ago?

The very same technology that improves drivability of a car is what makes repairing of that car expensive. The bumper of an old car can consist of plastics or metals. On the other hand, when it comes to the bumper of a new car, it consists of sensors, cameras, and several other components like radar and thus replacing such a part will require not only replacing it but also recalibrating its components.

Some other examples can include windscreens that have become complicated compared to their counterparts in the past. For instance, while replacing a windscrean in the past was a simple task, the replacement of windscrean in a technologically advanced car will involve not only replacing it but also recalibrating the camera installed in it.

Labor costs have been rising due to the complexity of diagnosing and repairing today’s electronic cars. Auto technician who has the capability of servicing an old car engine may lack the capability of diagnosing and repairing today’s electronic car.

How Small Accidents Can Turn Into Expensive Repairs?

In case of any low-speed collision with an old car, it may cause damage to the bumper, which is easy to repair. But in a new car, low-speed collisions can damage sensors installed in the bumper, and calibration of safety devices gets affected, along with warning signals that need diagnosis to reset.

In the same way, the problem of side mirror damage also works the same way. In an advanced car, the side mirror is connected with many other components like camera, blind-spot sensor, and heater. If one needs to replace the housing unit of side mirror, he/she will have to replace all these components as well.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, accidents involving personal cars always come under the same category in India. For a car owner who has a new car with advanced technology, the cost of repairing even in the low-speed collision will be much higher than old vehicles.

The Growing Financial Risks of Owning a Technology-Rich Vehicle

There are more risks of spending money when it comes to modern car repairs. New electronics and their interconnection, connectivity, and high cost have raised the risks of accident, theft, and system malfunction. Sometimes what appears to be a small problem may turn out to be quite costly because several systems rely on each other.

As more and more functions in cars rely on interrelated electronics systems, the risk of losses in case of accident, theft, and malfunction has become higher for owners because of the presence of several high-cost systems.

As these financial risks increase, having the right car insurance coverage becomes increasingly important. A comprehensive policy can help cover repair or replacement expenses arising from accidents, theft, fire, and certain natural calamities, helping vehicle owners manage the potentially high costs associated with modern automotive technology.

Why Comprehensive Protection Has Become More Relevant for Modern Car Owners?

The third-party only insurance covers only the damage done to other parties in case of an accident. It does not cover any damage done to the vehicle itself. With an old car that does not cost much to repair, the owner would be able to bear that cost by himself/herself. However, with a technology-based car, it would be difficult to do so.

This is where a comprehensive car insurance policy becomes especially valuable. In addition to fulfilling the legal requirement, it assists in taking care of the costs associated with repairs in case of any unexpected occurrence such as theft, accidents, fires, among others.

Technology Features That Make Strong Vehicle Protection Even More Important

Several specific features found in modern cars add directly to the cost of repairs and to the importance of having proper cover in place:

Components of ADAS: The advanced driver assistance systems use sensors and cameras which have to be recalibrated in case of an impact, even if it is slight.

The advanced driver assistance systems use sensors and cameras which have to be recalibrated in case of an impact, even if it is slight. Dashboard displays: The infotainment dashboard displays and other connected devices can be very costly to replace and are not resistant to damage in an accident.

The infotainment dashboard displays and other connected devices can be very costly to replace and are not resistant to damage in an accident. Keyless entry and intelligent access system: The electronic key fob and sensors can prove costly to replace in case of loss or damage.

The electronic key fob and sensors can prove costly to replace in case of loss or damage. The 360-degree camera system: Multiple cameras placed strategically in the car individually require replacement and recalibration in case of damage.

While these technologies improve convenience and safety, they also increase repair and replacement costs when damaged.

What Makes Comprehensive Protection a Better Fit for High-Tech Cars?

But the gap between what third party insurance covers and what a current day car owner requires is widening with an increase in the complexity of automobiles. Comprehensive car insurance is an insurance type that covers any losses resulting from accidents, fire, theft and natural catastrophes, among others, as well as third party liabilities. In situations where a car owner requires huge expenses in repairing the vehicle after a minor accident, it is the own damage insurance that makes it worth the investment.

It is possible to include add-ons in the comprehensive insurance that can make it better and more effective. One of these would be the Zero Depreciation Car Insurance, where there is no deduction of depreciation value when replacing parts when making claims. This comes in handy where a car has many sensors and other electronics components.

As Cars Get Smarter, Protection Needs to Get Smarter Too

Automobile technology keeps evolving with respect to all vehicle categories, including advanced features of safety and connectivity that become available in a growing number of cars. The features available today in luxury cars normally find their way into standard cars after several years of existence. Now, there is a lot of advanced safety and connectivity features that can be found in mid-range vehicles. Therefore, protection levels should consider not only accident risks but also vehicle value.

With the availability of new technologies and advanced safety and driver assistance features in all vehicle categories becoming a trend, the necessity for owners to protect themselves becomes evident.

Conclusion: Modern Cars Require Modern Protection Approaches

There has always been a need for comprehensive insurance, and this need becomes even more urgent now. As modern cars keep evolving in terms of technological advancements, the cost factors of any accidents, thefts, and damage become more and more relevant. Taking care of protection is one of those aspects of responsible ownership of a car.

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