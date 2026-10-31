Why India’s Power  Grid Is the Next Bottleneck: Lessons from Vishnu Majeti

Why India’s power grid is the next bottleneck, Vishnu Majeti explains

An Indian engineer who left a seven-year IT career after the 2020 lockdowns, now metering 36 solar, wind and storage projects at up to 765 kV in the United States, where the grid hit this limit first.

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India is adding renewable capacity faster than it can connect it to the grid. On July 31, 2026, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) released a draft Fifth Amendment to its interstate transmission charge regulations that would restore transmission charge waivers for solar, wind and hybrid projects delayed by the unavailability of transmission lines. The relief would apply to projects that signed power sale contracts of at least seven years by December 31, 2026, and would extend to battery storage built as part of renewable plants. The proposal reverses course: India began phasing out these same waivers for new projects in July 2025, and a year later the regulator is moving to return them, because plants keep getting finished before the wires that should carry their output.

That bottleneck is a familiar challenge for Indian power systems expert Vishnu Vardhan Majeti. Specializing in transmission metering and renewable grid integration, he has worked on utility-scale solar, wind and battery storage projects across the United States, helping ensure that new renewable facilities can be safely integrated into high-voltage transmission networks. His career has taken him from Solar SME Inc. to Transmission Metering Engineer at PNM and today to NextEra Energy projects, where he works on transmission systems of up to 765 kV. His experience offers a practical example of the challenges India is now beginning to face as renewable energy deployment accelerates.

From software testing to the power grid

Majeti took his electrical engineering degree from Hyderabad’s Malla Reddy Engineering College into an IT career: seven years, starting as an IT analyst at Intelenet Global Services, supporting Google products, with three Best Triage awards in 2016. The lockdowns of 2020 changed the plan.

“I was comfortable in IT, but through the lockdown I kept reading studies tying COVID mortality to asthma and air quality,” Majeti recalls. “It felt strange to hold an electrical engineering degree and watch from the sidelines. So I applied for a master’s at the University of South Florida and started over. The hardest part was memory, formulas I had not touched since college.”

The restart was literal: Solar PV Field Engineer at Solar SME Inc in Dallas halfway through the master’s, then Transmission Metering Engineer at the utility PNM in New Mexico after graduation.

When the meters ran out of memory

Every Indian home has a meter deciding the monthly bill. A power plant has one too, except it settles accounts worth crores, and if it is wrong or late, a finished station earns nothing.

At PNM, Majeti looked after those meters on the transmission grid, and one interconnection pushed them to their ceiling. Three separately built assets, Atrisco Solar, Quail Ranch Solar and the Quail Ranch battery, 800 MW in total, had to feed one connection point at a 345 kV substation, and the meters were running out of memory and channels. His answer, the first of its kind at PNM, was a Complex Transmission Metering Interconnection (CTMI): 32 meters consolidated into eight, with one controller as the site’s brain. The redesign removed the need for extra transmission lines, substations and transformers, saving an estimated $30 million to $35 million for PNM and its project partners, NextEra Energy among them.

In the closing four months of 2025, PNM’s commissioning queue pressed against a December 31 deadline, and Majeti’s metering ran across most of it.

“We had more projects than calendar, so we prioritized megawatts,” he says. “Three transmission projects at 450 MW went first, then the smaller distribution and community solar sites. Everything was energized before the deadline.”

For the CTMI and that run, PNM gave Majeti its GOAT (Greatest of All Time) award; the citation mentioned a continuous testing push of over 26 hours. A GOAT medal from the project manager came with it.

Where India stands

The CERC draft is an admission: India’s constraint has moved from generation to the grid boundary. The think tank Ember estimates that 2.3 TWh of solar generation, nearly a fifth of an average month’s output, was switched off between May and December 2025 because the grid could not absorb it. Clean power was ready; the wires were not.

The draft also ties relief to execution: a delayed project keeps its waiver only if it comes online within two months of its grid connection going live, and the waiver now extends to batteries built into renewable plants. That makes readiness at the boundary, exactly Majeti’s trade, the gate between a finished plant and its revenue.

Hybrids are the hard case. Solar, wind and batteries at one site push power in different directions at different hours, and the meter at the boundary has to catch every flow, when the plant generates and when its batteries draw from the grid, so the station is paid for every unit from day one.

Majeti’s calendar shows how tight such windows run. Star-Light Energy Center, a 100 MW solar project paired with 100 MW of battery storage, has recently been energized, marking another step in the deployment of utility-scale renewable infrastructure. Majeti is now focused on the next milestone – the Windy Lane Solar project, with wind added, is scheduled for October. Under the draft, India’s grid is about to set deadlines of its own.

Why India’s Power Grid Is the Next Bottleneck: Lessons from Vishnu Majeti

An Indian engineer who left a seven-year IT career after the 2020 lockdowns, now metering 36 solar, wind and storage projects at up to 765 kV in the United States, where the grid hit this limit first.

India is adding renewable capacity faster than it can connect it to the grid. On July 31, 2026, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) released a draft Fifth Amendment to its interstate transmission charge regulations that would restore transmission charge waivers for solar, wind and hybrid projects delayed by the unavailability of transmission lines. The relief would apply to projects that signed power sale contracts of at least seven years by December 31, 2026, and would extend to battery storage built as part of renewable plants. The proposal reverses course: India began phasing out these same waivers for new projects in July 2025, and a year later the regulator is moving to return them, because plants keep getting finished before the wires that should carry their output.

That bottleneck is a familiar challenge for Indian power systems expert Vishnu Vardhan Majeti. Specializing in transmission metering and renewable grid integration, he has worked on utility-scale solar, wind and battery storage projects across the United States, helping ensure that new renewable facilities can be safely integrated into high-voltage transmission networks. His career has taken him from Solar SME Inc. to Transmission Metering Engineer at PNM and today to NextEra Energy projects, where he works on transmission systems of up to 765 kV. His experience offers a practical example of the challenges India is now beginning to face as renewable energy deployment accelerates.

From software testing to the power grid

Majeti took his electrical engineering degree from Hyderabad’s Malla Reddy Engineering College into an IT career: seven years, starting as an IT analyst at Intelenet Global Services, supporting Google products, with three Best Triage awards in 2016. The lockdowns of 2020 changed the plan.

“I was comfortable in IT, but through the lockdown I kept reading studies tying COVID mortality to asthma and air quality,” Majeti recalls. “It felt strange to hold an electrical engineering degree and watch from the sidelines. So I applied for a master’s at the University of South Florida and started over. The hardest part was memory, formulas I had not touched since college.”

The restart was literal: Solar PV Field Engineer at Solar SME Inc in Dallas halfway through the master’s, then Transmission Metering Engineer at the utility PNM in New Mexico after graduation.

When the meters ran out of memory

Every Indian home has a meter deciding the monthly bill. A power plant has one too, except it settles accounts worth crores, and if it is wrong or late, a finished station earns nothing.

At PNM, Majeti looked after those meters on the transmission grid, and one interconnection pushed them to their ceiling. Three separately built assets, Atrisco Solar, Quail Ranch Solar and the Quail Ranch battery, 800 MW in total, had to feed one connection point at a 345 kV substation, and the meters were running out of memory and channels. His answer, the first of its kind at PNM, was a Complex Transmission Metering Interconnection (CTMI): 32 meters consolidated into eight, with one controller as the site’s brain. The redesign removed the need for extra transmission lines, substations and transformers, saving an estimated $30 million to $35 million for PNM and its project partners, NextEra Energy among them.

In the closing four months of 2025, PNM’s commissioning queue pressed against a December 31 deadline, and Majeti’s metering ran across most of it.

“We had more projects than calendar, so we prioritized megawatts,” he says. “Three transmission projects at 450 MW went first, then the smaller distribution and community solar sites. Everything was energized before the deadline.”

For the CTMI and that run, PNM gave Majeti its GOAT (Greatest of All Time) award; the citation mentioned a continuous testing push of over 26 hours. A GOAT medal from the project manager came with it.

Where India stands

The CERC draft is an admission: India’s constraint has moved from generation to the grid boundary. The think tank Ember estimates that 2.3 TWh of solar generation, nearly a fifth of an average month’s output, was switched off between May and December 2025 because the grid could not absorb it. Clean power was ready; the wires were not.

The draft also ties relief to execution: a delayed project keeps its waiver only if it comes online within two months of its grid connection going live, and the waiver now extends to batteries built into renewable plants. That makes readiness at the boundary, exactly Majeti’s trade, the gate between a finished plant and its revenue.

Hybrids are the hard case. Solar, wind and batteries at one site push power in different directions at different hours, and the meter at the boundary has to catch every flow, when the plant generates and when its batteries draw from the grid, so the station is paid for every unit from day one.

Majeti’s calendar shows how tight such windows run. Star-Light Energy Center, a 100 MW solar project paired with 100 MW of battery storage, has recently been energized, marking another step in the deployment of utility-scale renewable infrastructure. Majeti is now focused on the next milestone – the Windy Lane Solar project, with wind added, is scheduled for October. Under the draft, India’s grid is about to set deadlines of its own.