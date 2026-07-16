Why just replacing the valve isn’t enough: Infective endocarditis patient successfully treated with complete aortic Root Replacement

The case highlights the significance of choosing the correct procedure for patients with infective endocarditis of the aortic root, where Dr. Vishal Khullar, one of the most reputable Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgeons, carried out a very important procedure for a patient suffering from infective endocarditis and a big aortic root abscess.

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In other institutions, he would have been advised to undergo a simple aortic valve replacement. However, in this case, such a treatment modality would only be successful for a few weeks. In this procedure, the aortic root is replaced with a homograft. This procedure saved his life and eliminated the cause of the infection.

Widely recognized as one of Mumbai’s premier cardiac surgeons, Dr. Vishal Khullar is best known for his skill with what others consider to be the toughest surgeries in valve and aortic reconstruction. A 54-year-old male patient had been experiencing relentless inflammation-driven high-grade fever, breathlessness, and profound fatigue for many weeks.

After consulting various hospitals where he was diagnosed with infective endocarditis of the aortic valve and recommended for “routine” aortic valve replacement surgery, the family was eventually referred to Dr. Khullar for a second opinion. However, a trans-esophageal echocardiogram and a CT angiogram showed the patient’s condition to be in a vastly more alarming situation; the infection had actively progressed beyond the borders of the valve leaflets and into an expansive aortic root abscess, with early manifestations of a conduction block and a pseudoaneurysm.

After a thorough assessment, it was recommended by Dr Khullar that the best option for treating the condition would be aortic root replacement with aortic root homograft (cadaver aortic root), which is the best available standard treatment for active endocarditis with aortic root involvement.

The entire aortic valve and root were removed, all abscess tissue was stripped down to healthy cardiac muscle, the homograft was placed, the coronary arteries were anastomosed to the new aortic root, and all surrounding structures were reinforced to prevent pseudoaneurysm formation.

The operation took a few hours and was painstaking, but in this particular situation, it was a cure, compared to simple valve replacement which would put the patient at grave danger of recurrent infection, subsequent paravalvular leak, and spontaneous rupture in a short time.

“In infective endocarditis with root involvement, replacement of the valve alone is only treating the symptom, not the disease,” Dr Vishal Khullar said. “The infection had destroyed the root of the aorta itself. Performing only valve replacement would have been like painting over a crack in a collapsing wall. The option left for definitive treatment is only complete aortic root replacement with a homograft, which provides the lowest risk of re-infection in the case of active endocarditis.”

Aortic root abscess in infective endocarditis is one of the most dangerous complications in cardiac surgery. When the infection extends beyond the valve, it destroys the fibrous skeleton of the heart, weakens the annulus, and creates pockets of pus that cannot be sterilised with antibiotics alone. In the most extreme cases, the infection spreads across both the aortic and mitral valves, destroying the aortomitral curtain — the fibrous tissue that connects them.

These types of patients need to undergo a very complicated surgery known as Commando surgery. This is one of the most complicated heart surgeries conducted in the world. It includes replacement of both valves, excision of the destroyed aortomitral curtain, reconstruction of the same with bovine pericardial or Dacron patch, replacement of aortic root with homograft and also replacement of mitral valve. There are only very few hospitals that conduct this type of surgery in India because it requires very special skills.

Dr. Vishal Khullar’s comprehensive international training at leading world-class centres including Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic has prepared him to care for the highest complexity and risk cardiac patients. His research on this topic, “Comparative Effectiveness of Mechanical Valves and Homografts in Complex Aortic Endocarditis”, published in a major journal, Annals of Thoracic Surgery (2021) is a leading international reference to optimal surgical decision-making in root abscess cases.

His clinical skills include complex valve reconstruction, aortic root replacement and Commando operations for infective endocarditis, redo cardiac surgeries, heart and lung transplantation and advanced mechanical circulatory support. Top rated by the best doctor discovery platforms, like ClinicSpots and Practo, Dr. Khullar remains a trusted name for patients wanting the best cardiac care.

“My message to every patient who is diagnosed with infective endocarditis is simple: demand a surgeon who can give you a complete solution, not a half solution,” added Dr. Khullar. “A half step for root abscess is no step at all. Full root replacement, and when needed the Commando operation, gives patients the best chance of a full and permanent cure. Don’t aim for a surgery enabling you to sustain only part of a cure, because the infection will always return.”

The patient was extubated within 24 hours, successfully weaned off the ICU support and discharged with stable vitals after full resolution of fever and infection markers. He is now on a long-term antibiotic schedule as part of the follow-up care under Dr. Khullar. This case reiterates the fact that in advanced infective endocarditis, the surgical strategy is as crucial as the surgery itself. Figures. He is now leading his normal life, which was once impeded by unremitting fever, breathlessness and fatigue since a year and half.

For consultation purposes or any further information regarding aortic root replacement or infective endocarditis surgery, kindly get in touch with Dr. Vishal Khullar:

Email: appointments@drvishalkhullar.com

Fortis Hospital Mulund – Goregaon Link Rd, Nahur West, Industrial Area, Bhandup West, Mulund West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400078

Dr. Vishal Khullar is an experienced Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon licensed to practice in Mumbai and is committed to offering the highest quality treatment services with the best possible results. He specializes in adult cardiac surgery, heart and lung transplant surgery, mechanical circulatory support and complicated aortic surgery and endocarditis surgery.

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