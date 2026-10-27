Why removing AI-generated deepfakes remains a challenge: The role of Strike by Synctric

AI-powered image monitoring and deepfake detection tools can help identify, report, and manage the misuse of online images, but human review, privacy protection, and platform cooperation remain essential for effective removal.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/money/why-removing-ai-generated-deepfakes-remains-a-challenge-the-role-of-strike-by-synctric-8539674/ Copy

Why removing AI-generated deepfakes remains a challenge

Photographs that have been uploaded to the Internet may potentially reach a wider audience than originally intended. While the emergence of social media and AI has facilitated the process of distribution and production of images more than ever, this has created several threats for individuals whose photographs have been uploaded without permission. Not only will such actions cause a bad reputation, but there are also distress issues involved and the inability to delete these photographs poses a big problem.

If someone comes across any fake or undesirable picture, then the first thing he would do is carry out the search and report the particular image. This is because when he conducts the search, whatever is available during the search process is shown to him. It always remains possible that newer versions keep coming up and the process of removal from different websites differs. Removal of images also involves various removal forms which involve security measure and hence the process becomes automated. Once an image is removed from one website, a new version appears again.

Recently, in October 2026, AI-altered clip of actress Janhvi Kapoor went viral. The fake clip was generated from the official music video of a song from movie Devara. Copies of clips were saved and forwarded within 2 days. Janhvi shared a Instagram story after the incident in which she wrote, “The criminal misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate/fictionalised content without consent is deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault…”

Her co-star from the same movie, Jr NTR also called the act disgusting, Sick and shameless. He wrote, “In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where “Matrudevo Bhava” is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using Al to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using Al to create something this vile is shameful beyond words.”

The actor continued, “To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it.”

The actor ended his post by, “Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter. This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of Al.”

AI-based tools are being developed to help identify possible image manipulation and make online monitoring more organised. However, the mere presence of an image similar to one found on the Internet cannot automatically imply that the image is doctored. Such images need careful evaluation before any steps can be considered. Increased usage of such software has raised concerns regarding the importance of balance in its consideration.

Some technology services are bringing image monitoring, deepfake detection and removal request management into a single process. Strike by Synctric is one example of a service designed to address these challenges. Aqib Muhammed and Ketan Ramshawala, the founders of the company, often say, “AI should not only make it easier to create and share content. It should also help people protect their identity and respond when their images are misused. Technology can support this process, but responsible checks and human judgement must remain important.” Hourly checks of selected face-search sources, monitoring across online platforms and AI-based assessment of possible image manipulation can help. It also includes human review before supported removal requests are submitted. Such processes aim to help users identify possible misuse and keep track of complaints. However, removal depends on the relevant platform’s policies and response, and no detection or reporting process can guarantee that every copy will be removed permanently.

Since the abuse of images via the internet impacts both everyday people and professional people and content creators, there is the possibility of becoming upset due to the abuse of images online. Not only will you become upset about the image abuse but there are also possibilities of becoming upset due to the issues with privacy, trust and reputation. There are multiple ways to deal with this particular problem and they include: finding the image, figuring out whether the image is legitimate, reporting the abuse of the image via the appropriate channel and finding out more instances of the image being abused online. Solving this problem can be done via image monitoring, AI detection and request review. According to its product information, it also offers control over case evidence access and file deletion within 30 days for those cases that do not require them anymore.