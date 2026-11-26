An analysis of a chart will take some time and it becomes even more difficult when one needs to identify important price levels in several stocks and over different timeframes. In addition to this, it will be time-consuming to highlight the zones of demand and supply on the chart.
The GTF indicator automatically highlights the zones of demand and supply on your charts. It can be used on TradingView platform and GTF Indicator 2.0 is available at Dhan as “Demand and Supply Indicator 2.0 by GTF”. By putting together all the important market information, it makes the process of understanding price dynamics and making trading decisions easier for traders.
What Is the GTF Indicator?
The GTF Indicator is a demand and supply trading tool developed by GTF-A Stock Market Institute. This means that the tool will help traders to spot and flag demand and supply zones on price charts, thus minimizing the effort required to identify them manually.
In simple terms, a demand zone refers to an area where there is plenty of buying activity and hence prices rise, whereas supply zones refer to areas where there is strong selling activity and prices fall. It is within such zones that traders monitor price action in order to make predictions about how price will behave when it gets back to that zone.
The GTF Indicator will help traders flag demand and supply zones on their charts using certain criteria that are programmed into the tool.
There are basically 2 versions of the GTF Indicator: GTF Indicator 2.0 and GTF Indicator 2.0 Extended. Both versions are available on TradingView, while GTF Indicator 2.0 is available on Dhan under the name “Demand and Supply Indicator 2.0 by GTF”. This integration allows traders to access the indicator while analysing charts on Dhan.
How Does the GTF Indicator Work?
The GTF Indicator helps you find demand and supply zones on a chart. You can use it in just four easy steps.
What Are the Features of GTF Indicator 2.0?
If you want more control over your demand and supply analysis, GTF Indicator 2.0 is made for you. Its key features include:
What Makes GTF Indicator 2.0 Extended Different?
By combining multiple-timeframe features, technical information, and fundamental data, GTF Indicator 2.0 Extended takes analysis further. Here are some of its key features:
How Can You Get Access to the GTF Indicator?
You can access the GTF Indicator in 3 ways:
You can purchase the indicator directly from the GTF website. These are the current subscription plans:
|
Subscription
|Price
|Access
|Quarterly
|₹2999 + GST
|3 month
|Half-Yearly
|₹4,999 + GST
|6 months
The half-yearly plan saves you ₹995 compared to paying for six months one by one.
If you are a GTF Live Course student, you can get lifetime access to the indicator on TradingView. To get it, just reach out to the GTF student support team.
If you are not a Dhan user, you can open a Dhan Demat account using the GTF referral link. To access GTF Indicator 2.0 on Dhan’s Trading Chart, you need to start active equity trading through Dhan. Please check the terms and conditions before applying.
If you want more details, contact GTF on its Telegram support channel, @gtfdematsupport.
How Can the GTF Indicator Improve Your Trading Analysis?
To analyse the market well, you need to plan your trades clearly, find important price zones, and understand how the market moves. But finding these zones manually across many stocks and timeframes takes a lot of time.
The GTF Indicator makes this work easier and more organised. It automatically finds demand and supply zones and brings relevant market information together on your charts. You can pick GTF Indicator 2.0 or 2.0 Extended based on your trading style, and make your chart analysis simpler and faster.
If you are ready to make your demand and supply analysis more efficient, it’s time to explore the GTF Indicator and pick the one that suits your trading approach.
Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised
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