Why should you choose the GTF indicator for demand and supply analysis?

Explore the GTF Indicator, its features, versions, and subscription plans. Learn how it simplifies demand and supply analysis on TradingView and Dhan Trading Charts.

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An analysis of a chart will take some time and it becomes even more difficult when one needs to identify important price levels in several stocks and over different timeframes. In addition to this, it will be time-consuming to highlight the zones of demand and supply on the chart.

The GTF indicator automatically highlights the zones of demand and supply on your charts. It can be used on TradingView platform and GTF Indicator 2.0 is available at Dhan as “Demand and Supply Indicator 2.0 by GTF”. By putting together all the important market information, it makes the process of understanding price dynamics and making trading decisions easier for traders.

What Is the GTF Indicator?

The GTF Indicator is a demand and supply trading tool developed by GTF-A Stock Market Institute . This means that the tool will help traders to spot and flag demand and supply zones on price charts, thus minimizing the effort required to identify them manually.

In simple terms, a demand zone refers to an area where there is plenty of buying activity and hence prices rise, whereas supply zones refer to areas where there is strong selling activity and prices fall. It is within such zones that traders monitor price action in order to make predictions about how price will behave when it gets back to that zone.

The GTF Indicator will help traders flag demand and supply zones on their charts using certain criteria that are programmed into the tool.

There are basically 2 versions of the GTF Indicator: GTF Indicator 2.0 and GTF Indicator 2.0 Extended. Both versions are available on TradingView, while GTF Indicator 2.0 is available on Dhan under the name “Demand and Supply Indicator 2.0 by GTF”. This integration allows traders to access the indicator while analysing charts on Dhan.

How Does the GTF Indicator Work?

The GTF Indicator helps you find demand and supply zones on a chart. You can use it in just four easy steps.

Identify Important Zones: The indicator automatically detects and marks Demand and Supply zones on your chart based on set rules. This means you do not have to find and draw them yourself. Study Market Information: GTF Indicator 2.0 comes with a smart dashboard that shows trend, EMA 20 (daily, weekly, monthly), sector, and volume, along with multi-timeframe EMA analysis. GTF Indicator 2.0 Extended also lets you see higher-timeframe zones on same chart, multiple-timeframe candles, and fundamental information. Adjust Your Settings: You can pick Conservative, Aggressive, or Dynamic mode and decide how the indicator finds zones. Also, you can customise zone placement, sensitivity, colours, and display styles according to your preferences. Analyse Potential Setups: You can observe how the price moves around the marked zones and look for potential trading opportunities that align with your strategy.

What Are the Features of GTF Indicator 2.0?

If you want more control over your demand and supply analysis, GTF Indicator 2.0 is made for you. Its key features include:

Automatic Demand and Supply Zone Identification: It automatically spots new demand and supply zones across timeframes, which saves you time so you can focus on understanding how the price moves. Multiple-Timeframe EMA Analysis: The Indicator shows EMAs from multiple timeframes on a single chart, so you can study trends without opening other charts. Three Zone Identification Modes: GTF Indicator 2.0 gives you three modes for different trading styles:

Conservative: Shows fewer zones and only the more important ones.

Shows fewer zones and only the more important ones. Aggressive: Shows more zones, so traders can analyse a wider range of areas.

Shows more zones, so traders can analyse a wider range of areas. Dynamic: Allows you to adjust the level of aggressiveness according to your preference.

Customisation Options: Traders can set up zones, colours, and display styles according to their own preferences, which gives them more control over how information looks on their charts. Clean Chart Display: The indicator marks new zones and keeps your chart clean. Its rule-based method also helps you stay away from emotional bias. Suitable for Different Trading Styles: You can use GTF Indicator 2.0 for scalping, intraday, swing, and positional trading.

What Makes GTF Indicator 2.0 Extended Different?

By combining multiple-timeframe features, technical information, and fundamental data, GTF Indicator 2.0 Extended takes analysis further. Here are some of its key features:

Weekly and Monthly Zones: You can view higher timeframe demand and supply zones directly on the daily chart.

You can view higher timeframe demand and supply zones directly on the daily chart. Multiple-Timeframe Candles: You can check candles from other timeframes without leaving your current chart.

You can check candles from other timeframes without leaving your current chart. Fundamental Data: Check a stock’s P/E ratio, earnings, and market capitalisation on the same chart.

Check a stock’s P/E ratio, earnings, and market capitalisation on the same chart. Invisible Candle Feature: Use this feature to see price structure in a new way.

Use this feature to see price structure in a new way. Advanced Zone Identification: Finds demand and supply zones automatically and more accurately.

Finds demand and supply zones automatically and more accurately. Customisation: Set up the zone placement, colours, and display styles to match your preferences.

How Can You Get Access to the GTF Indicator?

You can access the GTF Indicator in 3 ways:

Purchase a Subscription

You can purchase the indicator directly from the GTF website. These are the current subscription plans:

Subscription Price Access Quarterly ₹2999 + GST 3 month Half-Yearly ₹4,999 + GST 6 months

The half-yearly plan saves you ₹995 compared to paying for six months one by one.

Get Lifetime Access as a GTF Live Course Student

If you are a GTF Live Course student, you can get lifetime access to the indicator on TradingView. To get it, just reach out to the GTF student support team.

Open a Dhan Demat Account

If you are not a Dhan user, you can open a Dhan Demat account using the GTF referral link. To access GTF Indicator 2.0 on Dhan’s Trading Chart, you need to start active equity trading through Dhan. Please check the terms and conditions before applying.

If you want more details, contact GTF on its Telegram support channel, @gtfdematsupport.

How Can the GTF Indicator Improve Your Trading Analysis?

To analyse the market well, you need to plan your trades clearly, find important price zones, and understand how the market moves. But finding these zones manually across many stocks and timeframes takes a lot of time.

The GTF Indicator makes this work easier and more organised. It automatically finds demand and supply zones and brings relevant market information together on your charts. You can pick GTF Indicator 2.0 or 2.0 Extended based on your trading style, and make your chart analysis simpler and faster.

If you are ready to make your demand and supply analysis more efficient, it’s time to explore the GTF Indicator and pick the one that suits your trading approach.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised