Why the next generation of freight software will act, not just advise

As co-founder and chief technology officer, Chandrasekaran leads the engineering behind that automation.

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The AI in logistics has been largely about improved dashboards for 10 years. Useful tools, all of them, but tools that still require a human to pick up the phone and get the work done: predictive rate charts, load recommendations, fuel optimization heat maps. But a small group of engineers now believes this is the end of the age of advisory software, and the technology to watch is the one that acts on its own when it comes to freight.

One of the loudest voices in that regard is Aswin Chandrasekaran. He is also co-founder and chief technology officer of Hey Bubba, an independent dispatch firm that serves over 2,000 motor carrier fleets. He puts it simply: there’s a huge difference between software that displays a load and software that books a load.

“Displaying data is not intelligence,” he said. “For years the industry has confused the two. A dashboard that tells a dispatcher which load to take is helpful, but the dispatcher still has to make the call, negotiate the rate, and send the invoice. Real automation closes that loop. It executes, and then it learns from the outcome.”

As co-founder and chief technology officer, Chandrasekaran leads the engineering behind that automation. Building an AI dispatcher is far more demanding than building a conventional voice assistant. The system has to keep pace with fast-moving freight conversations, reason through load details and carrier constraints, negotiate with brokers in real time, and carry decisions across separate conversations with dispatchers and drivers. His team has built much of the voice stack around locally deployed AI models, which gives them tighter control over latency, cost, and the specialized language of trucking. The larger challenge, he says, is reliability. The system has to move beyond answering questions and consistently take action, including placing load-booking calls, negotiating rates, and coordinating driver and dispatcher workflows, while maintaining context as a shipment moves through its lifecycle.

What Chandrasekaran is describing is often called agentic AI. Instead of a single model that answers questions, the system is designed to complete tasks from start to finish.

In trucking, he says, that could mean an AI that can handle a live phone call with a broker, negotiate within limits set by the carrier, book the load, and generate the paperwork. All without a person stepping in.

That kind of software is hard to build, partly because trucking is not a clean office environment. Truck cabs are loud. Internet connections can be unreliable. Hey Bubba’s team built a wake-word system that can run on the device itself, rather than depending on the cloud. They also had to make sure the AI could respond at the pace of real conversation, not with the long pauses people expect from many chat assistants.

Chandrasekaran also frames this as a shift in who freight software is really built for. He argues that much of the last decade of freight technology has been “broker-centric,” designed mainly for brokers and large enterprise players who control a lot of the industry’s data and workflows.

Meanwhile, many of the people doing the hardest work, especially small carriers and owner-operators, have been forced to adapt to systems that were not designed around their needs. In the United States, there are roughly 3.5 million drivers, and many of them work for small operations running anywhere from one to fifty trucks.

“The economics of trucking are brutal for small operators, and a lot of that comes down to leverage,” he said. “A large carrier has a back office. An owner-operator is the back office. If you can give that person an AI that negotiates and books at the same scale a large fleet enjoys, you have changed the competitive picture, not just added a feature.”

Still, it is not obvious how quickly the industry will embrace software that acts on its own. Letting AI negotiate and book loads raises real questions about mistakes, responsibility, and trust. Brokers may also be hesitant to negotiate with a system instead of a person.

Chandrasekaran does not deny those concerns. He argues that these tools should be judged in real-world conditions, not in polished demos. In his view, guardrails matter just as much as raw capability.

His confidence comes from experience inside the industry. Before starting Hey Bubba, he spent two years as an engineering manager at TruckX, a fleet technology company whose products reach more than 100,000 drivers. Watching how dispatch work actually happens, he says, convinced him the process was ready to be rebuilt.

“Founder-market fit matters more than product-market fit in the early days,” he said. “We did not guess at what truckers needed. We watched them do the job, day after day, and built the thing that took the worst parts of it off their plate. The next few years in this industry will belong to the companies that let AI do the work, not just describe it.”