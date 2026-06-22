Why the Next Wave of Indian Entrepreneurship Will Be Global

The start up ecosystem in India is already among the largest in the World. The next step is not only to keep creating startups but also globally competitive businesses.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/money/why-the-next-wave-of-indian-entrepreneurship-will-be-global-8454045/ Copy

The last decade has seen tremendous numbers of entrepreneurs starting new businesses in India. By 2025, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will have recognized approximately 198,000 companies as formal startups in the ‘STARTUP INDIA’ program. During FY2025-2026 alone there were over 55,200 newly registered startups, an increase that was the largest number since inception of the STARTUP INDIA program. In aggregate, these companies have generated millions of direct jobs and contributed billions to innovation in various sectors of the economy.

Perhaps the most exciting trend is not just numbers of new startups but the increasing number of entrepreneurs creating companies for international markets from day one.

Entrepreneurs of the Future.

Traditionally, businesses tended to first concentrate on domestic development prior to contemplating international development.

The advent of technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, remote working, digital payments and global marketplaces have changed that.

A software company located in Bengaluru can reach customers located in London, New York, Singapore and Sydney without having to build physical offices in those cities. A consultant based in Kolkata has the ability to deliver service to clients all over the world via digital channels. Companies that provide a Software as a Service (SaaS) can attract international subscribers within months of engaging in business operations.

Technology has fundamentally changed the concept of location as a barrier to breaking into the international marketplace.

The Global Opportunity for India

With its vibrant and rapidly expanding startup ecosystem, India has become one of the world’s top startup ecosystems and is seeing substantial amounts of investments from the various sectors of technology, fintech, healthtech, artificial intelligence, and deep-tech. This has resulted from a combination of government initiatives, an improved digital infrastructure, and an increase in investor confidence.

As a result, Indian entrepreneurs now have access to global markets that would have been available only through large multinational corporations to previous generations.

More importantly, this means that there will be more businesses that will be designed with international operations and not just become international through the process of expanding internationally.

The Foundations of a Strong Business Are Essential

The advent of technology has removed many of the barriers to enter into business; however, there are still significant barriers that are created by lack of solid foundations to support a business’ growth when attempting to build a global business.

There are five significant areas that are essential to the long-term success of a business; they are corporate governance, compliance, financial management, intellectual property protection and customer trust.

The majority of startup businesses do not fail as a result of poor products, but rather because they cannot establish the systems to sustain their growth.

According to Robert Engeham, Managing Director of Your Company Formations, specialists in UK company formation and compliance:

“As global entrepreneurship has never been easier due to technology, businesses that successfully scale are those who innovate along with having a solid business foundation, governance and long-term great plans.”

Examples of Entrepreneurial Activity in Developed Nations

The effect of small enterprises on the economies of developed nations is apparent.

According to official statistics from UK government agencies, at the beginning of 2025 there were about 5.7 million companies in the UK private sector. 99.85% of them were small or medium-sized business with approximately 16.9 million employees and an estimated turnover of £2.8 trillion annually. 60% of all private sector jobs and 51% of the total turnover of the private sector in the UK were provided by SMEs.

These figures illustrate that entrepreneurship represents not just a means of innovation but also an important driver of employment and economic stability.

AI will Increase the Rate of Entrepreneurship

The emergence of artificial intelligence will likely accelerate the rate at which new startups are created and launch.

According to research on India’s startup ecosystem during the AI-driven economy, Artificial Intelligence is rapidly changing how companies are structured, funded and run. Founders of today have access to various tools to help them with software development, marketing, customer service, research and operations.

With these new technologies being made more widely available, smaller businesses will be able to compete with larger companies on a more equal basis than they could previously.

Future Outlook

India’s successes with startups are now more than just helping develop new companies.

Now, the focus is creating companies that can compete in the world.

Entrepreneurs, companies with a strong digital infrastructure, the rise of AI technology and access to international markets all offer an incredible opportunity for the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Over the next 10 years, the companies that are successful will be the ones that understand that entrepreneurship has moved from being local, to being much more international in nature.

Entrepreneurship is global in scope.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.