Why this Indian engineer switched from coding to product management — and never looked back

Product Manager behind AWS Quick Automate Nitin Garg explains how asking "why" instead of just "how"

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Product management hiring in India surged 42% year-on-year, according to the Institute of Product Leadership’s 2025 report, with leadership roles commanding salaries above 75 rupees lakh annually. Professionals entering this field can learn from successful career transitions.

Nitin Garg, a Senior Product Manager at Amazon Web Services, spent 18 years building his career across software development, consulting, and product leadership. The New Delhi native now works in Seattle, leading products that manage billions in budgets and automate enterprise workflows using AI. Most recently, he launched Quick Automate, a workflow automation product that uses AI agents for complex enterprise processes. Garg led the development of 50 action connectors that allow the system to interact with Microsoft Exchange, Jira, and AWS services. After beta testing with 30 customers, the product was officially launched in October 2025.

Nitin started his career in coding as an engineer and spent his early career as a technical lead solving complex IT system problems. He rose through the ranks to become a Technical Project Leader leading several engineers on enterprise wide technology transformation projects. Throughout this phase, Nitin remained curious and intrigued by the business fundamentals and underlying business models driving IT system changes, which eventually led him to pursue an MBA in the US. As a Senior Consultant at Deloitte, Nitin worked on a pricing optimization project with Nissan’s North America parts business with $1B in annual revenue, and his strategic pricing recommendations helped increase Nissan’s revenue by $30M a year.

In 2016, he took on the role of Director of Strategy and Corporate Development at Vein Clinics of America (VCA). VCA operated 60 clinics across 14 states in the US treating Chronic Venous Insufficiency. There, he developed a map-based analytics tool combining treatment reimbursement data from health insurers, patients’ demographics, and advertising costs along with business attributes for VCA’s most profitable locations. This mapping solution was used in opening four new clinic locations in 2017. Eventually VCA was acquired by a new Private Equity group and the new owners viewed this mapping tool as a critical asset in shaping the company’s future growth trajectory.

At VCA, Nitin evaluated emerging Radio Frequency Ablation treatments through controlled pilot procedures. After confirming RFA was less invasive and faster than existing laser treatments, he rolled out the technology across 60+ clinics. The launch generated $3 million in operating profit, 57% above projections, positioning VCA as an early adopter of the breakthrough treatment.

Endovenous Laser Ablation (ELA) was the industry leading vein treatment but clinical results data suggested that Radio Frequency Ablations (RFA) treatments are less invasive (ie. Required smaller incisions) as they use radio-frequency as a source of heat in their catheters. This resulted in a less painful treatment for the patient and was a faster procedure to carry out yielding clinical operations synergies. As VCA was the largest national provider of vein treatment in the USA, this positioned VCA as an early adopter of cutting-edge medical technology, setting a precedent for future treatment innovations as an industry pioneer. Nitin’s efforts also enhanced patient outcomes with reduced pain and faster recovery times across VCA’s 60+ clinics.

After leading strategic initiatives at Enlivant, a senior care company, Garg joined Amazon in August 2020. His first major achievement was creating a budget management system for AWS Marketing’s $1.5 billion annual spend. Previously, budgets were processed using spreadsheets, but now they go through a centralized platform with real-time procurement integration. It has been adopted by more than 3,000 users.

Quick Automate represents a significant contribution to enterprise workflow automation. Nitin’s leadership in developing this platform demonstrates how product managers can drive industry innovation by solving real integration challenges enterprises face when adopting AI technologies.

Three Practical Lessons from Garg’s Career

Ask “why” before “how”

Product managers succeed when they understand business problems, not just technical solutions. Working at Deloitte taught Garg how to analyze markets and build business cases. At Vein Clinics, he didn’t just launch a treatment – he evaluated clinical effectiveness, assessed insurance reimbursement rates, and negotiated with vendors to ensure the business model worked.

Build tools that outlive you

The mapping analytics tool Garg created at VCA combined insurance data, patient demographics, and advertising costs to identify optimal clinic locations. When the company sold in December 2017, the buyer specifically highlighted this platform as a strategic asset. “Products that solve real problems keep working long after you move on,” Garg explains.

Collect diverse experiences

Garg’s path wasn’t linear. Working as a software engineer at TCS and Eli Lilly gave him technical credibility. One notable project reduced compliance report generation time by 75%. His MBA provided business fundamentals. Consulting at Deloitte exposed him to different industries: automotive, pharmacy, and medical devices. Healthcare roles at VCA and Enlivant added operational complexity. Each role prepared him for the next, building the cross-functional expertise that product management requires.