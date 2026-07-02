Win Healthcare and OTC Lab announce strategic collaboration to provide innovative Self-Care solutions to India

Win Healthcare and The OTC Lab partnered to launch innovative self-care products addressing women's health, nail care, hygiene, and wellness.

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The company known as Win Healthcare, which represents one of India’s leading consumer healthcare companies, signed the strategic collaboration agreement with The OTC Lab, the company that is known as a consumer healthcare innovation company dedicated to science-backed self-care solutions development. The strategic collaboration between two companies represents the combination of the successful experience of Win Healthcare in building trusted healthcare brands in India and the expertise of The OTC Lab in the identification of unmet consumer needs and innovative over-the-counter product development.

Being supported by the legacy of the Umesh Modi Group in the field of healthcare and consumer products, the company successfully introduced and promoted such brands as Betadine, Revlon, and Mederma in India. With the help of such strategic cooperation, the partners are planning not only to provide Indian consumers with the globally developed self-care solutions but also to increase the awareness of the preventive healthcare and management of common health concerns.

As the first product from the collaboration, there was introduced MenoRelax Gel. This innovative product was created in order to solve the problem of vaginal dryness and itching caused by menopause. Despite the fact that such problem is quite popular among women, it is discussed very rarely. This product was created in order to increase the level of comfort for women in this period. Such product represents the company’s approach to the solution of such healthcare problems which greatly impact the level of people’s wellbeing and increasing the awareness of women’s health.

The next important innovation is the FungeX Nail Care Range which was created especially for those who suffer from such problems as nail fungus, yellowing, brittleness of nails and nail damage caused by such procedures as gel manicures. Nail health problems can negatively influence people’s confidence and hygienic situation and people do not have such tools for solving this problem. FungeX is a special solution which allows people to get rid of such nail health problems and maintain their healthy nails. The product belongs to the category of personal care which is not represented sufficiently among other products.

The next product from the new product portfolio is called Bitener and its main aim is to help children and adults to overcome the habit of nail biting which is considered to be the most popular behavioral habit among people which leads to nail damages and problems with hygiene. With the help of Bitener, people will be able to deal with this habit easily and solve this problem. It is another example of the company’s dedication to the improvement of people’s wellbeing with the help of useful self-care innovations.

Moreover, Dr. Yglo allows consumers to remove warts and verrucas conveniently and effectively at home without visiting clinics. Such problem requires repeated treatments which can cause many troubles to patients. Dr. Yglo allows people to solve this problem quickly and conveniently. It is another example of self-care innovation which is demanded in this time.

Also, there is the last product called earClin which represents the advanced solution for ear cleaning in modern times when the regular usage of earphones, dust pollution in urban environment (with high AQI), lead to the formation of ear wax. EarClin allows keeping ears clean and healthy. This product is the example of the demandable solution which was introduced by the company.

Speaking about the new cooperation with The OTC Lab, the Managing Director of the Win Healthcare Mrs. Himani Modi Agarwal said, “Such collaboration reflects our commitment to the introduction of healthcare innovations to Indian consumers. With the growth of self-care awareness, consumers become more interested in the trustful, effective and convenient solutions for healthcare management. The combination of The OTC Lab innovation capabilities and Win Healthcare strong market presence and healthcare experience leads to the creation of the products which solve real problems for people.”